eAyeAddio

The last two seasons .....
Yesterday at 04:18:00 AM
Liverpool FC have more trophies (4) than Premier League defeats (2) in the last 2 seasons..........  Astonishing.

Scarlet`

Re: The last two seasons .....
Yesterday at 04:30:59 AM
That is amazing! Shows how far we have gotten!
Barrow Shaun

Re: The last two seasons .....
Yesterday at 06:09:09 AM
For the record...

Home - P35 W33 D2 L0 F99 A22  pts 101     Away - P34 W25 D7 L2  F60  A21  pts 82

Total over the two seasons (so far):      P69  W58  D9  L2  F159  A43 pts 183
LiverBirdKop

Re: The last two seasons .....
Yesterday at 06:20:47 AM
Meh
Willy Poolman

Re: The last two seasons .....
Yesterday at 08:34:26 AM
That's an astonishing stat ... love it! There can't be too many clubs who can make a claim like that. I think it highlights the strength of the club at this time in a very stark manner.
Alan B'Stard

Re: The last two seasons .....
Yesterday at 08:37:12 AM
Does anyone know what duration of games at home without defeat?
rob19:6

Re: The last two seasons .....
Yesterday at 08:46:14 AM
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 08:37:12 AM
Does anyone know what duration of games at home without defeat?

It was 42 up to the Atleti game, in the league its 56 games unbeaten and we've won all 16 this season.

We've won 23 consecutive home games, Leicester 1-1 in January 2019 was the last time we dropped points at home
Fitzy.

Re: The last two seasons .....
Yesterday at 09:17:28 AM
Incredible - and you still have some rival blert doing logical gymnastics explaining why this team isn't actually very good.
PIPA23

Re: The last two seasons .....
Yesterday at 09:41:40 AM
could have been very easily 1 more CL and PL title...

one of best ever sides in clubs history. I hope they will do as much as possible to win more trophies, this group can do it.
Caligula?

Re: The last two seasons .....
Yesterday at 10:32:22 AM
It's quite amazing isn't it. Now let's finish the season on 100+ points. I want this team to be talked about forever and for that record to stand decades.
daveonthespionkop1900

Re: The last two seasons .....
Yesterday at 02:10:33 PM
Have made a scrapbook for my now ten year old son of the past two seasons so he never forgets
S

Re: The last two seasons .....
Yesterday at 02:26:59 PM
Has it really sunk in for you all that we're at 19 and 6 now? I feel like the 18 in particular was so ingrained into the rhetoric around the club.
fucking appalled

Re: The last two seasons .....
Yesterday at 02:27:55 PM
Hopefully we can crack on and beat Spurs highest total over two seasons
Red Berry

Re: The last two seasons .....
Yesterday at 02:40:32 PM
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 02:26:59 PM
Has it really sunk in for you all that we're at 19 and 6 now? I feel like the 18 in particular was so ingrained into the rhetoric around the club.

Know what you mean.  "18" was sort of our thing ;D

It's going to be remarkable seeing the Champions' Wall updated again. It's no longer history; it is now.  Moments like this will be talked about long after we're not here anymore.
gamble

Re: The last two seasons .....
Yesterday at 02:47:24 PM
the champions league win really overshadows our achievement in 18/19. I mean 97 points and 11mm away from winning the title was astonishing.
deFacto

Re: The last two seasons .....
Yesterday at 02:48:35 PM
Looking forward to 20 and 7 :D
Alan B'Stard

Re: The last two seasons .....
Today at 10:11:02 AM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 08:46:14 AM
It was 42 up to the Atleti game, in the league its 56 games unbeaten and we've won all 16 this season.

We've won 23 consecutive home games, Leicester 1-1 in January 2019 was the last time we dropped points at home
Ok. Was thinking just the league. Chelsea's record was 80 I think and then we were the first team to beat them with that Xabi deflected goal
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The last two seasons .....
Today at 10:31:33 AM
Well yeah but we haven't won at Goodison, so does any of it really count?
Dr Stu-Pid

Re: The last two seasons .....
Today at 10:40:39 AM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 08:46:14 AM
It was 42 up to the Atleti game, in the league its 56 games unbeaten and we've won all 16 this season.

We've won 23 consecutive home games, Leicester 1-1 in January 2019 was the last time we dropped points at home

Should the game against Atletico really count as a home defeat?  We won the game 1-0 in 90 mins and then lost in ET.  Never quite sure why ET defeats are counted when it comes to stats, especially when there is an away goals rule in play which skews the game state so much.
