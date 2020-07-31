« previous next »
Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI

soxfan

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #160 on: July 31, 2020, 06:56:36 pm »
Red Berry

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #161 on: July 31, 2020, 07:29:25 pm »
Trump just changed his residency to Florida...
soxfan

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #162 on: July 31, 2020, 10:03:42 pm »
From the unsealed documents.

Jiminy Cricket

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #163 on: July 31, 2020, 10:10:51 pm »
Quote from: soxfan on July 31, 2020, 10:03:42 pm
From the unsealed documents.


Is this testimony from Maxwell?
Red Berry

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #164 on: July 31, 2020, 10:13:10 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 31, 2020, 10:10:51 pm
Is this testimony from Maxwell?

Says "unsealed documents" so it's likely to be some form of evidence used for her arrest.  Maybe stuff they got from Epstein's apartment? (as well as testimony from victims)
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #165 on: July 31, 2020, 10:17:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on July 31, 2020, 10:13:10 pm
Says "unsealed documents" so it's likely to be some form of evidence used for her arrest.  Maybe stuff they got from Epstein's apartment? (as well as testimony from victims)
A quick search reveals that the court is still deciding if Maxwell's deposition should be unsealed - I thought that above related to that, but this is not the case.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jul/30/ghislaine-maxwell-documents-unsealed
soxfan

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #166 on: July 31, 2020, 10:24:46 pm »
The Dershowitz portion is from page 4 here. The Prince Andrew reference is on page 5.

https://www.courthousenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Does-joinder.pdf
Red Berry

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #167 on: July 31, 2020, 10:35:59 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 31, 2020, 10:17:54 pm
A quick search reveals that the court is still deciding if Maxwell's deposition should be unsealed - I thought that above related to that, but this is not the case.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jul/30/ghislaine-maxwell-documents-unsealed

Interesting.  So this relates to a separate civil case?  Will the federal authorities look to make use of this evidence also I wonder?
Red-Soldier

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #168 on: August 1, 2020, 09:39:48 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 31, 2020, 10:17:54 pm
A quick search reveals that the court is still deciding if Maxwell's deposition should be unsealed - I thought that above related to that, but this is not the case.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jul/30/ghislaine-maxwell-documents-unsealed

It relates the 2015 civil case.
Capon Debaser

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #169 on: August 1, 2020, 10:43:27 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July 15, 2020, 02:01:50 pm
I wonder, will she have to be incarcerated in a special wing exclusively for other paedophiles/sexual offenders.
Probably be like that cell in Goodfellas. Shell be sharing with Harvey Weinstein.
Andy82lfc

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #170 on: October 23, 2020, 12:02:37 pm »
Is there any point in releasing these deposition docs? Am I missing something? I was naively thinking they may have some exposing information but of course its just pages of Maxwell lying through her teeth in full on denial as expected. Dont see why the lawyers wanted them uncovered/kept sealed so much. Must be something to it.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #171 on: October 23, 2020, 12:23:42 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on October 23, 2020, 12:02:37 pm
Is there any point in releasing these deposition docs? Am I missing something? I was naively thinking they may have some exposing information but of course its just pages of Maxwell lying through her teeth in full on denial as expected. Dont see why the lawyers wanted them uncovered/kept sealed so much. Must be something to it.

It may make it more difficult to come up with a fresh batch of lies?
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #172 on: Today at 10:41:35 am »
See her brother has been on whinging about her detention. One of his complaints is that she is under constant surveillance which he maintains is inhumane. No surprise seeing her, alleged, partner in crime 'topped' himself to avoid further action.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #173 on: Today at 11:02:51 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:41:35 am
See her brother has been on whinging about her detention. One of his complaints is that she is under constant surveillance which he maintains is inhumane. No surprise seeing her, alleged, partner in crime 'topped' himself to avoid further action.


Allegedly.
