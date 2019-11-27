Theres always Rising Damp at Goodison.
Leicester have gone down hill fast.
Lerma is one of those footballers that you watch and think ffs how is he a Premier League player. Cant pass, cant tackle and seemingly cant do much right.
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
Seeing Richalison's Bruce Forsyth tribute there makes me think they really are trying to hark back to their glory era.
people like big dick nick.
How this can be given as a penalty and we weren't given one last week against Palace is shocking.
The Generation Game to them is lobbing your kids at the opposition centre half.
Surely the forward kneeling on the back of the defender prior to the handball was a foul?
Arent Leicester the team whove had the most help from VAR this season?
Leicester dont have enough scorers, if Vardy is having a bad time of it who is getting their goals?
