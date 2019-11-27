« previous next »
Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July

Oskar

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #40 on: Today at 01:57:14 PM
Good finish by Dendoncker.

Villa are dire.
elsewhere

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #41 on: Today at 01:57:36 PM
any credible sources linking us to Traore?
fucking appalled

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #42 on: Today at 01:57:47 PM
Class ball from Jiminez. Class touch and finish from Dendonker.

Oh my god wow look at how good Traore is
leftfooter

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #43 on: Today at 01:58:05 PM
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 01:56:40 PM
Fuckity bye, Villa.

Hopefully fuckity bye CL, United.
elsewhere

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #44 on: Today at 01:58:21 PM
Dendoncker sounds like a quality tire brand
kloppagetime

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #45 on: Today at 01:58:53 PM
Raul Jimenez is so good
Lynndenberries

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #46 on: Today at 01:59:16 PM
Villa deserve more criticism for their poor spending. They have arguably the worst defense in the league and are toothless in attack.
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #47 on: Today at 02:02:16 PM
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:57:36 PM
any credible sources linking us to Traore?

Dont think so.

Plus if the club dont feel they can splash out on Werner under the circumstances clubs find themselves in now, not seeing how they will suddenly decide they can spend more on Traore  ;D

Lynndenberries

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #48 on: Today at 02:02:53 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:57:47 PM
Class ball from Jiminez. Class touch and finish from Dendonker.

Oh my god wow look at how good Traore is
They both deserve a lot of credit, but it doesnt get to that point Traores presence.
kloppagetime

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #49 on: Today at 02:04:19 PM
Don't really want Traroe if we're going for a winger from this league rather we go for Sarr from Watford or Saint Maximin from Newcastle
Hazell

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #50 on: Today at 02:08:04 PM
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 02:04:19 PM
Don't really want Traroe if we're going for a winger from this league rather we go for Sarr from Watford or Saint Maximin from Newcastle

Saint-Maximin is good but Almiron would be the Newcastle player I'd want us to sign.
fucking appalled

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #51 on: Today at 02:11:40 PM
The Almiron talk is interesting. Definitely something to it though, I saw he liked an article linking him with us on Instagram and apparently was liking loads of PL winners 19/20 stuff yesterday
Oskar

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #52 on: Today at 02:14:30 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:11:40 PM
The Almiron talk is interesting. Definitely something to it though, I saw he liked an article linking him with us on Instagram and apparently was liking loads of PL winners 19/20 stuff yesterday

So was Todd Cantwell, wouldn't read too much into that sort of thing.
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #53 on: Today at 02:19:10 PM
I love Raul Jimenez fake run, hed walk quicker  ;D
fucking appalled

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #54 on: Today at 02:25:37 PM
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 02:14:30 PM
So was Todd Cantwell, wouldn't read too much into that sort of thing.

Yeah exactly, Cantwell and Almiron. Most of the ITKs reckon itll be those two and then that Ngakia from West Ham and Matty Longstaff from Newcastle on free transfers.
xbugawugax

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #55 on: Today at 02:26:58 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:19:10 PM
I love Raul Jimenez fake run, hed walk quicker  ;D

the fake sweat wiping as well..such an effort for a superior fit human being to run and get subbed

swagger back to their spiritual home at no 6 ;D
Oskar

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #56 on: Today at 02:29:54 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:25:37 PM
Yeah exactly, Cantwell and Almiron. Most of the ITKs reckon itll be those two and then that Ngakia from West Ham and Matty Longstaff from Newcastle on free transfers.

What ITKs?

We've got Trent, Neco Williams and Hoever, but we're going to sign another young right-back in Ngakia? I like Cantwell, I could see that happening because David Ornstein said we're interested a couple of months ago. But unless it's being driven by underlying stats, I can't see any reason at all why we'd be interested in either Almiron or Longstaff.
Dynasty

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #57 on: Today at 02:31:22 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:25:37 PM
Yeah exactly, Cantwell and Almiron. Most of the ITKs reckon itll be those two and then that Ngakia from West Ham and Matty Longstaff from Newcastle on free transfers.
That sounds so underwhelming. I much rather go for  Joelinton he is class.
Oskar

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #58 on: Today at 02:32:23 PM
Can't wait to play this Villa team at Anfield, Alisson might have a quieter game than he did against Palace if they perform like they have today.

Credit to Wolves, I'd love them to sneak into the top four. Nuno is doing an outstanding job there.
kloppismydad

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #59 on: Today at 02:37:08 PM
Hope to fuck Bournemouth can sneak in some points so West Ham go down alongside Villa.
fucking appalled

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #60 on: Today at 02:37:53 PM
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 02:29:54 PM
What ITKs?

We've got Trent, Neco Williams and Hoever, but we're going to sign another young right-back in Ngakia? I like Cantwell, I could see that happening because David Ornstein said we're interested a couple of months ago. But unless it's being driven by underlying stats, I can't see any reason at all why we'd be interested in either Almiron or Longstaff.

I think Ngakia would be signed for CB, for when we sell Lovren or Matip. Cantwell would be replacing Lallana. Almiron probably a swap (Shaqiri plus £30 million is the talk) and then Matty Longstaff to shore up the midfield. The under lying numbers for Almiron are excellent. I dont know all of them but a few of the numbers are 17, 4 and 37.8 and Im sure we can all agree theyre excellent numbers.
Perham

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #61 on: Today at 02:37:56 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:14:38 PM
How bad is Pepe Reina in training that he cant get a game over this clown?
Seem to remember Reina getting injured? Wasn't he out for the season. Of course the season's gone on longer but could be it
OOS

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #62 on: Today at 02:38:28 PM
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 02:37:08 PM
Hope to fuck Bournemouth can sneak in some points so West Ham go down alongside Villa.

Don't mind Villa, hope Bournemouth fuck off to be honest.  ;D
Samie

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #63 on: Today at 02:40:27 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:37:53 PM
I think Ngakia would be signed for CB, for when we sell Lovren or Matip. Cantwell would be replacing Lallana. Almiron probably a swap (Shaqiri plus £30 million is the talk) and then Matty Longstaff to shore up the midfield. The under lying numbers for Almiron are excellent. I dont know all of them but a few of the numbers are 17, 4 and 37.8 and Im sure we can all agree theyre excellent numbers.

Stop fishing with the newbies Lobo.
fucking appalled

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #64 on: Today at 02:41:10 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:40:27 PM
Stop fishing with the newbies Lobo.

You would think its fishing. Check twitter mate, its all there.
Dynasty

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #65 on: Today at 02:41:48 PM
Quote from: OOS on Today at 02:38:28 PM
Don't mind Villa, hope Bournemouth fuck off to be honest.  ;D
Noooo we need Eddie Howe to fund our transfer kitty.
Oskar

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #66 on: Today at 02:46:16 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:40:27 PM
Stop fishing with the newbies Lobo.

I should have known better.

It's Twitter "ITKs", which usually means it's bollocks.
