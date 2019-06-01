Really looking forward to this, gonna be great to watch us step onto the field for the first time as Champions - Ill be chanting hand it over Manchester as they give us our guard of honour.
I dont really buy into the setting a marker down argument - weve already set a marker down by absolutely decimating the league, anything City manage to do with the pressure being massively off them will really be only to save face.
I also dont really get the first game of next season point - as at clearly isnt the first game of next season. City Im sure will want to win but they have other priorities, we will be desperate to win but again, the leagues won and the pressure just is not the same, I dont think you can create it either, I actually think it will make for a more free flowing game.
People always use this argument for the Charity Shield (and did when City beat us) but ultimately it isnt the same.
Will be a great watch though Im sure and rare for there to be no nerves.