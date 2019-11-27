Only just realised Vishwa picked Gary Neville in the midst of all this. Whose next? Funes Mori.Honours
Manchester United[120]
Premier League: 199596, 199697, 199899, 19992000, 200001, 200203, 200607, 200809[121]
FA Cup: 199596, 199899, 200304
Football League Cup : 200506, 200910
FA Community Shield: 1996, 1997, 2008
UEFA Champions League: 199899, 200708
Intercontinental Cup: 1999
FIFA Club World Cup: 2008
Individual
PFA Premier League Team of the Year: 199697 Premier League, 199798 Premier League, 199899 Premier League, 200405 Premier League, 200607 Premier League
PFA Team of the Century (19972007): 2007[122]
ESM Team of the Year: 199798[123]
FWA Tribute Award: 2012[124]
Premier League 10 Seasons Awards (199293 to 200102):
Domestic and overall Team of the Decade
Premier League 20 Seasons Awards (199293 to 201112):
Fantasy Teams of the 20 Seasons public and panel choice
English Football Hall of Fame Inductee: 2015[125]
May be... just may be he's not as shit as all of us collectively think.....