Karen Carney



Former England and Chelsea winger on BBC Radio 5 Live



It has been unbelievable watching Manchester United.



No-one tracked Luke Shaw's run and Bruno Fernandes puts it in the bottom corner.



It took a slight deflection but Mat Ryan will feel he can do better, it was poor defending from Brighton too.



The hosts are so narrow and the spaces are out wide, when you pull them apart the spaces open up in the middle.