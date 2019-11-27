You're right actually but the impression was that he left because he felt he wasn't being backed financially by Ashley.



The idiots who call the shots had a deal lined up for Joelinton (something not right with this) from February time - Rafa didn't want him and said he wasn't worth half of the £40m fee (HA HA HA HA HA HA!) and instead wanted to keep Rondon and use the other £24m elsewhere. A no-brainer to anyone with ANY football sense. Rafa also wanted improvements to the training ground and academy which are a disgrace but Ashley likes doing everything on the cheap so refused.Bruce of course said he sanctioned the Joelinton dealI had as much say in the transfer than that useless cretin!