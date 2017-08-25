« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread  (Read 8370 times)

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 10:52:13 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 10:50:28 PM
Claus your gimmick round after the draft better be good

It might be!

I also PMed Max
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 11:12:39 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 10:52:13 PM
It might be!

I also PMed Max

Is the next gimmick in the final round or after the final round?
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #562 on: Today at 12:23:11 AM »
Quote from: Stubby! on Yesterday at 11:12:39 PM
Is the next gimmick in the final round or after the final round?

After, would be shitty to be all "you can have any world class player you want" when 13 people are picking keepers
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #563 on: Today at 01:09:21 AM »
Good shout, PiM. One of me arl fellah's favourites, he always talked warmly about that Spurs double side with Danny as skipper. White, Mackay and Jones off the top of me head. Always had a soft spot for Spurs after me da
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #564 on: Today at 02:36:45 AM »
Can I pick Leighton Baines as my leftback? I heard you dont need trophies to be a winner, and hes a winner.
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #565 on: Today at 08:12:15 AM »
If my turn comes around before I'm awake just go ahead and skip the hour to the next turn. I don't think anyone's gonna take my pick anyway haha
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #566 on: Today at 10:18:43 AM »
Currently Dynasty's pick, have PM's him again, but we should move on in a while if he still hasn't picked
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #567 on: Today at 10:22:49 AM »
it's 10.20 and no pick yet, someone get it moving
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #568 on: Today at 10:36:10 AM »
Setting my side up something like this, I know it's probably not going to take peoples liking that much, but I wanted to look into some older players that played in England while picking this team.

                                        GK

Azpilicueta            Hansen            Hughes           Cherry


                      Robson   Mackay   Ballack
                                                         
           
               Bergkamp       Greaves        Rooney


I'm pretty confident nobody will be picking my goalkeeper.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #569 on: Today at 10:39:48 AM »
I like that team Elzar, very strong

but Bergkamp on the right , hell no!

go to be a diamond with bergkamp behind rooney and greaves, mackay the DM, that would be perfect or at least put Bergkamp central
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #570 on: Today at 10:43:11 AM »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 10:39:48 AM
I like that team Elzar, very strong

but Bergkamp on the right , hell no!

go to be a diamond with bergkamp behind rooney and greaves, mackay the DM, that would be perfect or at least put Bergkamp central

Agreed. Perfect players for a diamond set-up really.
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #571 on: Today at 10:47:28 AM »
Good side Elzar, nice to see working alongside me during lockdown improved your drafting abilities. Claus, on the other hand...
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #572 on: Today at 10:48:08 AM »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 10:39:48 AM
I like that team Elzar, very strong

but Bergkamp on the right , hell no!

go to be a diamond with bergkamp behind rooney and greaves, mackay the DM, that would be perfect or at least put Bergkamp central

I was going to set it up different when I had more ability to move the players than lines of text, will keep that in mind then. I was only young when Bergkamp was at his best, but what I remembered of him he tended to operate on the right of the box so thought he could fit there. Will try with a diamond in the final formation!

                                         GK

Azpilicueta            Hansen            Hughes           Cherry

                                        Mackay

                       Robson                      Ballack
                                                 
                                       Bergkamp
                     
                           Greaves           Rooney

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:47:28 AM
Good side Elzar, nice to see working alongside me during lockdown improved your drafting abilities. Claus, on the other hand...

I nearly went 3-2-2-3 but the lack of wingers in the draft was a problem!
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #573 on: Today at 10:55:04 AM »
I think that's much better, you now get the best our of those front three - that's one mighty team there
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #574 on: Today at 10:59:13 AM »
Oh fuck off Lobo.  You've ruined EVERYTHING.
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #575 on: Today at 11:07:22 AM »
Did that picture of Beardo put you off stroke?

Elzar, thats ripe for an old Christmas tree formation
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #576 on: Today at 11:18:37 AM »
Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 10:59:13 AM
Oh fuck off Lobo.  You've ruined EVERYTHING.

Imagine saving your Liverpool pick for the WHOLE draft and then being fucked at the last minute because you picked Winterburn first.

It's okay, mate. Ronny Rosenthal is still available.
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #577 on: Today at 11:29:22 AM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 11:18:37 AM
Imagine saving your Liverpool pick for the WHOLE draft and then being fucked at the last minute because you picked Winterburn first.

It's okay, mate. Ronny Rosenthal is still available.

Thanks, Betty.  This really helped.
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #578 on: Today at 12:01:22 PM »
Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 11:29:22 AM
Thanks, Betty.  This really helped.

You could delay your pick and hope Harvey Elliott becomes eligible.
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #579 on: Today at 01:48:13 PM »
Thought about Deco myself instead of Ballack, interested to see what others make of his time in England.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #580 on: Today at 01:59:37 PM »
We only get to pick once from a runners up correct?
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #581 on: Today at 02:05:35 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 01:59:37 PM
We only get to pick once from a runners up correct?

Yeah and I thought we had to make that pick in a specific round?
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #582 on: Today at 02:11:29 PM »
-------------------------GK

-------Ivanovic-----Kompany-----Bould

Beckham-----Alonso-----Vieira-----Callaghan

----------------- ---Charlton

-----------------Vardy---Drogba

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #583 on: Today at 02:14:50 PM »
Ballack was here for a lot longer wasnt he? Deco was a good player too though.
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #584 on: Today at 02:16:05 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:14:50 PM
Ballack was here for a lot longer wasnt he? Deco was a good player too though.

I believe so. I think ballack was better between the two whilst in England.
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #585 on: Today at 02:33:53 PM »
Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 02:05:35 PM
Yeah and I thought we had to make that pick in a specific round?

Yeah I think everyone was meant to pick one in that round.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #586 on: Today at 03:22:58 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:33:53 PM
Yeah I think everyone was meant to pick one in that round.

They should have but I guess it doesn't really matter?
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #587 on: Today at 03:26:38 PM »
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #588 on: Today at 04:36:07 PM »


Lauren   Thompson  O'Leary  Irwin

             Essien Gundogan     

                   Lampard

Salah            Cole           Heighway
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #589 on: Today at 04:36:33 PM »
well right back was tough

cheese picks on offer, Belletti, Johnson and a few others

came down to Gary Stevens & Gary Kelly both worthy champions

Stevens twice champion but Bobby nabbed him so more than happy to have Kelly - better than cheesing out or going for a left back and moving Gallas to RB where he didn't really feature
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #590 on: Today at 04:42:33 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 04:36:07 PM

Lauren   Thompson  O'Leary  Irwin

             Essien Gundogan     

                   Lampard

Salah            Cole           Heighway

Really strong and well balanced team that.

You'll go out in the first round  :D
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #591 on: Today at 04:42:57 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:42:33 PM
Really strong and well balanced team that.

You'll go out in the first round  :D
Hahaha that's exactly what I was thinking when I putting it together  ;D ;D
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #592 on: Today at 04:47:05 PM »
Gundogan also is someone who has been pretty average in England.  Pep likes him  but also plays him in odd roles like as false nine or a defensive midfielder. He makes tonnes of errors and is their weakest midfielder IMO. 

Just to clarify, I don't think its a cheesy pick. But I think his reputation is bigger than his performance in England.
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #593 on: Today at 04:49:51 PM »
shots fired.... :)

I think Andy Cole play alone centrally is the worry there, always played in a 4-4-2 from what I remember

similar to Elzar, i would consider a little formation jiggle
