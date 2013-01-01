Even Trump will struggle to pardon someone who has been arrested/charged with offences relating to Epstein of all people. If he thinks his poll numbers are bad now, they'll go full-on China-Syndrome if he does that.



As for Maxwell, she might be able to name a no-mark, but I bet she'll struggle to name a no-mark who can't name someone else, or who won't implicate her even further. It would have to be someone further up the tree if she wants to cut a deal, that's how this works. And if they've picked her up, they might already have their eyes on several other targets.