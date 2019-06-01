Really looking forward to this, gonna be great to watch us step onto the field for the first time as Champions - Ill be chanting hand it over Manchester as they give us our guard of honour.



I dont really buy into the setting a marker down argument - weve already set a marker down by absolutely decimating the league, anything City manage to do with the pressure being massively off them will really be only to save face.



I also dont really get the first game of next season point - as at clearly isnt the first game of next season. City Im sure will want to win but they have other priorities, we will be desperate to win but again, the leagues won and the pressure just is not the same, I dont think you can create it either, I actually think it will make for a more free flowing game.



People always use this argument for the Charity Shield (and did when City beat us) but ultimately it isnt the same.



Will be a great watch though Im sure and rare for there to be no nerves.