Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #200 on: Today at 04:36:03 PM
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 04:33:50 PM
In his defense, Alisson Becker is a valuable commodity in this draft...  Only a few keepers worth their salt (and not Manc).

Claus will get my vote for the balls of it (and I'm a former goalkeeper coach)....  Well out lad.

Gerry doesn't understand BPA, pay him no mind
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #201 on: Today at 04:40:03 PM
I actually think there's plenty of top goalkeepers, i'll be leaving that to last, there's 5 that have achieved 'the double' and plenty of class elsewhere

I love Alisson though
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #202 on: Today at 04:41:28 PM
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:35:53 PM
A fantastic goalkeeper this early won't win you any drafts, but it can sure as hell help you lose one by missing out on outfield players.

Always looking to challenge conventional norms for me but your point is well taken

If it was any other keeper, even other LFC greats I might agree but Becker is the shiznut
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #203 on: Today at 04:44:59 PM
Was wondering if Lawrenson would last, so I could go Hansen/Lawrenson.

Might create a mad team now and get eliminated first round.
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #204 on: Today at 04:47:54 PM
Well done kloppage, Hendo finally getting some deserved love.
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #205 on: Today at 04:50:36 PM
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 04:40:03 PM
I actually think there's plenty of top goalkeepers, i'll be leaving that to last, there's 5 that have achieved 'the double' and plenty of class elsewhere

I love Alisson though

There's Cech who wears a helmet, Schmeichel the racist, Schmeichel the baby racist, Seaman and his mustache, so you're basically left with big Nev and Tim Flowers.

Godspeed lads.
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #206 on: Today at 04:51:45 PM
Has everyone in the draft PM'd Vish?
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #207 on: Today at 04:54:06 PM
Shall I PM vish?
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #208 on: Today at 04:55:11 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 04:50:36 PM
There's Cech who wears a helmet, Schmeichel the racist, Schmeichel the baby racist, Seaman and his mustache, so you're basically left with big Nev and Tim Flowers.

Godspeed lads.

Papa Schmeichel is vital though if youre teaming him with John Terry and Vardy to create a theme....
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #209 on: Today at 05:03:22 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:55:11 PM
Papa Schmeichel is vital though if youre teaming him with John Terry and Vardy to create a theme....

💩 poophouses need love too 😂😂😂🤡
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #210 on: Today at 05:06:25 PM
The good ol' Vishwa break.
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #211 on: Today at 05:06:44 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 04:50:36 PM
There's Cech who wears a helmet, Schmeichel the racist, Schmeichel the baby racist, Seaman and his mustache, so you're basically left with big Nev and Tim Flowers.

Godspeed lads.

You think people look at goalies when voting?

People barely even look at teams.
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #212 on: Today at 05:07:50 PM
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 05:06:44 PM
You think people look at goalies when voting?

People barely even look at teams.

I have a suspicion that people look from the attack down and then get bored halfway and just vote.
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #213 on: Today at 05:09:35 PM
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 04:44:59 PM
Was wondering if Lawrenson would last, so I could go Hansen/Lawrenson.

Might create a mad team now and get eliminated first round.

Would've been a nice combo, but I reckon those who are saving at least one of their Liverpool picks are playing it smartest here. Plenty of quality across our 19 wins.
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #214 on: Today at 05:11:28 PM
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 04:29:00 PM
Fun for the wait

https://www.squawka.com/en/liverpool-personality-quiz/

Which LFC Champion are you?
https://www.squawka.com/en/liverpool-2019-20-premier-league-title-winners-best-players-stats/

Just finished -

1st time with error: Alisson Becker
2nd time answered all 8 questions accurately - TAA
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #215 on: Today at 05:12:20 PM
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:09:35 PM
Would've been a nice combo, but I reckon those who are saving at least one of their Liverpool picks are playing it smartest here. Plenty of quality across our 19 wins.

For sure, I was only going to go with that as it looked like it could be available. My original plan was to get one of the best Liverpool names and then leave the next for a few rounds and see where I am struggling.


Without names, anyone you are surprised hasn't gone yet?
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #216 on: Today at 05:19:37 PM
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 05:12:20 PM
Without names, anyone you are surprised hasn't gone yet?

One for sure and 2-3 others who should go this round.
