Burnley are few mins from going above Arsenal & Sheffield United.
Not sure what to make of Dwight McNeil.He's good, but then I see him linked with Man City and our supporters saying that we should him and wonder if I'm missing something. Is he that good?
I suspect the homegrown factor aids his cause, like Cantwell. Seems a reasonable player, probably more of a Tottenham or Man City standard than Liverpool.
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
You're right actually but the impression was that he left because he felt he wasn't being backed financially by Ashley.
The idiots who call the shots had a deal lined up for Joelinton (something not right with this) from February time - Rafa didn't want him and said he wasn't worth half of the £40m fee (HA HA HA HA HA HA!) and instead wanted to keep Rondon and use the other £24m elsewhere. A no-brainer to anyone with ANY football sense. Rafa also wanted improvements to the training ground and academy which are a disgrace but Ashley likes doing everything on the cheap so refused. Bruce of course said he sanctioned the Joelinton deal I had as much say in the transfer than that useless cretin!
Thats a disgrace that, but no shock.Reminds me a bit of what Robbie said went on when Fowler went to Leeds. Fowler and his agent both said Leeds were not to use a particular agent and that Leeds could get him for something like £5 million, Leeds used this agent and paid us £11 million..
Page created in 0.039 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.5]