Author Topic: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread  (Read 5352 times)

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,527
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 07:01:10 PM »
Gary Neville and Sterling in the same team is pretty um....brave. Just ruddy, bloody brave.
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,233
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 07:16:18 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 06:59:20 PM
:lmao

Sorry, didn't realise you were the draft police.

My unnamed Liverpool player had nowt to do with Kennedy. I was talking about a completely different position. Hilarious how desperate you are to attack every post I make in here.

This post is so disingenuous.

1. If you go through the entire thread you'll notice I referenced you several times positively or accurately.  So let's not exaggerate.

2. You do have a history of "not being a part of the draft" but then becoming a part of the draft in the middle of it.   Sometimes cool, but also there was a Viva incident.

3. Three, I no longer enjoy these drafts and its precisely because of moments like these - not all your fault of course, but it is new information for the group.


Not the police.  That's a poor analogy. I have little power or control over what you do.  But please keep helping all of us understand this drafting world so much better -- so we all can think the same way.

Tired of the RAWK insider clique bullshit....  I like most here, even those I get into arguments with --- but spending this time is no longer worth it.


Out of here.  Done.  JK, you can have the team mate.  Wish you well as well as the rest of the teams.


Trend
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,527
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 07:23:10 PM »
Awww come on Trend dont be like that, finish it off at least.

If you are done can you at least renounce that Ashley Cole pick
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline Lastrador

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,834
  • "Tackling is for losers"
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 07:25:38 PM »
Wait, what just happened?
Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,109
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 07:26:55 PM »
Come back Trend!

Offline Lastrador

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,834
  • "Tackling is for losers"
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 07:30:13 PM »
Let Trend be part of the clique, you bullies.
Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,566
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 07:37:10 PM »
This is why we can't have nice things
Offline kloppagetime

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 922
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 07:46:42 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 07:23:10 PM
Awww come on Trend dont be like that, finish it off at least.

If you are done can you at least renounce that Ashley Cole pick
Van Dijk as well
Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 08:05:30 PM »
Sorry lads I had no coverage the last day or two I will make up my picks soon.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Max_powers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 08:13:46 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 10:19:17 AM
Mental he lasted this long. I know he's a manc, but he's arguably one of the top players in the entire draft. Excellent spine you've built there, Max.

Thanks Betty.

Not old enough to have watched him play but not many players picked so far won a Ballon D'or in their career. Charlton won it and was a runners-up twice. I think only Keegan, Ronaldo and Owen ever won it beside him while playing in England.

He is also a manc pick out of the way that probably won't get too much hate.  ;D
Offline Max_powers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 08:16:09 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Yesterday at 07:16:18 PM


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Hn-enjcgV1o" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Hn-enjcgV1o</a>
Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,393
  • JFT96
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 08:25:56 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Yesterday at 07:16:18 PM

Look, mate. I didn't want to upset you or make you leave, but really you got the wrong end of the stick and then tried to beat me with it for no reason other than because you wanted to. That's not my fault. The unnamed player was absolutely not Kennedy. I actually made a point of not mentioning his position. I only referenced the lack of LBs as you'd just taken Cole and Kloppage took Irwin. Two great picks. Even if I was name dropping Kennedy. You could have simply sent a friendly PM asking me to cease and desist. To which I'd have explained my side and we wouldn't be where we are now.

I've been drafting on here for far too long and like any addiction it's hard to completely give up. So I get my fix by popping in and commenting on drafts as they happen. When Bobby suggested I jump in, I was tempted for sure but I didn't take it up simply because I don't want to draft any more. Doesn't mean I don't enjoy it, I just prefer to sit back and watch it from my armchair. Not sit on the edge of my seat constantly worrying that you feckers will take my players. So I'm sorry but I'm not going anywhere. I hope others don't mind me hovering around either, because I enjoy being part of the draft community on here. It's not a clique, it's a little family. A fucked up one, but a family all the same  ;D  No-one is outside of that unless they actively choose to be. We have all these stupid jokes from way back about Gullit and Carlos Alberto, but also newer ones that you've been a part of - Big Willy and that Italian player prof picked who no-one has ever heard of. There's no clique. Just us losers laughing at old tired jokes.

Just come back and finish your draft, mate. There's no need for any of this.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,772
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 08:29:20 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 08:05:30 PM
Sorry lads I had no coverage the last day or two I will make up my picks soon.

There are places in Europe with no coverage?

Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 08:25:56 PM
Look, mate. I didn't want to upset you or make you leave, but really you got the wrong end of the stick and then tried to beat me with it for no reason other than because you wanted to. That's not my fault. The unnamed player was absolutely not Kennedy. I actually made a point of not mentioning his position. I only referenced the lack of LBs as you'd just taken Cole and Kloppage took Irwin. Two great picks. Even if I was name dropping Kennedy. You could have simply sent a friendly PM asking me to cease and desist. To which I'd have explained my side and we wouldn't be where we are now.

I've been drafting on here for far too long and like any addiction it's hard to completely give up. So I get my fix by popping in and commenting on drafts as they happen. When Bobby suggested I jump in, I was tempted for sure but I didn't take it up simply because I don't want to draft any more. Doesn't mean I don't enjoy it, I just prefer to sit back and watch it from my armchair. Not sit on the edge of my seat constantly worrying that you feckers will take my players. So I'm sorry but I'm not going anywhere. I hope others don't mind me hovering around either, because I enjoy being part of the draft community on here. It's not a clique, it's a little family. A fucked up one, but a family all the same  ;D  No-one is outside of that unless they actively choose to be. We have all these stupid jokes from way back about Gullit and Carlos Alberto, but also newer ones that you've been a part of - Big Willy and that Italian player prof picked who no-one has ever heard of. There's no clique. Just us losers laughing at old tired jokes.

Just come back and finish your draft, mate. There's no need for any of this.

I hope Trend comes back, I think this has all just been a cascade of misunderstandings leading up to this.

Nobody ever means any harm (except Gerry) and nobody should be feeling like they're outside (except Gerry) - there's about 20 people tops that take part in these things so you can't really be outside the clique!
Offline KingLuis10

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,080
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 08:38:15 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 08:25:56 PM

You have every right to post in this thread mate. This conspiracy theory/clique/'sisters' shite has got to stop. Drafts are only meant to be a bit of fun, and for the most part that's exactly what they are. The voting stage doesn't even matter, the previous draft only finished a couple weeks ago and I honestly don't remember who won it. We have a really great little community going here, it's nice to be able to pick players and build teams with others who share the same interests. But recently it seems like there's a lot of snide comments going around, a lot of resentment and a lot grudges being held for petty reasons. That's why I didn't participate in this draft. In the last one I had three people coming in the threads throwing insults at me for no apparent reasons, where's the fun in that? Let's all chill out and enjoy the drafting.
Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,527
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 08:41:16 PM »
*Wives, not sisters. Were not mancs here Luis.
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,611
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 08:48:15 PM »
Come back Trend, you make these drafts so much more enjoyable and the efforts you go to enhance the experience for ALL doesn't go unnoticed here, same with BB I have no doubts he wants the same as all of us, a fun experience whether participating or not

I do think you got the wrong end of the stick mind you but easily done

you've not been the same since you stopped with the gifs, i loved them, bring them back

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 08:57:05 PM »
Hey Claus, fuck off.
Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,393
  • JFT96
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 09:03:55 PM »
Only just realised Vishwa picked Gary Neville in the midst of all this. Whose next? Funes Mori.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,611
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 09:09:01 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 09:03:55 PM
Only just realised Vishwa picked Gary Neville in the midst of all this. Whose next? Funes Mori.
watch him make it to the semi's
Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,566
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 09:11:05 PM »
Quote
I actually made a point of not mentioning his position. I only referenced the lack of LBs as you'd just taken Cole and Kloppage took Irwin. Two great picks.


Fuck off Betty, I picked Irwin.



That's it I'm off, I'm tired of being ignored










:D
Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,611
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #380 on: Yesterday at 09:20:01 PM »
Dedicated to the one they call 'Trend'











Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,281
  • Bam!
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #381 on: Yesterday at 09:20:05 PM »
Thanks for the PM lobo. As always ots my turn while Im busy!

Rooney was valid right?
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,527
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #382 on: Yesterday at 09:25:03 PM »
Surprisingly...no, no one picked Rooney
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,393
  • JFT96
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #383 on: Yesterday at 09:25:30 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 09:11:05 PM

Fuck off Betty, I picked Irwin.



That's it I'm off, I'm tired of being ignored










:D

Who are you again?
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Lastrador

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,834
  • "Tackling is for losers"
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #384 on: Yesterday at 09:26:03 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 09:20:05 PM
Thanks for the PM lobo. As always ots my turn while Im busy!

Rooney was valid right?
Ill advised but valid.
Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,281
  • Bam!
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #385 on: Yesterday at 09:30:07 PM »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 09:26:03 PM
Ill advised but valid.

As soon as Neville went, Rooney is fair game, especially considering how good he is if we are being fair (the fat prick)
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #386 on: Yesterday at 09:31:15 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 09:20:05 PM
Thanks for the PM lobo. As always ots my turn while Im busy!

Rooney was valid right?

You'll get no credit from elsewhere but I think Rooney is one of the most underrated players I've ever seen on this site, for obvious reasons I suppose. Almost a 1 in 2 scorer for well over a decade, scorer of all kinds of goals and did it in every tournament bar the World Cup and let's face it he's far from alone in that. When they sold Berbatov and Tevez he carried Man Utd until Van Persie joined. I'd have only had maybe a handful of strikers ahead of him.
Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,611
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #387 on: Yesterday at 09:33:33 PM »
yeah agree with Gerry, it was between Rooney and Van Persie for me but I had Henry already so went with the poacher/finisher

Rooney should of gone 1st round
Offline Lastrador

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,834
  • "Tackling is for losers"
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #388 on: Yesterday at 09:39:58 PM »
I think the most underrated player over here is fat Frank, closely followed by the granny shagger. I get that the rivalry with Steve was a big part of it, but never could quite understand why he still is so underrated and disliked. He never seemed like a c*nt, I can't remember ever speaking much shite about us, and he was an extraordinaire midfielder. It's not just his goal scoring ratio, he was a great passer and a very smart and durable player. 
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #389 on: Yesterday at 09:41:55 PM »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 09:39:58 PM
I think the most underrated player over here is fat Frank, closely followed by the granny shagger. I get that the rivalry with Steve was a big part of it, but never could quite understand why he still is so underrated and disliked. He never seemed like a c*nt, I can't remember ever speaking much shite about us, and he was an extraordinaire midfielder. It's not just his goal scoring ratio, he was a great passer and a very smart and durable player.

I think in large part it's because the media tried to put him in the same echelon as Messi and Ronaldo and he was never in that bracket, so everyone veered the other way; but it doesn't mean he couldn't be World Class and he was.
Offline Lastrador

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,834
  • "Tackling is for losers"
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #390 on: Yesterday at 09:52:49 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:41:55 PM
I think in large part it's because the media tried to put him in the same echelon as Messi and Ronaldo and he was never in that bracket, so everyone veered the other way; but it doesn't mean he couldn't be World Class and he was.
Yeah, probably. Feel the same happened to a former Manc, dont worry Trend its not Alan Kennedy.
Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #391 on: Yesterday at 10:23:45 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 08:29:20 PM
There are places in Europe with no coverage?

I hope Trend comes back, I think this has all just been a cascade of misunderstandings leading up to this.

Nobody ever means any harm (except Gerry) and nobody should be feeling like they're outside (except Gerry) - there's about 20 people tops that take part in these things so you can't really be outside the clique!

You've obviously never been to the west of Ireland 😂
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,882
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #392 on: Yesterday at 10:29:34 PM »
I see Trend has had his usual meltdown.  ;D
Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,004
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #393 on: Yesterday at 11:15:17 PM »
I think one or two lines explaining who and why we vote could help alleviate suspicion of being ganged up on. Some matches have next to fuck all comments on them. I Know the fun is the drafting but surely we can come up with something to make the voting fun too? One suggestion would be less matches voted on per day. 1 am and 1 pm for example, put up in advance before voting starts. Teams could analyse the match up, do a little write up, present it to voters who could then fill in a simply designed voting slip and upload it for all to see. Sounds convoluted but it would take less than a couple of minutes to complete if voting slip was formatted right and could be enjoyable . Just my tuppence worth
Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,772
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #394 on: Yesterday at 11:59:44 PM »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:15:17 PM
I think one or two lines explaining who and why we vote could help alleviate suspicion of being ganged up on. Some matches have next to fuck all comments on them. I Know the fun is the drafting but surely we can come up with something to make the voting fun too? One suggestion would be less matches voted on per day. 1 am and 1 pm for example, put up in advance before voting starts. Teams could analyse the match up, do a little write up, present it to voters who could then fill in a simply designed voting slip and upload it for all to see. Sounds convoluted but it would take less than a couple of minutes to complete if voting slip was formatted right and could be enjoyable . Just my tuppence worth

I like the idea of people setting up their arguments, in fact I'm more than willing to do the matchups now so people have some time?

Apparently post-voting (rather than poll-voting) is always disappointing, so I think that's a no go?
Online Vishwa Atma

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,316
  • Money for nothing....
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #395 on: Today at 07:30:56 AM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 09:03:55 PM
Only just realised Vishwa picked Gary Neville in the midst of all this. Whose next? Funes Mori.

Honours
Manchester United[120]

Premier League: 199596, 199697, 199899, 19992000, 200001, 200203, 200607, 200809[121]
FA Cup: 199596, 199899, 200304
Football League Cup : 200506, 200910
FA Community Shield: 1996, 1997, 2008
UEFA Champions League: 199899, 200708
Intercontinental Cup: 1999
FIFA Club World Cup: 2008
Individual

PFA Premier League Team of the Year: 199697 Premier League, 199798 Premier League, 199899 Premier League, 200405 Premier League, 200607 Premier League
PFA Team of the Century (19972007): 2007[122]
ESM Team of the Year: 199798[123]
FWA Tribute Award: 2012[124]
Premier League 10 Seasons Awards (199293 to 200102):
Domestic and overall Team of the Decade
Premier League 20 Seasons Awards (199293 to 201112):
Fantasy Teams of the 20 Seasons public and panel choice
English Football Hall of Fame Inductee: 2015[125]

May be... just may be he's not as shit as all of us collectively think..... :odd :odd
