« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July  (Read 3944 times)

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,854
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #240 on: Today at 07:19:20 PM »
Was that really any worse than what Mo Salah gets on a regular basis.  ::)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,465
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #241 on: Today at 07:19:20 PM »
What a strike from Fernandes
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,416
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #242 on: Today at 07:19:22 PM »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 07:18:54 PM
Red card all day that unfortunately.

His positioning was dreadful, how do you get turned so easily by a fridge?
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,402
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #243 on: Today at 07:19:27 PM »
Stunning free-kick from Fernandes
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,943
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #244 on: Today at 07:19:35 PM »
Tried to go under the wall and failed miserably :lmao
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,362
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #245 on: Today at 07:19:50 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:18:57 PM
Well, penalties are the only hope now.

Deffo being settled on pens, the mancs haven't had theirs yet
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,943
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #246 on: Today at 07:19:54 PM »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:19:22 PM
His positioning was dreadful, how do you get turned so easily by a fridge?

Ask Barney
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,402
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #247 on: Today at 07:19:58 PM »
Cantwell subbed
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #248 on: Today at 07:20:07 PM »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:19:22 PM
His positioning was dreadful, how do you get turned so easily by a fridge?

He got too Klose, that's how.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #249 on: Today at 07:20:34 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:19:50 PM
Deffo being settled on pens, the mancs haven't had theirs yet

:lmao
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,314
  • I live!
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #250 on: Today at 07:20:39 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:18:57 PM
Well, penalties are the only hope now.

No chance they don't concede in ET with a man down unfortunately. It's Norwich after all.
Logged

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 440
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #251 on: Today at 07:20:40 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:18:47 PM
Thats a red.

Against anyone other than United, yes  ;)
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,411
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #252 on: Today at 07:20:49 PM »
Fernandes likes shooting doesn't he.

Soft red that. Not outrageous but not sure people would've been too outraged with a yellow.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,165
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #253 on: Today at 07:21:18 PM »
Is still replays or extra time now?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,698
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #254 on: Today at 07:21:43 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:19:58 PM
Cantwell subbed

Don;t want him injured otherwise we don't pay.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,723
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #255 on: Today at 07:21:57 PM »
6 mins is too much, typical Utd 90+5th min goal coming to piss me off i suppose.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,411
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #256 on: Today at 07:21:59 PM »
Only just switched this on - but Rashford seems to be at post-injury Harry Kane levels of rustiness here.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,943
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #257 on: Today at 07:21:59 PM »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:21:18 PM
Is still replays or extra time now?

ET then pens, no replays
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,465
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #258 on: Today at 07:22:14 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:20:49 PM
Fernandes likes shooting doesn't he.

Soft red that. Not outrageous but not sure people would've been too outraged with a yellow.
if it's a foul it's a red as he was through on goal
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Online Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #259 on: Today at 07:22:23 PM »
Its a red card...
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,165
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #260 on: Today at 07:23:12 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:21:59 PM
ET then pens, no replays

Alright cheers.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #261 on: Today at 07:23:29 PM »
Is it me or does it sound like city fans singing come on City when it goes on the fake crowd noise rather than Norwich fans?
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #262 on: Today at 07:23:35 PM »
Pretty clearly hit his hand Jenas you silly c*nt
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,465
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #263 on: Today at 07:24:27 PM »
Christ Neville levels of bias from Jenas after correct call for handball
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Online S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,046
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #264 on: Today at 07:25:45 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:23:29 PM
Is it me or does it sound like city fans singing come on City when it goes on the fake crowd noise rather than Norwich fans?
Yeah it's clear as day, you can hear them both
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,525
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #265 on: Today at 07:26:13 PM »
It will be interesting to see how many penalties they give United if this goes to penalties.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,402
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #266 on: Today at 07:26:17 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:21:59 PM
ET then pens, no replays

This isn't going to pens
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,362
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #267 on: Today at 07:26:39 PM »
Quote from: S on Today at 07:25:45 PM
Yeah it's clear as day, you can hear them both

;D
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,943
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #268 on: Today at 07:26:56 PM »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 07:26:13 PM
It will be interesting to see how many penalties they give United if this goes to penalties.

Can't wait for Moss to say "no penalty" when Norwich go to take theirs
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 