In his defense, Alisson Becker is a valuable commodity in this draft... Only a few keepers worth their salt (and not Manc).Claus will get my vote for the balls of it (and I'm a former goalkeeper coach).... Well out lad.
A fantastic goalkeeper this early won't win you any drafts, but it can sure as hell help you lose one by missing out on outfield players.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
I actually think there's plenty of top goalkeepers, i'll be leaving that to last, there's 5 that have achieved 'the double' and plenty of class elsewhereI love Alisson though
There's Cech who wears a helmet, Schmeichel the racist, Schmeichel the baby racist, Seaman and his mustache, so you're basically left with big Nev and Tim Flowers.Godspeed lads.
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
Papa Schmeichel is vital though if youre teaming him with John Terry and Vardy to create a theme....
You think people look at goalies when voting?People barely even look at teams.
Was wondering if Lawrenson would last, so I could go Hansen/Lawrenson.Might create a mad team now and get eliminated first round.
Fun for the waithttps://www.squawka.com/en/liverpool-personality-quiz/Which LFC Champion are you?https://www.squawka.com/en/liverpool-2019-20-premier-league-title-winners-best-players-stats/
Would've been a nice combo, but I reckon those who are saving at least one of their Liverpool picks are playing it smartest here. Plenty of quality across our 19 wins.
Without names, anyone you are surprised hasn't gone yet?
