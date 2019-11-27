« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15  (Read 5422 times)

Offline TheTeflonJohn

  • The proud owner of a moist undercarriage. Full LFC bed time attire wanker. Self-confessed CUNT.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,073
  • Atkinsons Long Leather - Atkinsons Hair Do
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #120 on: Today at 05:37:53 PM »
Do we know a rough time when the oil tramps have to give the Champions of England, Europe and the World a guard of honour?
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,658
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #121 on: Today at 05:39:50 PM »
Ill be impressed if they manage to perform the guard of honour without trying to undermine it in some way.

Anyway Im looking forward to tonight. Can actually enjoy this game knowing that either way we are champions. Obviously I want to win, but losing would not spoil any celebrations.
Logged

Online IanZG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #122 on: Today at 05:47:09 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:36:49 PM
It's going to be tough but I'm not bothered, whatever.  :wave

I wouldn't say I'm not bothered, but I'm just going to enjoy the watching the team play without any pressure. The final 7 games are as close as I'll get to watching them as a neutral
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #123 on: Today at 05:57:23 PM »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:39:50 PM
Ill be impressed if they manage to perform the guard of honour without trying to undermine it in some way.

It'll be their most coherent formation all season.
Logged

Online number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #124 on: Today at 06:01:32 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 05:57:23 PM
It'll be their most coherent formation all season.

It will be intersting to see if their back four can keep a straight line.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,392
  • I live!
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #125 on: Today at 06:03:30 PM »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:39:50 PM
I’ll be impressed if they manage to perform the guard of honour without trying to undermine it in some way.

Anyway I’m looking forward to tonight. Can actually enjoy this game knowing that either way we are champions. Obviously I want to win, but losing would not spoil any celebrations.

They're professional footballers who respect each other and may even be friends outside of football. In some cases, they're even from the same nations. i.e. Jesus/Ederson and our Brazilians, Mahrez and Salah/Mane from the same continent, etc etc. It's not as if the members of Blue Moon will be giving the guard of honour.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,509
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #126 on: Today at 06:07:24 PM »
Logged

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,061
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #127 on: Today at 06:17:47 PM »
Fuck losing any game to them at any stage - play this like we have to win it to be champs. Rub their noses in it. (wow... I am actually more wanting to win this than I thought!!  :lmao).

Seriously though, to me - and I think Jurgen, it's a huge statement match for us. Show that "we will attack the league" next year and that we do rather enjoy this winning lark... Also think about it:

Do you want these following our name on big ears?

If they get any glimmer of confidence by beating us being as we're the new league winners, current CL holders, World champs, etc (oohhhhhh that sounds soooo good!!) and the ones that everyone is talking about could give them a confidence boost that will carry them into the later stages... and to be quite honest, they're just not worthy of being there.

Couple with the fact that they're been very open in saying that they want it the most and it will seem to the uninitiated/sheep/thick as two short plankers that Pep can win what he wants if he puts his mind to it. At the end of the day, that's what they are - a team playing for owners that are just collectors of shiny things to show how much money can buy you. No prestige. No class. Just bragging rights.

Also, the won't get another crack at it next yeat at this rate as well. We owe them for last year at that shit tip as well.

Take their records. Make new ones ourselves.

Bring it on.
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,041
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #128 on: Today at 06:21:38 PM »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:39:50 PM
Ill be impressed if they manage to perform the guard of honour without trying to undermine it in some way.

Anyway Im looking forward to tonight. Can actually enjoy this game knowing that either way we are champions. Obviously I want to win, but losing would not spoil any celebrations.

That Cheeseman fella is desperately writing his petition to parliament to stop it still.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,154
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #129 on: Today at 06:22:22 PM »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 05:35:38 PM
What a fanny

He really is absolutely pathetic and petulant when things arent going his own way. Always gets away with it as well.
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Online RedForeverTT

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,476
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #130 on: Today at 06:23:15 PM »
Quote from: IanZG on Today at 05:47:09 PM
I wouldn't say I'm not bothered, but I'm just going to enjoy the watching the team play without any pressure. The final 7 games are as close as I'll get to watching them as a neutral

You'll say that now. But I will tell you it won't work like that for fans. if we let in a soft goal you would want throw a pizza at the TV.
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #131 on: Today at 06:38:05 PM »
Think it sets a precedent for next year. A win would for us would be a huge psychological blow for them.

Hope last weeks piss up hasnt affected the players too much.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,721
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #132 on: Today at 06:38:06 PM »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 05:35:38 PM
What a fanny

Sorry, all I did was post a gif.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,890
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #133 on: Today at 06:40:27 PM »
This is our first game as Champions, against those we have deposed.  Fuck not caring about the result - I want a bloody win.

Klopp will put a rocket up the lads' collective arse if he thinks any of them aren't giving 100%. His press conference makes it clear what he expects - no let up. We start as we mean to go on.

I'll take the draw, but I'll be gutted if we lose, and livid if it's because a couple of our lads are on the beach.  Fortunately I know they'll give their all.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,372
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #134 on: Today at 06:42:57 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:38:06 PM
Sorry, all I did was post a gif.
;D
Logged

Online simesy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,307
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #135 on: Today at 06:45:54 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:03:25 PM

Hendo's reaction & looking at the ref is gold. They really fell apart in that game didnt they.
Logged
When you're in the penalty area & dont know what to do with the ball, stick it in the net & we'll discuss the options later"  Bob Paisley

Online jacobs chains

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 227
  • Rarely rattled
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #136 on: Today at 06:46:45 PM »
The odds on us this game have drifted out to a return of about 4. Pile in cause we wont be anything like that any time again in the foreseeable.

I want to see that baldy fraud with his shiny head in his hands for the last 30 minutes of this game. 1-3 to the English, European and World Champions.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,890
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #137 on: Today at 06:46:57 PM »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 05:30:52 PM
I had forgotten this  :lmao

Henderson is brilliant in this clip.

I hadn't. ;D  Yep, Henderson is hilarious here!  Enter stage right, totally deadpan, making Sterling look even more of a fool!
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,286
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #138 on: Today at 06:51:08 PM »
Quote from: simesy on Today at 06:45:54 PM
Hendo's reaction & looking at the ref is gold. They really fell apart in that game didnt they.

Hes pure Brent there. :D

Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,749
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #139 on: Today at 06:51:54 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:51:08 PM
Hes pure Brent there. :D


But funny too ;)
Logged

Online simesy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,307
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #140 on: Today at 06:52:14 PM »
Quote from: Brown815 on Today at 05:26:23 PM
a must win game but would love a bit of Red showboating, maybe some nutmegs and an overhead goal from Salah to mark his new contract, a tricky run and goal from Bobby so he show his teeth off to the ball boy and finally a blast from outside the box from Henderson. Probably a 3-3 draw.  :wave by by City
No way we concede 3 even if the players are going through the motions but I doubt klopp will let them relax.
Logged
When you're in the penalty area & dont know what to do with the ball, stick it in the net & we'll discuss the options later"  Bob Paisley

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,468
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #141 on: Today at 06:54:44 PM »
Henderson mused

Your question I suppose was is it difficult to remain authoritative and yet so popular?
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 