From the unsealed documents.
Is this testimony from Maxwell?
Says "unsealed documents" so it's likely to be some form of evidence used for her arrest. Maybe stuff they got from Epstein's apartment? (as well as testimony from victims)
A quick search reveals that the court is still deciding if Maxwell's deposition should be unsealed - I thought that above related to that, but this is not the case.https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jul/30/ghislaine-maxwell-documents-unsealed
I wonder, will she have to be incarcerated in a special wing exclusively for other paedophiles/sexual offenders.
Is there any point in releasing these deposition docs? Am I missing something? I was naively thinking they may have some exposing information but of course its just pages of Maxwell lying through her teeth in full on denial as expected. Dont see why the lawyers wanted them uncovered/kept sealed so much. Must be something to it.
See her brother has been on whinging about her detention. One of his complaints is that she is under constant surveillance which he maintains is inhumane. No surprise seeing her, alleged, partner in crime 'topped' himself to avoid further action.
Page created in 0.108 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.66]