Unfortunately she has no reason to talk now. Keep her mouth shut and she (probably) lives out the rest of her days in relative comfort, talk and she gets suicided.



Epstein would likely have brought them all down with him. Maxwell might have been easier to intimidate into silence, but if I were in danger of being implicated by her I wouldn't trust her to keep quiet, no matter how cowed she might be.It would probably be too sus to happen now, but let's see if she gets struck by a bolt of lightning next summer.