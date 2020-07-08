« previous next »
Something Worse

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
July 8, 2020, 09:33:25 PM
Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
July 8, 2020, 10:36:11 PM
Good player but no place for him in my team I think.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Stubby!

  Not on my watch.
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
July 8, 2020, 10:37:04 PM
I'll take Le Tiss, can I take Le Tiss?
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Something Worse

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
July 8, 2020, 10:38:57 PM
Quote from: Stubby! on July  8, 2020, 10:37:04 PM
I'll take Le Tiss, can I take Le Tiss?

Haha unfortunately not.

It actually seems like this thing worked out ok for everyone, nobody passed on anyone they desperately needed.
vivabobbygraham

  Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
July 8, 2020, 10:58:12 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on July  8, 2020, 05:59:33 PM
Someone needs to pick a number right? Then we'll fill out Flash's team and move on.

I posted the matchups before, so you can put together a "how my team would win" and PM it to me so I can include it in the OP of the matchup threads.

What are the matchups?
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Something Worse

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
July 8, 2020, 11:53:56 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on July  7, 2020, 10:47:19 PM
;D

Almost reads like a compliment

1st round matches:

JK vs Elzar
Flash vs Hazell
PiM vs Claus
Lobo vs Vish
Robbie vs Lastrador
Tubby vs Viva
Dynasty vs Kloppagetime
Defacto vs Max

If you want, you can PM me anything you want including in the OP for the vote, so that you can state your case before 9 people have already voted and it's too late.

Here we go
JerseyKloppite

  HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Yesterday at 12:34:54 AM
Flash hasn't been on for 5 days. If he's not about tomorrow can we fill his team?
Something Worse

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Yesterday at 12:36:09 AM
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 12:34:54 AM
Flash hasn't been on for 5 days. If he's not about tomorrow can we fill his team?

I was gonna do it now, does anyone care who goes in?
JerseyKloppite

  HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Yesterday at 12:37:20 AM
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 12:36:09 AM
I was gonna do it now, does anyone care who goes in?

Yes, I think you should do a poll. Nominate 12 players and let us decide which 6 get the nod ;D
Something Worse

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Yesterday at 01:03:35 AM
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 12:37:20 AM
Yes, I think you should do a poll. Nominate 12 players and let us decide which 6 get the nod ;D

FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUCK I forgot to let people vote more than once...can you fix that or do I have to repost?
Something Worse

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Yesterday at 01:08:44 AM
Autofill put them all back in! Woooo!
JerseyKloppite

  HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Yesterday at 01:23:56 AM
Deleted the first one :D
Something Worse

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Yesterday at 01:44:42 AM
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 01:23:56 AM
Deleted the first one :D

Thanks man, I always think "right get the picks in then change the poll settings" and then forget
Max_powers

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Yesterday at 04:22:10 AM



How this team scores

Transitions

In Alonso I have one of the finest long passers of the ball in the history of the game.

With pace of Vardy up front, a chip or a through-ball behind the defense will catch most defenses out.  Alternatively, Drogba can use his excellent hold up play to control long passes and feed Vardy or score himself.

I also have strong dribblers in midfield like Vieira, Callaghan and Charlton that enjoy running with the ball.

Slow build-up


When more patient build-up is needed, this team can also retain possession and progress the ball through the wide midfielders or the forwards. Alonso can masterfully switch the play and keep the opposition team unbalanced.

On one wing I have Beckham playing in the TAA role. His crosses will be hard to defend when Drogba is waiting at the far post. On the other wing I have more industrious and direct Callaghan who can take his defender on 1v1 or combine with the dynamic runs of Vieira to create overloads.

Vardy will always keep the defenders pegged back with his running through the channels. Charlton can weave the play between the strikers and the midfielders plus he will always be a threat with his long shots.

Set-plays

Beckham was one of the best set-piece specialist of his generation and scored most of his goals from free-kicks.

For indirect set-pieces I have Ivanovic and Kompany  who were excellent at attacking the ball and scored many important goals for their teams. My three CB's +Vieira+ Drogba will prove a handful for most defenses when Beckham is delivering the set-pieces.

 

How this team defends

When pushing high-up the three CB's and 2 midfielders in front will provide ample cover against counter-attacks. The team will press after losing the ball, with Vardy chasing down everything and the wide-midfielders pushed up.

If the opposition manages to beat the press. The team will fall back into a 5-3-1-1 formation with Drogba dropping slightly deeper. In wide areas, Callaghan and Beckham are not natural defenders but my double pivot and mobile CB's in wider position can help provide plenty of cover (3v2 against most teams) . Ivanovic indeed has played most of his career at RB and knows how to defend in those areas. Whereas centrally, the Kompany will sweep up any crosses and long balls.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:03:47 AM by Max_powers »
vivabobbygraham

  Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Yesterday at 11:51:46 AM

A team full of pace and power with enough guile to unlock the meanest defence. If you want to beat this side you need to match up in all those areas. Defence has two European champions at its heart, both fleet of foot and dogged. Either side, my full backs, both England internationals, resolute in defence and add width going forward. Again, pace and power, relentless power. The 'Invincibles'  goalkeeper completes the back 5.

In midfield comes the guile to compliment the power. A United legend, cruelly taken from us far too young, anchors that midfield, with perfect left foot right foot balance on the sides of the diamond, Liverpool European champions, with an astute and gifted world class player at the tip.

Finally upfront, the power and pace of two world class strikers who would feed off the many chances provided by those behind.

Good to go.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:09:24 PM by vivabobbygraham »
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Stubby!

  Not on my watch.
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Yesterday at 11:55:01 AM
It's a good team but really top heavy.  Has Mane ever played on the right side of a diamond midfield?  He's been either a winger or wide forward, Edwards is going to have to run all over midfield to fill in the gaps the other 3 will leave behind.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

vivabobbygraham

  Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Yesterday at 01:25:14 PM
Quote from: Stubby! on Yesterday at 11:55:01 AM
It's a good team but really top heavy.  Has Mane ever played on the right side of a diamond midfield?  He's been either a winger or wide forward, Edwards is going to have to run all over midfield to fill in the gaps the other 3 will leave behind.

Mane has played in a diamond for both Southampton and Liverpool but I want him really as a 3rd attacker and he can spring from there. I've got 4 proper, old school, defenders, first and foremost, protected by Edwards who was a phenomenon. I don't see an issue about being overrun unless you intend to attack, attack attack. Good luck with that, leaving room behind your full backs with my firepower. I believe any back 4 , in particular, full backs, playing against this team, would be fully preoccupied in defending. Ray Kennedy could drop in alongside Edwards as he did regularly away in Europe, into a defensive 2 if need be and switch Larsson right, Sadio left into a 4231. Flexibility, creativity but the pace and power all over the pitch is frightening. Will study your team after me tea and cake and get back to you Tubs. I'm sure it will be a good 'un  :wave
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

vivabobbygraham

  Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Yesterday at 02:14:04 PM
Quote from: Stubby! on July  8, 2020, 12:09:34 AM
Final team.



Good team, mate. Love Besty, can win a game on his own but Mahrez I've always thought to be a bit of a flat track bully; good on his day but goes missing when the muck and bullets start flying...and they will be flying. Matic and Fernandinho in a two? Sound defensively but not much to offer going forward, bit samey, which leaves Deco to provide the ammo. I'm okay with my 5  against your front 4, good as they are.  Masch will chew Van Nistelrooy's ear...literally! Terry Cooper was super quick, loved a tackle and will cope with Mahrez. He'd also know all about Besty having played in some titanic struggles against United for Leeds, who hate them as much as we do. Gary Stevens would be up against it with George, who wouldn't,  but Lawro, lightening quick, would help out on the cover leaving Duncan to devour Deco...that would be a feisty contest. Defensively, you look strong with 4 great players and Matic. He's the weak link, on the turn, Hazard would do damage. Sadio and Razor would probe the flanks and big Rowdy and Dan would have to be on their mettle to keep Larsson and Crespo at bay all game. Close, but a Hazard penalty is the difference.

EDIT: Had the pleasure of watching some Besty highlights trying to make a case for you playing George out of position. I couldn't! Left wing, right wing, down the middle, he scored goals from everywhere...rather like Thierry  8)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:33:26 PM by vivabobbygraham »
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Lastrador

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Yesterday at 03:00:33 PM
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 04:22:10 AM



How this team scores

Transitions

In Alonso I have one of the finest long passers of the ball in the history of the game.

With pace of Vardy up front, a chip or a through-ball behind the defense will catch most defenses out.  Alternatively, Drogba can use his excellent hold up play to control long passes and feed Vardy or score himself.

I also have strong dribblers in midfield like Vieira, Callaghan and Charlton that enjoy running with the ball.

Slow build-up


When more patient build-up is needed, this team can also retain possession and progress the ball through the wide midfielders or the forwards. Alonso can masterfully switch the play and keep the opposition team unbalanced.

On one wing I have Beckham playing in the TAA role. His crosses will be hard to defend when Drogba is waiting at the far post. On the other wing I have more industrious and direct Callaghan who can take his defender on 1v1 or combine with the dynamic runs of Vieira to create overloads.

Vardy will always keep the defenders pegged back with his running through the channels. Charlton can weave the play between the strikers and the midfielders plus he will always be a threat with his long shots.

Set-plays

Beckham was one of the best set-piece specialist of his generation and scored most of his goals from free-kicks.

For indirect set-pieces I have Ivanovic and Kompany  who were excellent at attacking the ball and scored many important goals for their teams. My three CB's +Vieira+ Drogba will prove a handful for most defenses when Beckham is delivering the set-pieces.

 

How this team defends

When pushing high-up the three CB's and 2 midfielders in front will provide ample cover against counter-attacks. The team will press after losing the ball, with Vardy chasing down everything and the wide-midfielders pushed up.

If the opposition manages to beat the press. The team will fall back into a 5-3-1-1 formation with Drogba dropping slightly deeper. In wide areas, Callaghan and Beckham are not natural defenders but my double pivot and mobile CB's in wider position can help provide plenty of cover (3v2 against most teams) . Ivanovic indeed has played most of his career at RB and knows how to defend in those areas. Whereas centrally, the Kompany will sweep up any crosses and long balls.
That's an excellent side mate.
PoetryInMotion

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Yesterday at 04:24:39 PM


A formidable defense of Wright, Campbell and Hyypia with van der Sar behind them. Neal and Hapgood have the license to bomb up and down and provide width.

Blanchflower is the more defensive midfielder, while Giles is capable of both attack and defense. Both are legendary midfielders.

Keegan gets a free role to roam behind Law and Shearer and all 3 were fantastic goal-scorers, hence are the primary goal threats.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:37:03 PM by PoetryInMotion »
vivabobbygraham

  Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Yesterday at 04:49:16 PM
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 04:24:39 PM


A formidable defense of Wright, Campbell and Hyypia with van der Sar behind them. Neal and Hapgood have the license to bomb up and down and provide width.

Blanchflower is the more defensive midfielder, while Giles is capable of both attack and defense. Both are legendary midfielders.

Keegan gets a free role to roam behind Law and Shearer and all 3 were fantastic goal-scorers, hence are the primary goal threats.

...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Yesterday at 06:45:06 PM
Final Team, The Football Started in 1992 Team:

We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

vivabobbygraham

  Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Yesterday at 06:49:51 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:45:06 PM
Final Team, The Football Started in 1992 Team:



Disappointing mate...
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Something Worse

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Yesterday at 07:41:47 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:45:06 PM
Final Team, The Football Started in 1992 Team:



Pires as a lef- *is dragged away screaming*
vivabobbygraham

  Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Today at 08:39:06 AM
Quote from: Elzar on July  8, 2020, 05:24:35 PM


Good side, Elzar but can you talk a little bit about Trainer, please?
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Elzar

  train station gate frustration
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Today at 11:20:03 AM
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 08:39:06 AM
Good side, Elzar but can you talk a little bit about Trainer, please?

My previous post got lost in amongst the numbers round:

Got to have a representative of the greatest ever league winners. The real invincibles



Quote
Trainer enjoyed his greatest success at Preston North End as a member of the 'Invincibles'. Curiously he had impressed North End while playing for Bolton at Deepdale, the home of Preston North End, in a match in which he let in 12 goals. He first appeared for North End in August 1887 on a short tour of Scotland. Although he was on the losing side against Hibernian, it was another eight months before he tasted defeat again. Trainer sharpened up his catching ability by playing for the club's baseball team and in North End's preLeague days was known to 'wear a mackintosh' and 'shelter under an umbrella' during a game.[2]

Jimmy Trainer made his League debut on 8 September 1888 in goal for Preston North End against Burnley at Deepdale. Preston won 5-2. Jimmy Trainer played 20 of Preston' 22 League Championship matches and as a goalkeeper played in a Preston North End defence that achieved 12 clean-sheets and restricted the opposition to oneLeaguegoalinamatch on three separate occasions. Jimmy Trainer assisted Preston North End to be 188889 League Champions. Preston North End went onto win the 1889 FA Cup and complete the firstever double. However, in 1888 Preston practiced what is common practive now. The No:2 goalkeeper played in FA Cup ties and so Trainer did not play in the 1889 FA Cup campaign.[3]

Between 1888 and 1897 Trainer played in 253 games for Preston, and after retiring he became landlord of the Lamb Hotel in Preston.

He later moved to London, where his business failed. He died in poverty in 1915.[4]


He was the goalkeeper to the invincible Preston side in the league matches, keeping clean sheets in over 50% of games, which was a big achievement back then. If we are doing an English league draft, we have to represent one of the best teams to win the league!

They actually signed him after facing him in goal when they beat Bolton 12-0. Imagine being impressed by a goalkeeper you scored 12 against. That's how impressive he was despite playing for a poor Bolton team.  He also set the record for most consecutive games of the era. Clearly a highly rated coach builder and goalkeeper  :)
« Last Edit: Today at 11:27:35 AM by Elzar »
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Something Worse

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Today at 11:23:14 AM
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:20:03 AM
My previous post got lost in amongst the numbers round:

Got to have a representative of the greatest ever league winners. The real invincibles




He was the goalkeeper to the invincible Preston side in the league matches, keeping clean sheets in over 50% of games, which was a big achievement back then. If we are doing an English league draft, we have to represent one of the best teams to win the league!

I hope he's looking down on this thinking "I may have died in poverty but if I win a RAWK draft my life was worthwhile"
vivabobbygraham

  Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Today at 12:06:35 PM
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:20:03 AM
My previous post got lost in amongst the numbers round:

Got to have a representative of the greatest ever league winners. The real invincibles




He was the goalkeeper to the invincible Preston side in the league matches, keeping clean sheets in over 50% of games, which was a big achievement back then. If we are doing an English league draft, we have to represent one of the best teams to win the league!

They actually signed him after facing him in goal when they beat Bolton 12-0. Imagine being impressed by a goalkeeper you scored 12 against. That's how impressive he was despite playing for a poor Bolton team.  He also set the record for most consecutive games of the era. Clearly a highly rated coach builder and goalkeeper  :)

Excellent bit of research there mate 👍
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
