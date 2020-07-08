In Alonso I have one of the finest long passers of the ball in the history of the game.With pace of Vardy up front, a chip or a through-ball behind the defense will catch most defenses out. Alternatively, Drogba can use his excellent hold up play to control long passes and feed Vardy or score himself.I also have strong dribblers in midfield like Vieira, Callaghan and Charlton that enjoy running with the ball.When more patient build-up is needed, this team can also retain possession and progress the ball through the wide midfielders or the forwards. Alonso can masterfully switch the play and keep the opposition team unbalanced.On one wing I have Beckham playing in the TAA role. His crosses will be hard to defend when Drogba is waiting at the far post. On the other wing I have more industrious and direct Callaghan who can take his defender on 1v1 or combine with the dynamic runs of Vieira to create overloads.Vardy will always keep the defenders pegged back with his running through the channels. Charlton can weave the play between the strikers and the midfielders plus he will always be a threat with his long shots.Beckham was one of the best set-piece specialist of his generation and scored most of his goals from free-kicks.For indirect set-pieces I have Ivanovic and Kompany who were excellent at attacking the ball and scored many important goals for their teams. My three CB's +Vieira+ Drogba will prove a handful for most defenses when Beckham is delivering the set-pieces.When pushing high-up the three CB's and 2 midfielders in front will provide ample cover against counter-attacks. The team will press after losing the ball, with Vardy chasing down everything and the wide-midfielders pushed up.If the opposition manages to beat the press. The team will fall back into a 5-3-1-1 formation with Drogba dropping slightly deeper. In wide areas, Callaghan and Beckham are not natural defenders but my double pivot and mobile CB's in wider position can help provide plenty of cover (3v2 against most teams) . Ivanovic indeed has played most of his career at RB and knows how to defend in those areas. Whereas centrally, the Kompany will sweep up any crosses and long balls.