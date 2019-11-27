Agree with Viva and Robbie here. I can think of about 10 people here in drafts over the years that leave, have left or want to leave because of this clique-ish bullshit - precisely because of stuff like this.



Trend I got nothing against you mate, but this is absolute nonsense. This has nothing to do with cliques and whatever issue you have with betty.You have Robbie who was raising a point about whether or not Cole could play up front by himself. Now in the history of all the drafts I've done, there have been hundreds of centerforwards played as central strikers, who always for the most part in their careers have played with another striker next to them, in a 4-4-2 formation. No one, and I mean no one, has ever said ''Why are you playing X striker by himself, he's never played by himself up front''In any case that point by Robbie isn't a big deal, I don't think it's foreign for a centerforward to play by himself, particularly in my line up given that Lampard is making runs to the box and Salah plays in and around the box.So robbie selects Henry, one of the greatest centerforwards in the English league, picks him ahead of van persie mind you in the draft, and then proceeds to play him as a left winger/forward with Van persie central. The same henry who was world class as a central forward in England through out his whole time in favor of Van Persie? This has fck all to do with cliques and whatever other nonsense you are all on about, so please dont interject with whatever issues you have and then try to tag me along with it as if I am in some clique. It's a football issue. Who the fck is sacrificing Henry on the flank in favor of Robie bleeding Van persie?