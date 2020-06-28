ok thanks . I dont think I will bother Will origins so and skip resi evil 1



Don't skip the first game. That's bad advice. Even though the game is as old as dirt now, the most recent remaster of the REmake is still a fantastic game, and it's design still holds up today as some of the best game design in the history of gaming, despite the obvious cheese voice acting. That's one area where games have improved on massively along with the obvious control mechanics the game suffers from, it's still worth it once you get to grips and the visuals still look great. The Spencer Mansion is iconic, and it sets up arguably the best sequel to a game ever made. Play the REmake first, then jump straight into the RE2 Remake. You can skip the 3rd game if you like, and maybe even 4. Those along with others in the series like Code Veronica haven't aged too well. Avoid 5 and 6 like the T-Virus, and play 7. If you've a means to play 7 in VR, do so, because you'll never realise that a computer game can make you feel actual fear until you do.