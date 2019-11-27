Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
Fuckity bye, Villa.
any credible sources linking us to Traore?
Class ball from Jiminez. Class touch and finish from Dendonker.Oh my god wow look at how good Traore is
Don't really want Traroe if we're going for a winger from this league rather we go for Sarr from Watford or Saint Maximin from Newcastle
The Almiron talk is interesting. Definitely something to it though, I saw he liked an article linking him with us on Instagram and apparently was liking loads of PL winners 19/20 stuff yesterday
So was Todd Cantwell, wouldn't read too much into that sort of thing.
I love Raul Jimenez fake run, hed walk quicker
Yeah exactly, Cantwell and Almiron. Most of the ITKs reckon itll be those two and then that Ngakia from West Ham and Matty Longstaff from Newcastle on free transfers.
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club. After every second place finish we failed to capitalise and this year ain't looking much different.
What ITKs?We've got Trent, Neco Williams and Hoever, but we're going to sign another young right-back in Ngakia? I like Cantwell, I could see that happening because David Ornstein said we're interested a couple of months ago. But unless it's being driven by underlying stats, I can't see any reason at all why we'd be interested in either Almiron or Longstaff.
How bad is Pepe Reina in training that he cant get a game over this clown?
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.
Hope to fuck Bournemouth can sneak in some points so West Ham go down alongside Villa.
I think Ngakia would be signed for CB, for when we sell Lovren or Matip. Cantwell would be replacing Lallana. Almiron probably a swap (Shaqiri plus £30 million is the talk) and then Matty Longstaff to shore up the midfield. The under lying numbers for Almiron are excellent. I dont know all of them but a few of the numbers are 17, 4 and 37.8 and Im sure we can all agree theyre excellent numbers.
Stop fishing with the newbies Lobo.
Don't mind Villa, hope Bournemouth fuck off to be honest.
Page created in 0.033 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.2]