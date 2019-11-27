Fuck losing any game to them at any stage - play this like we have to win it to be champs. Rub their noses in it. (wow... I am actually more wanting to win this than I thought!!).Seriously though, to me - and I think Jurgen, it's a huge statement match for us. Show that "we will attack the league" next year and that we do rather enjoy this winning lark... Also think about it:Do you want these following our name on big ears?If they get any glimmer of confidence by beating us being as we're the new league winners, current CL holders, World champs, etc (oohhhhhh that sounds soooo good!!) and the ones that everyone is talking about could give them a confidence boost that will carry them into the later stages... and to be quite honest, they're just not worthy of being there.Couple with the fact that they're been very open in saying that they want it the most and it will seem to the uninitiated/sheep/thick as two short plankers that Pep can win what he wants if he puts his mind to it. At the end of the day, that's what they are - a team playing for owners that are just collectors of shiny things to show how much money can buy you. No prestige. No class. Just bragging rights.Also, the won't get another crack at it next yeat at this rate as well. We owe them for last year at that shit tip as well.Take their records. Make new ones ourselves.Bring it on.