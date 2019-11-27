If United win the FA Cup, Solskjaer will be asking for a statue.
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
The same Arsenal that managed 3 shots in the entire game and never forced Ederson to make a save about 11 days ago?
We ll do city, no problem.
When did Keegan join the City coaching staff?
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez
FA cup for Arsenal is like the European cup for Real madrid. 13 wins each.
Anything can happen in a one off match Gerry.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Forest Green Rovers would fill me with more confidence against Man City than Arsenal. They're such a nothing opponent for the top teams.
Looks like Ole took a huge shit and is sitting a top it. gross
Not just Van Dijk either, the defenders are pulling Salah and Mane around by their shirts or arms. How many decisions have we had for that this season?
Foden is 20 now. Surely if Pep rates him so much then he should start more matches.
I'd sub him for that.
He's only competing against De Bruyne and David Silva for a gig.
The old guard like Bruce and Dyche never lay a glove on City they just let them completely walk all over them. Yet we go to the likes of Burnley and Newcastle and they make it a battle.
