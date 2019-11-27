« previous next »
Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
McCoist calling for a bye kick. I haven't heard that in years.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Burnley are few mins from going above Arsenal & Sheffield United.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 09:42:43 PM
Burnley are few mins from going above Arsenal & Sheffield United.

And level with Tottenham.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Not sure what to make of Dwight McNeil.

He's good, but then I see him linked with Man City and our supporters saying that we should him and wonder if I'm missing something. Is he that good?
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 09:49:23 PM
Not sure what to make of Dwight McNeil.

He's good, but then I see him linked with Man City and our supporters saying that we should him and wonder if I'm missing something. Is he that good?

I suspect the homegrown factor aids his cause, like Cantwell. Seems a reasonable player, probably more of a Tottenham standard than Liverpool or Man City.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Palace lose two on the bounce now.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 09:42:43 PM
Burnley are few mins from going above Arsenal & Sheffield United.

Burnley have one of the smallest wage budgets in the league and Dyche gets them challenging for Europa League spots. He will be a hard manager to follow.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:51:11 PM
I suspect the homegrown factor aids his cause, like Cantwell. Seems a reasonable player, probably more of a Tottenham or Man City standard than Liverpool.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 09:49:23 PM
Not sure what to make of Dwight McNeil.

He's good, but then I see him linked with Man City and our supporters saying that we should him and wonder if I'm missing something. Is he that good?

A bit of pace, plays with his head up, and can get out of tight spaces. Dribbles with both feet. Looks a solid player, who is only 20. Just needs to add end product to his game, a bit hard to do that playing wide left in a Burnley team mind you.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Watching this game be like

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Oh, there was football being played tonight?  I didn't notice over the sound OF HOW AWESOME WE ARE.  8)
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
McNeil is a decent player could we get him as back up to Robertson ?

Burnley are going to be in the shit when Dyche goes, not many clubs I can think of but maybe Villa or West Ham will go for him.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 09:42:43 PM
Burnley are few mins from going above Arsenal & Sheffield United.

Level on points with Spurs.4 points behind Man Utd now
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Quote from: Perham on June 28, 2020, 10:08:55 PM
You're right  actually but the impression was that he left because he felt he wasn't being backed financially by Ashley.

The idiots who call the shots had a deal lined up for Joelinton (something not right with this) from February time - Rafa didn't want him and said he wasn't worth half of the £40m fee (HA HA HA HA HA HA!) and instead wanted to keep Rondon and use the other £24m elsewhere. A no-brainer to anyone with ANY football sense. Rafa also wanted improvements to the training ground and academy which are a disgrace but Ashley likes doing everything on the cheap so refused.

Bruce of course said he sanctioned the Joelinton deal  ;D I had as much say in the transfer than that useless cretin!
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Quote from: Paully on Today at 08:01:47 AM
The idiots who call the shots had a deal lined up for Joelinton (something not right with this) from February time - Rafa didn't want him and said he wasn't worth half of the £40m fee (HA HA HA HA HA HA!) and instead wanted to keep Rondon and use the other £24m elsewhere. A no-brainer to anyone with ANY football sense. Rafa also wanted improvements to the training ground and academy which are a disgrace but Ashley likes doing everything on the cheap so refused.

Bruce of course said he sanctioned the Joelinton deal  ;D I had as much say in the transfer than that useless cretin!

Thats a disgrace that, but no shock.

Reminds me a bit of what Robbie said went on when Fowler went to Leeds. Fowler and his agent both said Leeds were not to use a particular agent and that Leeds could get him for something like £5 million, Leeds used this agent and paid us £11 million..
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Today at 08:36:10 AM
Thats a disgrace that, but no shock.

Reminds me a bit of what Robbie said went on when Fowler went to Leeds. Fowler and his agent both said Leeds were not to use a particular agent and that Leeds could get him for something like £5 million, Leeds used this agent and paid us £11 million..

I thought that was when he went to City from Leeds ?
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Brighton: Ryan, Lamptey, Dunk, Duffy, Burn, Montoya, Bissouma, Stephens, Propper, Mac Allister & Connolly.

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford & Martial.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Can see a 10-0 win for United with that beautiful midfield. In fact Brighton should just concede the loss now.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Brighton resting Muapay and Mooy? Im sure they normally start.

Anyway Brighton are shit so 3-0 Man Utd.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
That is arguably Uniteds best side on paper but football isnt played that way.

Greenwood is obviously young and untested but better than Daniel James.
