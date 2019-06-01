« previous next »
Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Reply #80 on: Today at 01:11:56 PM
Really looking forward to this, gonna be great to watch us step onto the field for the first time as Champions - Ill be chanting hand it over Manchester as they give us our guard of honour.

I dont really buy into the setting a marker down argument - weve already set a marker down by absolutely decimating the league, anything City manage to do with the pressure being massively off them will really be only to save face.

I also dont really get the first game of next season point - as at clearly isnt the first game of next season. City Im sure will want to win but they have other priorities, we will be desperate to win but again, the leagues won and the pressure just is not the same, I dont think you can create it either, I actually think it will make for a more free flowing game.

People always use this argument for the Charity Shield (and did when City beat us) but ultimately it isnt the same.

Will be a great watch though Im sure and rare for there to be no nerves.
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Reply #81 on: Today at 01:16:44 PM
Nearly 3/1 across the board for the Champions tonight. That's massive. I'm sure Jurgen will have the boys pumped for this.
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Reply #82 on: Today at 01:25:50 PM
Quote from: planet-terror on Today at 01:16:44 PM
Nearly 3/1 across the board for the Champions tonight. That's massive. I'm sure Jurgen will have the boys pumped for this.

Mad. Just got a piece of that. Strange odds
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Reply #83 on: Today at 01:39:38 PM
After a quick look on bluemoon scoping out the opposition, i think its good the games behind closed doors as the tears from their fans could have affected the pitch. Feels strange having the biggest game of the season after its all over. Hopefully we play them away before march next year
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Reply #84 on: Today at 01:45:54 PM
Bet you Sterling doesn't start.
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Reply #85 on: Today at 01:51:15 PM
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:25:50 PM
Mad. Just got a piece of that. Strange odds
We'd both normally be around 10/11

I know we've won the premier league but we're not going to be taking any shit from this lot.
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Reply #86 on: Today at 01:58:45 PM
Great time to play these, given we can't be caught  ;) I'd probably still have been nervous if we were a mere 19 points ahead. It's a difficult one to call I think. Could go either way. Don't actually think we'll win but if both teams play to their best we will do. I don't think we'll end the season poorly now that we're safe, but I don't see us going here and battering them in all our confidence or anything. I fancy 1-1 or 2-2. Might as well just go all out and play without reservation, nothing to lose and surely we'd break down their poor back line.

Alisson
Trent   Gomez   VVD   Robertson
Fabinho
Gini   Hendo
Salah   Bobby   Mane

COME ON THE FUCKIN CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE AND ENGLAND AND THE WORLD!!!
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Reply #87 on: Today at 01:59:34 PM
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:45:54 PM
Bet you Sterling doesn't start.

I don't reckon he will either. I wouldn't put it past him to pretend he's got a slightly injury or something.

If we win tonight it will really boil the remaining piss.
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Reply #88 on: Today at 02:03:25 PM
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Reply #89 on: Today at 02:08:46 PM
Quote from: planet-terror on Today at 01:51:15 PM
We'd both normally be around 10/11

I know we've won the premier league but we're not going to be taking any shit from this lot.

Daft odds. We will be massively up for it, will go full strength and they have no defence at the moment. Maybe famous last words but those odds are well worth a punt
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Reply #90 on: Today at 02:12:09 PM
For them, I'd expect:

Ederson

Walker
Otamendi
Laporte
Mendy

Rodri
De Bruyne
Silva

Mahrez
Jesus
Sterling


Not exactly a watertight defence, also glad Aguero is out as the little git ALWAYS scores against us at the Emptyhad.
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Reply #91 on: Today at 02:15:29 PM
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 02:12:09 PM
For them, I'd expect:

Ederson

Walker
Otamendi
Laporte
Mendy

Rodri
De Bruyne
Silva

Mahrez
Jesus
Sterling


Not exactly a watertight defence, also glad Aguero is out as the little git ALWAYS scores against us at the Emptyhad.

It is mad about Aguero. Hes scored against us in every League game hes played at the Etihad and yet has never scored at Anfield. Absolute homer! Happy he and Sane arent involved.
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Reply #92 on: Today at 02:18:06 PM
