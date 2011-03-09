« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI  (Read 1352 times)

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,748
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 06:01:59 PM »
Prince Andrew would be sweating if he could.

She is a goner. Suicide, illness or accident incoming.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,748
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 06:03:03 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:31:39 PM
The abuse charges cover 1994-97 and the perjury relates to 2016.

Wonder why nothing post 1997?

Protecting a certain spoilt bastard royal and a few presidents, current and ex no doubt.
Logged

Offline Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,330
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 06:06:19 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:23:29 PM
Looks like another "suicide" is on the cards.

There'll be a lot of twitchy asses tonight. They'll be cracking walnuts.

Yes, but let's hope for something better than another suicide.
It would be good if they managed to track down the people who used the women. The victims would get some form of justice.
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,162
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 06:08:45 PM »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Yesterday at 06:06:19 PM
Yes, but let's hope for something better than another suicide.
It would be good if they managed to track down the people who used the women. The victims would get some form of justice.

I'm not holding my breath for any sort of justice. The people involved are above laws.
Logged

Offline Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,330
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 06:19:08 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 06:08:45 PM
I'm not holding my breath for any sort of justice. The people involved are above laws.

That would be my guess. Let's hope for better. It would be a win if these people were exposed.
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,088
  • Justice.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 07:11:59 PM »
Listening to Nicholas Witchell trying to explain why Andrew Windsor's not seen the FBI yet. Boiled down to 'You know, if Emily Maitlis takes his story to bits, imagine how bad it would be if an American policeman had a go?'.

Well, yeah.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Spezialo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 07:20:23 PM »
Maxwell didn't kill herself.  ::)
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,637
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 07:21:34 PM »
Quote from: Spezialo on Yesterday at 07:20:23 PM
Maxwell didn't kill herself.  ::)

She's not dead yet, is she?
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,162
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 07:37:56 PM »
Logged

Offline Spezialo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 07:38:39 PM »
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,345
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #50 on: Today at 10:34:15 AM »
I suppose we will be treated to the walk of shame soon. You know the one. Like William Shatner playing the part of a leaf insect, as she struggles to push the zimmer along, Peters and Lee welding goggles on, back arched over looking upwards and slightly to the side, confused by all the attention. An entire life built on stolen pensioners money and this.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,637
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #51 on: Today at 10:37:35 AM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:34:15 AM
I suppose we will be treated to the walk of shame soon. You know the one. Like William Shatner playing the part of a leaf insect, as she struggles to push the zimmer along, Peters and Lee welding goggles on, back arched over looking upwards and slightly to the side, confused by all the attention. An entire life built on stolen pensioners money and this.

It's all the fault of the overbearing, absent father.

Is Dershovitz defending her? Do the Kardashians still practice law? That'll be some fun.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,345
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #52 on: Today at 10:45:07 AM »
If it even happens, it will be a circus. Hopefully we get to the point were the grateful victims are on the steps of the court house and some form of justice has been meted out.

FFS Just keep her alive.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Bobsackamano

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 676
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #53 on: Today at 11:20:29 AM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:34:15 AM
I suppose we will be treated to the walk of shame soon. You know the one. Like William Shatner playing the part of a leaf insect, as she struggles to push the zimmer along, Peters and Lee welding goggles on, back arched over looking upwards and slightly to the side, confused by all the attention. An entire life built on stolen pensioners money and this.

The depth of amorality that some of the rich will sink to maintain their life of luxury really is astounding. Of course im making the following up but it seems to me Maxwell went on the hunt for a seat at the table of the elite when hers suddenly went overboard and found it with Epstein. She (only) had a £100k a year trust fund to survive on and thats pocket change to these people. In exchange for her new seat all she had to do was procure the nubile girls that this fiend desired. The damage done to these girls evidently meant nothing to her as her soul was already corrupt to its core.

What an ugly life.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,637
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #54 on: Today at 11:31:54 AM »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:20:29 AM
The depth of amorality that some of the rich will sink to maintain their life of luxury really is astounding. Of course im making the following up but it seems to me Maxwell went on the hunt for a seat at the table of the elite when hers suddenly went overboard and found it with Epstein. She (only) had a £100k a year trust fund to survive on and thats pocket change to these people. In exchange for her new seat all she had to do was procure the nubile girls that this fiend desired. The damage done to these girls evidently meant nothing to her as her soul was already corrupt to its core.

What an ugly life.

So where did the Mirror Pension Fund money go then? :(

Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,162
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #55 on: Today at 11:36:08 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:31:54 AM
So where did the Mirror Pension Fund money go then? :(

Somewhere just off the Canary Islands?
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,345
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #56 on: Today at 11:46:30 AM »
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,716
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #57 on: Today at 11:49:25 AM »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:20:29 AM
The depth of amorality that some of the rich will sink to maintain their life of luxury really is astounding. Of course im making the following up but it seems to me Maxwell went on the hunt for a seat at the table of the elite when hers suddenly went overboard and found it with Epstein. She (only) had a £100k a year trust fund to survive on and thats pocket change to these people. In exchange for her new seat all she had to do was procure the nubile girls that this fiend desired. The damage done to these girls evidently meant nothing to her as her soul was already corrupt to its core.

What an ugly life.

Just a note of caution. These are despicable acts by despicable people but it's not a problem of the rich and famous. It cuts across all social groups from the rich to the working class.

3.1 million adults aged 18 to 74 experienced sexual abuse before the age of 16 years. Most (37%) are abused by family members.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,345
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #58 on: Today at 11:51:06 AM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 11:36:08 AM
Somewhere just off the Canary Islands?
Snailed.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,345
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #59 on: Today at 11:56:09 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 11:49:25 AM
Just a note of caution. These are despicable acts by despicable people but it's not a problem of the rich and famous. It cuts across all social groups from the rich to the working class.

3.1 million adults aged 18 to 74 experienced sexual abuse before the age of 16 years. Most (37%) are abused by family members.
But the rich 'know' they will get away with it - and in all likelihood will somehow manage it even in this case. When you have so much wealth, you can have as much sex as you like with willing participants - but then you do this because you know you can get away with it the depravity seems all the worse. Its just like some ultimate display of power, and contempt for everyone else.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,805
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #60 on: Today at 02:44:55 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 02:52:51 PM
Probably find her shortly with an arrow in her back with a suicide note attached.
;D
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,637
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #61 on: Today at 03:29:11 PM »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 06:01:59 PM
Prince Andrew would be sweating if he could.

She is a goner. Suicide, illness or accident incoming.

Don't you mean the banned old Duke York?
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,376
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #62 on: Today at 03:41:11 PM »
Had to rewatch the infamous BBC interview with Prince Andrew after reading this thread. My five and three year old daughters are better at lying than him. It really was a pathetic performance.

I have read a lot about Eggstein and his crimes, but just cant bring myself to watch the documentary. Just imagine your kids getting involved with these evil people. Its horrific.
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 676
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #63 on: Today at 03:41:38 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 11:49:25 AM
Just a note of caution. These are despicable acts by despicable people but it's not a problem of the rich and famous. It cuts across all social groups from the rich to the working class.

3.1 million adults aged 18 to 74 experienced sexual abuse before the age of 16 years. Most (37%) are abused by family members.

Oh i agree, despicable acts cut across all classes. However to me this little tale of Maxwell highlights something especially venal.

She had a guaranteed yearly income for life that would be way beyond the aspirations of most people. People train for years to enter into professions where they can earn 100k salaries; doctors, lawyers, headteachers etc. That sort of salary can buy you a lifestyle that is very comfortable and after years of studying and experience i wouldnt begrudge those people that comfortable lifestyle.

Maxwell had that on a plate, she didnt have to study, she didnt have to work for it, she just had it. Yet that comfortable lifestyle from no effort wasnt enough for her, she had to have the jet set lifestyle and if girls had to be abused for her to have it, well thats what she would do.

That lack of empathy for fellow human beings reminds me of the ferrus wheel scene in the third man with Orson Welles asking his mate to look at the dots (people) down below and said if you could have 10,000 pounds for every dot that stopped moving would you really say no or would you count how many dots you could spend.

Its fascism distilled.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,906
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #64 on: Today at 04:18:07 PM »
It's true that there are monsters in all walks of life, who terrify, manipulate and abuse those who are helpless and vulnerable for their own amusement and gratification.  They're all a gang of monsters and equally reprehensible.

This is chiefly about the arrogance of the rich and the abuse of power and position; to do what they want, to whoever they want, without any concern of repercussion or consequences.

These are people who wield influence and authority over those who are supposed to be in charge; it's sheep being looked after by wolves and the establishment looks after its own.  To take down even one wolf can be considered a victory; this may be the chance to take down several.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 