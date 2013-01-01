« previous next »
Even Trump will struggle to pardon someone who has been arrested/charged with offences relating to Epstein of all people. If he thinks his poll numbers are bad now, they'll go full-on China-Syndrome if he does that.

As for Maxwell, she might be able to name a no-mark, but I bet she'll struggle to name a no-mark who can't name someone else, or who won't implicate her even further.  It would have to be someone further up the tree if she wants to cut a deal, that's how this works. And if they've picked her up, they might already have their eyes on several other targets.
And, the reason I mentioned Trump is because of his apparent close friendship with Epstein.
We can only be talking about 'relative' no marks in this case. It's not like Len Fairclough would have been mixing with this crowd.
