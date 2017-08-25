Claus your gimmick round after the draft better be good
Hey Claus, fuck off.
It might be!I also PMed Max
Is the next gimmick in the final round or after the final round?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
I like that team Elzar, very strongbut Bergkamp on the right , hell no!go to be a diamond with bergkamp behind rooney and greaves, mackay the DM, that would be perfect or at least put Bergkamp central
Good side Elzar, nice to see working alongside me during lockdown improved your drafting abilities. Claus, on the other hand...
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
Oh fuck off Lobo. You've ruined EVERYTHING.
Imagine saving your Liverpool pick for the WHOLE draft and then being fucked at the last minute because you picked Winterburn first.It's okay, mate. Ronny Rosenthal is still available.
Thanks, Betty. This really helped.
We only get to pick once from a runners up correct?
Ballack was here for a lot longer wasnt he? Deco was a good player too though.
Yeah and I thought we had to make that pick in a specific round?
Yeah I think everyone was meant to pick one in that round.
Lauren Thompson O'Leary Irwin Essien Gundogan Lampard Salah Cole Heighway
Really strong and well balanced team that.You'll go out in the first round
