Just a note of caution. These are despicable acts by despicable people but it's not a problem of the rich and famous. It cuts across all social groups from the rich to the working class.



3.1 million adults aged 18 to 74 experienced sexual abuse before the age of 16 years. Most (37%) are abused by family members.



Oh i agree, despicable acts cut across all classes. However to me this little tale of Maxwell highlights something especially venal.She had a guaranteed yearly income for life that would be way beyond the aspirations of most people. People train for years to enter into professions where they can earn 100k salaries; doctors, lawyers, headteachers etc. That sort of salary can buy you a lifestyle that is very comfortable and after years of studying and experience i wouldnt begrudge those people that comfortable lifestyle.Maxwell had that on a plate, she didnt have to study, she didnt have to work for it, she just had it. Yet that comfortable lifestyle from no effort wasnt enough for her, she had to have the jet set lifestyle and if girls had to be abused for her to have it, well thats what she would do.That lack of empathy for fellow human beings reminds me of the ferrus wheel scene in the third man with Orson Welles asking his mate to look at the dots (people) down below and said if you could have 10,000 pounds for every dot that stopped moving would you really say no or would you count how many dots you could spend.Its fascism distilled.