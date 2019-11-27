« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread  (Read 4785 times)

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,524
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #360 on: Today at 07:01:10 PM »
Gary Neville and Sterling in the same team is pretty um....brave. Just ruddy, bloody brave.
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,232
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #361 on: Today at 07:16:18 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 06:59:20 PM
:lmao

Sorry, didn't realise you were the draft police.

My unnamed Liverpool player had nowt to do with Kennedy. I was talking about a completely different position. Hilarious how desperate you are to attack every post I make in here.

This post is so disingenuous.

1. If you go through the entire thread you'll notice I referenced you several times positively or accurately.  So let's not exaggerate.

2. You do have a history of "not being a part of the draft" but then becoming a part of the draft in the middle of it.   Sometimes cool, but also there was a Viva incident.

3. Three, I no longer enjoy these drafts and its precisely because of moments like these - not all your fault of course, but it is new information for the group.


Not the police.  That's a poor analogy. I have little power or control over what you do.  But please keep helping all of us understand this drafting world so much better -- so we all can think the same way.

Tired of the RAWK insider clique bullshit....  I like most here, even those I get into arguments with --- but spending this time is no longer worth it.


Out of here.  Done.  JK, you can have the team mate.  Wish you well as well as the rest of the teams.


Trend
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,524
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #362 on: Today at 07:23:10 PM »
Awww come on Trend dont be like that, finish it off at least.

If you are done can you at least renounce that Ashley Cole pick
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online Lastrador

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,830
  • "Tackling is for losers"
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #363 on: Today at 07:25:38 PM »
Wait, what just happened?
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,108
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #364 on: Today at 07:26:55 PM »
Come back Trend!

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 