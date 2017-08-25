« previous next »
Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread

JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,136
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #600 on: Today at 05:19:29 PM
Done.

                                 Courtois (Chelsea)

Milner (City)     Van Dijk (LFC)     Blanc (Utd)    Cole (Arsenal)

                              Gary McAllister (Leeds)
   
                Fàbregas (Chelsea)      Bernardo Silva (City)

        Kuyt (08/09 R-U)     Anelka (Arsenal)     Firmino (LFC)

             
Last Edit: Today at 05:21:07 PM by JerseyKloppite
deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,630
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #601 on: Today at 05:28:59 PM
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 05:18:19 PM
No hating here it's a great team, just again a diamond maybe more appealing

      Cole         Salah
            Lampard
Highway            Essien
            Gundogan

Essien/Gundogan can be swapped, works either way

When has Mo played in a two up front though? Gundogan isn't really a 6 either. Guardiola has a fixation with him being played there, he's an 8 really
deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,630
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #602 on: Today at 05:30:22 PM
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:12:23 PM
Don't listen to the haters, they're just trying to sow seeds of doubt into the voters.

Cole's best individual season in the Premier League was playing alongside Beardsley at Newcastle. Salah + Lampard between them offer the perfect level of creativity and movement around him to make him highly effective in your set-up. Plus Heighway sweeping balls into the box. Cole's quite an underrated striker IMO. Hate who he played for, but he was a highly highly effective goalscorer.

Yeah that's how I envisioned it. There's more than enough of everything really for a good balance, but I don't expect to get far haha  ;D
Stubby!

  • Not on my watch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,448
  • He asked for it!
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #603 on: Today at 05:30:39 PM
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 05:19:29 PM
Done.

                                 Courtois (Chelsea)

Milner (City)     Van Dijk (LFC)     Blanc (Utd)    Cole (Arsenal)

                              Gary McAllister (Leeds)
   
                Fàbregas (Chelsea)      Bernardo Silva (City)

        Kuyt (08/09 R-U)     Anelka (Arsenal)     Firmino (LFC)

             

Maybe change it slightly with Gary Mac and Fab both holding, Firmino as a 10 behind Anelka and Bernardo Silva and Kuyt as the wide forwards?  Then Bobby is central instead of stuck out wide.  Though the workrate on the flanks is insane at the moment.
kloppagetime

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 953
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #604 on: Today at 05:44:43 PM
Max_powers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #605 on: Today at 05:54:43 PM
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 05:44:43 PM


It's a great team except for the fullbacks. And with Ronaldo and Sanchez ahead of them and two CB's that didn't excel at 1v1 defending there will be goals.  On the other hand though, you got some attack.
Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,407
  • JFT96
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #606 on: Today at 05:58:32 PM
Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 05:30:39 PM
Maybe change it slightly with Gary Mac and Fab both holding, Firmino as a 10 behind Anelka and Bernardo Silva and Kuyt as the wide forwards?  Then Bobby is central instead of stuck out wide.  Though the workrate on the flanks is insane at the moment.

Agree with this. Gary Mac was never a DM. Tough tackler though he was, he was at his best with more licence to roam. Putting him and Cesc level would help that. Also agree on moving Bobby central. He's always at his worst for us when shunted out wide.
JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,136
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #607 on: Today at 06:07:55 PM
Will give it some thought ;D
deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,630
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #608 on: Today at 06:18:31 PM
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 04:36:07 PM

                         Lukic

Lauren   Thompson  O'Leary  Irwin

             Essien Gundogan     

                   Lampard

Salah            Cole           Heighway

Keeper now included :D
Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #609 on: Today at 06:32:40 PM
Micah Richards? Is there nobody you could've used from the 1920s instead?
RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,641
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #610 on: Today at 06:38:59 PM
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 05:28:59 PM
When has Mo played in a two up front though? Gundogan isn't really a 6 either. Guardiola has a fixation with him being played there, he's an 8 really
mate you know better than me and Pep ;)
Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,322
  • Bam!
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #611 on: Today at 06:48:21 PM
Mendy is an interesting choice
Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,322
  • Bam!
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #612 on: Today at 06:48:54 PM
Ah Richards aswell, clearly going for a shit defence.
deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,630
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #613 on: Today at 07:04:49 PM
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 06:38:59 PM
mate you know better than me and Pep ;)

I know you're taking the mickey, but look at his career at Dortmund and the role he excelled in there.
RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,641
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #614 on: Today at 07:14:11 PM
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 07:04:49 PM
I know you're taking the mickey, but look at his career at Dortmund and the role he excelled in there.
You're right, countless times away in Europe Pephas bottled it, turned away from his usual formation and play 2 dm's one of which is Gundogan and has always backfired

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,823
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #615 on: Today at 07:20:53 PM
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 04:36:07 PM

                         Lukic

Lauren   Thompson  O'Leary  Irwin

             Essien Gundogan     

                   Lampard

Salah            Cole           Heighway

I'm liking this team. No weaknesses anywhere.
deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,630
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #616 on: Today at 07:28:57 PM
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 07:14:11 PM
You're right, countless times away in Europe Pephas bottled it, turned away from his usual formation and play 2 dm's one of which is Gundogan and has always backfired

I think one of the best games I've ever seen him play was against Real, when Klopp's Dortmund dismantled them, and how he performed in midfield for them, was fantastic. Now granted he hasn't reached those heights here, but when he isn't asked to play as a DM, and have that burden on him, he's a more than solid player. Wasn't my ideal choice but there's a lack of options for me in the position.
deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,630
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #617 on: Today at 07:43:22 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:20:53 PM
I'm liking this team. No weaknesses anywhere.

Cheers Hazell
vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,037
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #618 on: Today at 07:52:44 PM
Just giz a sec
