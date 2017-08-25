I like that team Elzar, very strong



but Bergkamp on the right , hell no!



go to be a diamond with bergkamp behind rooney and greaves, mackay the DM, that would be perfect or at least put Bergkamp central



Good side Elzar, nice to see working alongside me during lockdown improved your drafting abilities. Claus, on the other hand...



I was going to set it up different when I had more ability to move the players than lines of text, will keep that in mind then. I was only young when Bergkamp was at his best, but what I remembered of him he tended to operate on the right of the box so thought he could fit there. Will try with a diamond in the final formation!I nearly went 3-2-2-3 but the lack of wingers in the draft was a problem!