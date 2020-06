If ever you wanted proof of how far Sheff United have fallen since lockdown, it’s this. Would normally be playing these off the pitch, especially considering the team Arteta has put out.



The crowd at Bramall Lane (lack there of) has to be a good part of that, particularly for a side like them with inferior technical ability. I remember reading about lesser Bundesliga sides complaining about this when they first came out of lockdown and the stats seem to support that.