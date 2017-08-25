You're right, countless times away in Europe Pephas bottled it, turned away from his usual formation and play 2 dm's one of which is Gundogan and has always backfired



I think one of the best games I've ever seen him play was against Real, when Klopp's Dortmund dismantled them, and how he performed in midfield for them, was fantastic. Now granted he hasn't reached those heights here, but when he isn't asked to play as a DM, and have that burden on him, he's a more than solid player. Wasn't my ideal choice but there's a lack of options for me in the position.