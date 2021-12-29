« previous next »
Author Topic: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI  (Read 16327 times)

Offline Ray K

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #200 on: December 29, 2021, 11:11:13 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 29, 2021, 10:12:53 pm
Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 counts.

More to follow.
That's cool.

Do Donald Trump and 'Prince' Andrew next.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #201 on: December 29, 2021, 11:36:49 pm »
We should have a  raffle on her life expectancy.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #202 on: December 29, 2021, 11:42:28 pm »
She'll probably "commit" suicide in the next few weeks.
Offline Spezialo

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 08:01:59 am »
Go after Clinton now
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 08:15:05 am »
Quote from: Spezialo on Yesterday at 08:01:59 am
Go after Clinton now

And the pizza people.  :duh
Offline Christmas Snail Mail

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 09:15:27 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on December 29, 2021, 11:42:28 pm
She'll probably "commit" suicide in the next few weeks.

Unfortunately she has no reason to talk now. Keep her mouth shut and she (probably) lives out the rest of her days in relative comfort, talk and she gets suicided.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 09:24:21 am »
Quote from: Christmas Snail Mail on Yesterday at 09:15:27 am
Unfortunately she has no reason to talk now. Keep her mouth shut and she (probably) lives out the rest of her days in relative comfort, talk and she gets suicided.

Epstein would likely have brought them all down with him. Maxwell might have been easier to intimidate into silence, but if I were in danger of being implicated by her I wouldn't trust her to keep quiet, no matter how cowed she might be.

It would probably be too sus to happen now, but let's see if she gets struck by a bolt of lightning next summer.
Offline PeterJM

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 10:42:49 am »
Quote from: Christmas Snail Mail on Yesterday at 09:15:27 am
Unfortunately she has no reason to talk now. Keep her mouth shut and she (probably) lives out the rest of her days in relative comfort, talk and she gets suicided.
She's at danger of being "silenced" just to eradicate any chance of her talking anyway.Epstein being the prime example....Oh I forgot, he "committed suicide".

The sort of people she can implicate don't like liability.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 10:47:10 am »
They do say that true love is finishing peoples sentences
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 10:48:27 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:47:10 am
They do say that true love is finishing peoples sentences

That's basically what she'll be doing for Epstein.  Until she commits suicide of course  ;)
Online TepidT2O

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 10:49:11 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:48:27 am
That's basically what she'll be doing for Epstein.
Mate.


;D
Offline Jolly Elf?

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 10:54:11 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:47:10 am
They do say that true love is finishing peoples sentences

...for them.

 :-*
Offline Christmas Snail Mail

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 12:08:12 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:48:27 am
That's basically what she'll be doing for Epstein.  Until she commits suicide of course  ;)

Dearie me ;D
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 12:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Snail Mail on Yesterday at 12:08:12 pm
Dearie me ;D

Just to clarify, of course she is guilty of crimes of her own too.

They both should be doing jail time, that was my point.
Offline Jshooters

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 01:49:27 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:32:31 pm
Just to clarify, of course she is guilty of crimes of her own too.

They both should be doing jail time, that was my point.

How long can this keep going?
Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 03:21:10 pm »
Quote from: PeterJM on Yesterday at 10:42:49 am
She's at danger of being "silenced" just to eradicate any chance of her talking anyway.Epstein being the prime example....Oh I forgot, he "committed suicide".

The sort of people she can implicate don't like liability.

Yeah, she is a loose end and these people don't like them.
Offline Chakan

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 03:23:38 pm »
I'm sure she'll have an accident or commit suicide soon.
Offline Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 03:55:50 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/dec/30/bbc-says-interview-with-epstein-lawyer-alan-dershowitz-did-not-meet-its-standards

Completely missed that last night on the BBC but fucking unbelievable.

Interviewing the lawyer live on air that is accused by Giuffre of sexual abuse, then actually asking his opinion of Giuffre before him reeling on about how she is not credible and doesn't tell truth. All without reply and apparently without knowing this guy was one of the accused in the same bucket as Prince Andrew. Fucking incredible.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 05:26:10 pm »
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 05:51:36 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine on Yesterday at 03:55:50 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/dec/30/bbc-says-interview-with-epstein-lawyer-alan-dershowitz-did-not-meet-its-standards

Completely missed that last night on the BBC but fucking unbelievable.

Interviewing the lawyer live on air that is accused by Giuffre of sexual abuse, then actually asking his opinion of Giuffre before him reeling on about how she is not credible and doesn't tell truth. All without reply and apparently without knowing this guy was one of the accused in the same bucket as Prince Andrew. Fucking incredible.

Surprised Rudi Giuliani has popped up to give his penny's worth - another discredited arsehole.
Offline KurtVerbose

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 06:22:15 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine on Yesterday at 03:55:50 pm
in the same bucket as Prince Andrew.

Lay off Prince Andrew.

Poor guy can't even sweat.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #221 on: Yesterday at 06:32:48 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine on Yesterday at 03:55:50 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/dec/30/bbc-says-interview-with-epstein-lawyer-alan-dershowitz-did-not-meet-its-standards

Completely missed that last night on the BBC but fucking unbelievable.

Interviewing the lawyer live on air that is accused by Giuffre of sexual abuse, then actually asking his opinion of Giuffre before him reeling on about how she is not credible and doesn't tell truth. All without reply and apparently without knowing this guy was one of the accused in the same bucket as Prince Andrew. Fucking incredible.
That is truly embarrassing.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #222 on: Yesterday at 07:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine on Yesterday at 03:55:50 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/dec/30/bbc-says-interview-with-epstein-lawyer-alan-dershowitz-did-not-meet-its-standards

Completely missed that last night on the BBC but fucking unbelievable.

Interviewing the lawyer live on air that is accused by Giuffre of sexual abuse, then actually asking his opinion of Giuffre before him reeling on about how she is not credible and doesn't tell truth. All without reply and apparently without knowing this guy was one of the accused in the same bucket as Prince Andrew. Fucking incredible.



It smacks of the BBC (acting under orders?) helping keep the wagons circled.

I'd love the sleazeball to be ruined.

Online 12C

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #223 on: Yesterday at 08:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine on Yesterday at 03:55:50 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/dec/30/bbc-says-interview-with-epstein-lawyer-alan-dershowitz-did-not-meet-its-standards

Completely missed that last night on the BBC but fucking unbelievable.

Interviewing the lawyer live on air that is accused by Giuffre of sexual abuse, then actually asking his opinion of Giuffre before him reeling on about how she is not credible and doesn't tell truth. All without reply and apparently without knowing this guy was one of the accused in the same bucket as Prince Andrew. Fucking incredible.

Apparently Dershowitz was accusing Desmond Tutu of being an antisemite and a racist. Him being the hotshot lawyer, he waited til Tutu was dead before saying it.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #224 on: Yesterday at 08:12:38 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:07:51 pm
Apparently Dershowitz was accusing Desmond Tutu of being an antisemite and a racist. Him being the hotshot lawyer, he waited til Tutu was dead before saying it.

Doesn't sound desperate at all does he.
Offline hide5seek

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #225 on: Yesterday at 08:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on Yesterday at 08:01:59 am
Go after Clinton now
Totally agree. And Trump, you agree?
Offline stoopid yank

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #226 on: Today at 01:02:48 am »
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #227 on: Today at 08:09:49 am »
Quote from: Christmas Snail Mail on Yesterday at 09:15:27 am
Unfortunately she has no reason to talk now. Keep her mouth shut and she (probably) lives out the rest of her days in relative comfort, talk and she gets suicided.

She has. She'd get her sentence significantly reduced if she co-operated with authorities, it could be the difference between dying in jail and living in comfort in her old age.
Online TSC

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #228 on: Today at 08:18:18 am »
