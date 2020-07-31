From the unsealed documents.
Is this testimony from Maxwell?
Says "unsealed documents" so it's likely to be some form of evidence used for her arrest. Maybe stuff they got from Epstein's apartment? (as well as testimony from victims)
A quick search reveals that the court is still deciding if Maxwell's deposition should be unsealed - I thought that above related to that, but this is not the case.https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jul/30/ghislaine-maxwell-documents-unsealed
I wonder, will she have to be incarcerated in a special wing exclusively for other paedophiles/sexual offenders.
Is there any point in releasing these deposition docs? Am I missing something? I was naively thinking they may have some exposing information but of course its just pages of Maxwell lying through her teeth in full on denial as expected. Dont see why the lawyers wanted them uncovered/kept sealed so much. Must be something to it.
See her brother has been on whinging about her detention. One of his complaints is that she is under constant surveillance which he maintains is inhumane. No surprise seeing her, alleged, partner in crime 'topped' himself to avoid further action.
Incredible isn't it, you'd think she was on trial for purse snatching the way he has gone on. Some of the comments are outstanding. One of the stand outs for me was the complaint that she was being held 'in a cell' and the prison food is 'highly microwavable'
Ghizz now facing further sex trafficking charges involving a 14 year old, between 2001 and 2004, according to BBC news.
New York has a lot of problems but i really like their legal system. They don't take shit as prosecuting attorneys and really have some high profile people on their lists. I really like that Ghislaine has not gotten bail, even though she has supposedly lost 50 pounds. I'm sure she has lost 50 pounds and I am sure loads of other prisoners have too.
