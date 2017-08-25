« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread  (Read 6695 times)

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,019
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 06:43:52 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 06:39:47 PM
Bobby I love you but thats a weird pick

Got an even weirder one coming next, De. The rest of my picks are a homage to Trend  ;D
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,292
  • Bam!
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 07:01:52 PM »
This has gone slow
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,019
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 07:14:10 PM »
Whats happening with the 1 hour rule? Come ed!
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,786
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 08:58:27 PM »
Love that Gary Mac pick, considered him myself but forgot and took Petit instead  :-[
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,589
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 09:08:13 PM »
Twats all of yous
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,847
  • "Tackling is for losers"
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 09:38:56 PM »
Great picks there with Bremner and Gary Mac. Its ridiculous the amount of world class talent Scotland used to produce.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,292
  • Bam!
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 09:57:03 PM »
Bremner was my next pick. Not that I believed he would last
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,019
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 10:07:10 PM »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 09:38:56 PM
Great picks there with Bremner and Gary Mac. Its ridiculous the amount of world class talent Scotland used to produce.

Plenty of talent about in 60's - 80's
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,622
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #448 on: Today at 09:29:21 AM »
Left my pick with kloppagetime, i should be able to post but i think there will be a lot of waiting today so just in case, he knows what my pick is and one alternative pick
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,121
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #449 on: Today at 09:46:18 AM »
Presume I can pick after 10am?
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,622
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #450 on: Today at 09:56:47 AM »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:46:18 AM
Presume I can pick after 10am?
yes, you can
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,019
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #451 on: Today at 10:09:41 AM »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:46:18 AM
Presume I can pick after 10am?

Go for it, JK  :thumbup

Can we stay on top of the 1 hour rule today please, ladies and gentlemen. I really don't give a gnat's chuff about time differences and all that malarkey. Leave picks with those in Europe whilst you rest your weary. Sleep is for wimps anyway.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:00:46 AM by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,292
  • Bam!
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #452 on: Today at 12:18:48 PM »
Where are we upto? I made a plan on friday and havent had a pick since
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Stubby!

  • Not on my watch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,419
  • He asked for it!
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #453 on: Today at 12:32:49 PM »
I've got Claus' pick, will give Vish a little more time.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,622
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #454 on: Today at 01:27:43 PM »
Thanks Booby. Delighted to have McDermott 3 European cups . 5 titles and he played average of 50 games a year in those 5. Incredible.
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,589
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #455 on: Today at 01:45:54 PM »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 01:27:43 PM
Thanks Booby. Delighted to have McDermott 3 European cups . 5 titles and he played average of 50 games a year in those 5. Incredible.

Good stuff Bob
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,019
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #456 on: Today at 02:52:41 PM »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 01:27:43 PM
Thanks Booby. Delighted to have McDermott 3 European cups . 5 titles and he played average of 50 games a year in those 5. Incredible.

You're welcome, Roobie. Terry Mac was a colossus for us with his goals and guile. Him and Souness in midfield were without equal for a spell. Good pick
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,394
  • YNWA
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #457 on: Today at 07:02:59 PM »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 02:52:41 PM
You're welcome, Roobie. Terry Mac was a colossus for us with his goals and guile. Him and Souness in midfield were without equal for a spell. Good pick

Booby and Roobie, get a room  :P
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,394
  • YNWA
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #458 on: Today at 07:17:10 PM »
Going for some old picks, I know it's risky here :(
Logged

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,786
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #459 on: Today at 07:22:37 PM »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:17:10 PM
Going for some old picks, I know it's risky here :(

If you explain how they played and how they'd match up I'd happily vote for older players!
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,395
  • JFT96
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #460 on: Today at 07:36:15 PM »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:17:10 PM
Going for some old picks, I know it's risky here :(

Someone's got to turn the tide!
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,394
  • YNWA
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #461 on: Today at 07:39:25 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 07:22:37 PM
If you explain how they played and how they'd match up I'd happily vote for older players!

Cheers, will do once my full side is picked.
Logged

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,786
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #462 on: Today at 07:46:38 PM »
Considering introducing a round of fuckery pretty quick here, anyone dead against it?
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,019
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #463 on: Today at 07:50:06 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 07:46:38 PM
Considering introducing a round of fuckery pretty quick here, anyone dead against it?

Anything to bring this draft to life. Its like waiting for fucking godot
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #464 on: Today at 08:01:43 PM »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 07:50:06 PM
Anything to bring this draft to life. Its like waiting for fucking godot

Me not being involved to make my picks promptly doesn't help, VBG ;D
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,019
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #465 on: Today at 09:06:48 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:01:43 PM
Me not being involved to make my picks promptly doesn't help, VBG ;D

Your presence has been sorely missed, pal. The sergeant major of drafting. I salute you, sir...

« Last Edit: Today at 09:11:58 PM by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,786
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #466 on: Today at 09:15:55 PM »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 09:06:48 PM
Your presence has been sorely missed, pal. The sergeant major of drafting. I salute you, sir...



What the fuck man, Gerry is the enemy!
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,292
  • Bam!
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #467 on: Today at 09:30:42 PM »
Decided that while Ballack wasnt at the height of his talent at Chelsea, he was still a really good player, and a great midfielder at this point. Got a lot of planning to do for my next few picks.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,786
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #468 on: Today at 09:54:34 PM »
Waiting on a little feedback but we're gonna do a gimmick round right here, won't be long
Logged

Online Stubby!

  • Not on my watch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,419
  • He asked for it!
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #469 on: Today at 09:59:45 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 09:54:34 PM
Waiting on a little feedback but we're gonna do a gimmick round right here, won't be long

Gimmick round after all 11 picks?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,786
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #470 on: Today at 10:01:04 PM »
Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 09:59:45 PM
Gimmick round after all 11 picks?

Was thinking we'd do it now, liven things up a bit? Happy to wait if you prefer.

Or we could do both, have something after too. It's just miserable at the moment haha
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 