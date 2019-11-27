« previous next »
Agree with Viva and Robbie here.   I can think of about 10 people here in drafts over the years that leave, have left or want to leave because of this clique-ish bullshit - precisely because of stuff like this.

THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
What even :lmao
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 01:17:12 PM
Agree with Viva and Robbie here.   I can think of about 10 people here in drafts over the years that leave, have left or want to leave because of this clique-ish bullshit - precisely because of stuff like this.

Trend I got nothing against you mate, but this is absolute nonsense. This has nothing to do with cliques and whatever issue you have with betty.

You have Robbie who was raising a point about whether or not Cole could play up front by himself. Now in the history of all the drafts I've done, there have been hundreds of centerforwards played as central strikers, who always for the most part in their careers have played with another striker next to them, in a 4-4-2 formation. No one, and I mean no one, has ever said ''Why are you playing X striker by himself, he's never played by himself up front''

In any case that point by Robbie isn't a big deal, I don't think it's foreign for a centerforward to play by himself, particularly in my line up given that Lampard is making runs to the box and Salah plays in and around the box.

So robbie selects Henry, one of the greatest centerforwards in the English league, picks him ahead of van persie mind you in the draft, and then proceeds to play him as a left winger/forward with Van persie central. The same henry who was world class as a central forward in England through out his whole time in favor of Van Persie? This has fck all to do with cliques and whatever other nonsense you are all on about, so please dont interject with whatever issues you have and then try to tag me along with it as if I am in some clique. It's a football issue. Who the fck is sacrificing Henry on the flank in favor of Robie bleeding Van persie?





Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 11:19:21 AM
Two numbers left. Who hasn't taken theirs yet?

I'll take 3.
I may be bullshitty and cliquey but....what was the third thing you said?
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
DeFacto chill, no one has their panties in a twist, their sitting fine here thanks :)

Yours was not a final team post, it was a sketch if you like similar to Elzar, I was offering support but I guess it came across differently, although I was complimentary as I was Elzar, he was grateful you took it differently, its no bother. You're welcome to tear apart my disgusting formation ;)

Just comes across as that BB felt the need to step in because of those interactions, where he mentioned 'haters' whereas I was anything but hating
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 01:39:29 PM
DeFacto chill, no one has their panties in a twist, their sitting fine here thanks :)

Yours was not a final team post, it was a sketch if you like similar to Elzar, I was offering support but I guess it came across differently, although I was complimentary as I was Elzar, he was grateful you took it differently, its no bother. You're welcome to tear apart my disgusting formation ;)

Just comes across as that BB felt the need to step in because of those interactions, where he mentioned 'haters' whereas I was anything but hating

Ironic that I'm being told to chill and a page ago you were talking about people being tw@ts. I didn't take it any type of way, you offered your opinion which you are entitled to, and I offered mine, it's not that serious. But then for you to be puzzled why someone is offering an opinion on your side, particularly when it comes to a player that excelled and dominated in one position and not the position you have him in, is weird.

You can play him at leftback for all I care. Cliques,haters,and all that other nonsense has fck all to do with me, I'm offering my football opinion, not just because you did the same to my side, but because imo you would be better off playing Van persie wide and henry centrally.

Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:34:28 PM


I and several other drafters are allegedly members of a secret organisation known as the Draftilluminati, who conspire to control world drafting affairs, by masterminding events and planting agents in draft governments, in order to gain drafting power and influence and to establish a New Draft Order. It is thought that we have been here for hundreds of years, lurking in the shadows, pulling the strings and levers of power in dozens of drafts.

Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 01:39:29 PM
Just comes across as that BB felt the need to step in because of those interactions, where he mentioned 'haters' whereas I was anything but hating

I'm sorry if that come across that way, that's wasn't my intention. The 'haters' thing was just a bit of banter. I'm not picking on you specifically. I would do this to any team that had Henry wide in an English League draft.
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:47:45 PM
I and several other drafters are allegedly members of a secret organisation known as the Draftilluminati, who conspire to control world drafting affairs, by masterminding events and planting agents in draft governments, in order to gain drafting power and influence and to establish a New Draft Order. It is thought that we have been here for hundreds of years, lurking in the shadows, pulling the strings and levers of power in dozens of drafts.
Defacto

you're a very decent fella and I don't have any issue with any of your comments, I'm not continuing this though

:)
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:47:45 PM
I'm sorry if that come across that way, that's wasn't my intention. The 'haters' thing was just a bit of banter. I'm not picking on you specifically. I would do this to any team that had Henry wide in an English League draft.
No problem BB
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:37:00 PM
I may be bullshitty and cliquey but....what was the third thing you said?

;D
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 01:53:48 PM
Defacto

you're a very decent fella and I don't have any issue with any of your comments, I'm not continuing this though

:)

No worries. Play Henry centrally, and van persie wide, your team would be better for it, it's driving my OCD off the walls  ;D

All jokes aside, I have no issue with you Robbie.

Trend's cliquephobia is another thing.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:35:35 PM by Lastrador »
Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,661
  • Powered by Ribena
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 02:11:38 PM


Beautifully done.

Not sure my clique will approve, but a lovely team
Nicol as a left back is the only flaw there.
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 02:15:55 PM
Beautifully done.

Not sure my clique will approve, but a lovely team
Thank you mate, let's see what the lizard people have to say.  ;D
Spelt Stam and Ljungberg wrong which is an automatic loss in my book

Cant see Fowler working as a lone striker either
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 01:17:12 PM
Agree with Viva and Robbie here.   I can think of about 10 people here in drafts over the years that leave, have left or want to leave because of this clique-ish bullshit - precisely because of stuff like this.

Trend do you want my seat at the High Table?
Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 02:19:44 PM
Nicol as a left back is the only flaw there.
I drafted Nicol so early on because he could really play on either side. Ideally, I would play him on the right but there weren't any leftbacks that floated my boat left.

Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:21:06 PM
Cant see Fowler working as a lone striker either
Don't doubt the power of a deity, you godforsaken cliquey man.
FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT

Then vote for me.
Hey guys did anyone pic-

