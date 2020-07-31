« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI  (Read 10425 times)

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected) and Sperm Whale Milker (also rejected). Left-handed, shit-headed, non-fascist recidivist disappointer of women everywhere - on both drier and ranier days......rejects own eyebrows, the vain banana-hammock-wearin' get
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,446
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #160 on: July 31, 2020, 06:56:36 pm »
Logged
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,578
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #161 on: July 31, 2020, 07:29:25 pm »
Trump just changed his residency to Florida...
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected) and Sperm Whale Milker (also rejected). Left-handed, shit-headed, non-fascist recidivist disappointer of women everywhere - on both drier and ranier days......rejects own eyebrows, the vain banana-hammock-wearin' get
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,446
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #162 on: July 31, 2020, 10:03:42 pm »
From the unsealed documents.

Logged
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #163 on: July 31, 2020, 10:10:51 pm »
Quote from: soxfan on July 31, 2020, 10:03:42 pm
From the unsealed documents.


Is this testimony from Maxwell?
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,578
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #164 on: July 31, 2020, 10:13:10 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 31, 2020, 10:10:51 pm
Is this testimony from Maxwell?

Says "unsealed documents" so it's likely to be some form of evidence used for her arrest.  Maybe stuff they got from Epstein's apartment? (as well as testimony from victims)
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #165 on: July 31, 2020, 10:17:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on July 31, 2020, 10:13:10 pm
Says "unsealed documents" so it's likely to be some form of evidence used for her arrest.  Maybe stuff they got from Epstein's apartment? (as well as testimony from victims)
A quick search reveals that the court is still deciding if Maxwell's deposition should be unsealed - I thought that above related to that, but this is not the case.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jul/30/ghislaine-maxwell-documents-unsealed
Logged

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected) and Sperm Whale Milker (also rejected). Left-handed, shit-headed, non-fascist recidivist disappointer of women everywhere - on both drier and ranier days......rejects own eyebrows, the vain banana-hammock-wearin' get
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,446
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #166 on: July 31, 2020, 10:24:46 pm »
The Dershowitz portion is from page 4 here. The Prince Andrew reference is on page 5.

https://www.courthousenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Does-joinder.pdf
Logged
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,578
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #167 on: July 31, 2020, 10:35:59 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 31, 2020, 10:17:54 pm
A quick search reveals that the court is still deciding if Maxwell's deposition should be unsealed - I thought that above related to that, but this is not the case.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jul/30/ghislaine-maxwell-documents-unsealed

Interesting.  So this relates to a separate civil case?  Will the federal authorities look to make use of this evidence also I wonder?
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,717
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #168 on: August 1, 2020, 09:39:48 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 31, 2020, 10:17:54 pm
A quick search reveals that the court is still deciding if Maxwell's deposition should be unsealed - I thought that above related to that, but this is not the case.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jul/30/ghislaine-maxwell-documents-unsealed

It relates the 2015 civil case.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,605
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #169 on: August 1, 2020, 10:43:27 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July 15, 2020, 02:01:50 pm
I wonder, will she have to be incarcerated in a special wing exclusively for other paedophiles/sexual offenders.
Probably be like that cell in Goodfellas. Shell be sharing with Harvey Weinstein.
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,514
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #170 on: October 23, 2020, 12:02:37 pm »
Is there any point in releasing these deposition docs? Am I missing something? I was naively thinking they may have some exposing information but of course its just pages of Maxwell lying through her teeth in full on denial as expected. Dont see why the lawyers wanted them uncovered/kept sealed so much. Must be something to it.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,724
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #171 on: October 23, 2020, 12:23:42 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on October 23, 2020, 12:02:37 pm
Is there any point in releasing these deposition docs? Am I missing something? I was naively thinking they may have some exposing information but of course its just pages of Maxwell lying through her teeth in full on denial as expected. Dont see why the lawyers wanted them uncovered/kept sealed so much. Must be something to it.

It may make it more difficult to come up with a fresh batch of lies?
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,724
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #172 on: March 10, 2021, 10:41:35 am »
See her brother has been on whinging about her detention. One of his complaints is that she is under constant surveillance which he maintains is inhumane. No surprise seeing her, alleged, partner in crime 'topped' himself to avoid further action.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,023
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #173 on: March 10, 2021, 11:02:51 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 10, 2021, 10:41:35 am
See her brother has been on whinging about her detention. One of his complaints is that she is under constant surveillance which he maintains is inhumane. No surprise seeing her, alleged, partner in crime 'topped' himself to avoid further action.


Allegedly.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,514
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #174 on: March 10, 2021, 12:27:03 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 10, 2021, 10:41:35 am
See her brother has been on whinging about her detention. One of his complaints is that she is under constant surveillance which he maintains is inhumane. No surprise seeing her, alleged, partner in crime 'topped' himself to avoid further action.

Incredible isn't it, you'd think she was on trial for purse snatching the way he has gone on. Some of the comments are outstanding. One of the stand outs for me was the complaint that she was being held 'in a cell' and the prison food is 'highly microwavable'

 :lmao



Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,724
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #175 on: March 10, 2021, 07:43:08 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on March 10, 2021, 12:27:03 pm
Incredible isn't it, you'd think she was on trial for purse snatching the way he has gone on. Some of the comments are outstanding. One of the stand outs for me was the complaint that she was being held 'in a cell' and the prison food is 'highly microwavable'

 :lmao



Her last 'get out of jail free' card was the offer to surrender both her French and British citizenships so as to reduce the risk of her going a runner. Wonder how many dual/triple/quadruple passports she's got tucked away?
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,200
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #176 on: March 23, 2021, 02:23:36 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/mar/22/leon-black-quits-apollo-jeffrey-epstein-ties-inquiry


Billionaire gave $148m to Epstein for "financial advising services" AFTER Epstein had gotten his sweetheart shady deal, ie- after it was well known that he was at least a baby-bumper creep who liked to get massages from kids. 

Speculating wildly, having watched Epstein doc where he has every room in his house videotaped and acted as a pimp, would guess Epstein had a video of Mr. Black doing something he shouldn't have done
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,653
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #177 on: Today at 12:48:40 pm »
Ghizz now facing further sex trafficking charges involving a 14 year old, between 2001 and 2004, according to BBC news.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,576
  • Never Forget
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #178 on: Today at 02:57:49 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:48:40 pm
Ghizz now facing further sex trafficking charges involving a 14 year old, between 2001 and 2004, according to BBC news.

New York has a lot of problems but i really like their legal system. They don't take shit as prosecuting attorneys and really have some high profile people on their lists. I really like that Ghislaine has not gotten bail, even though she has supposedly lost 50 pounds. I'm sure she has lost 50 pounds and I am sure loads of other prisoners have too.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,054
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #179 on: Today at 03:14:20 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 02:57:49 pm
New York has a lot of problems but i really like their legal system. They don't take shit as prosecuting attorneys and really have some high profile people on their lists. I really like that Ghislaine has not gotten bail, even though she has supposedly lost 50 pounds. I'm sure she has lost 50 pounds and I am sure loads of other prisoners have too.

Does she expect sympathy? No matter how much she "suffers", it will be nothing compared to the suffering of the children.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 