Author Topic: Champions of England Draft Thread  (Read 2171 times)

Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 11:13:14 AM »
Denis Law

Offline Lastrador

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 01:02:27 PM »
Fredrik Ljungberg


Offline Max_powers

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 02:39:05 PM »
David Beckham
Online Stubby!

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 02:42:29 PM »
Viv Anderson

Offline Something Worse

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 03:21:57 PM »
Emmanuel Petit
Offline Vishwa Atma

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 05:39:27 PM »
Graeme Sharp
Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 06:29:24 PM »
Henrik Larsson

Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 07:47:14 PM »
Gallas




Offline deFacto

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 07:56:21 PM »
Lauren

Online kloppagetime

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 08:08:11 PM »
Billy Bremner
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 08:51:43 PM »
Gary McAllister (Leeds)
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
« Reply #91 on: Today at 10:13:48 AM »
James Milner (Man City)
Online kloppagetime

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
« Reply #92 on: Today at 11:13:41 AM »
Norman Hunter
