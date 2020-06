Bruce deserves the sack he’s been gutless today.



These dinosaur managers like Bruce and Dyche are clueless when it comes to playing the likes of City who will just keep the ball.Managers like Nuno and Farke have had a proper gameplan (and Solskjaer has managed to a few times in beating them or Lampard the other day) and Rafa's Newcastle beat them there last season.Okay they'll beat these teams on talent more often than not but it's the complete surrender from the start.