Praise on Social Media

Re: Praise on Social Media
Send this to your mates on social media thingies

From the Park Pub roof
https://mobile.twitter.com/redian1973/status/1276510221423325185
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Re: Praise on Social Media
Quote from: King.Keita on June 26, 2020, 08:48:38 PM
Brilliant from Paddy Power  ;D

https://twitter.com/paddypower/status/1276564011165900802

"Fuck me, did that young lad write a letter to China too?" :lmao
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Re: Praise on Social Media
Re: Praise on Social Media
I wasnt sure about him for the first few seasons, but was won over in 2013-2014. Still annoys me, the red he got (not annoyed at Jordan), because I 100% believe we would have won the league that season if he wasnt banned for those three games. Its a strange one to think he was the heartbeat of the midfield then, with Gerrard still in the team.

However events in recent days have mellowed my thoughts on that red quite a bit.

How lucky are we, two totally different players, but two captain fantastics in a row.
Re: Praise on Social Media
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 11:07:48 PM
I wasnt sure about him for the first few seasons, but was won over in 2013-2014. Still annoys me, the red he got (not annoyed at Jordan), because I 100% believe we would have won the league that season if he wasnt banned for those three games. Its a strange one to think he was the heartbeat of the midfield then, with Gerrard still in the team.

However events in recent days have mellowed my thoughts on that red quite a bit.

How lucky are we, two totally different players, but two captain fantastics in a row.

And Klopp wouldnt have become our manager.
Re: Praise on Social Media
'From Uruguay to England... ¡CONGRATULATIONS 🔴 REDS! 👊 #YWNA #SomosLiverpool'

^ https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFC1915/status/1276270825709207559 (and are doing well in Uruguay upon their return to the top-flight  :thumbup
Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2019/20; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: Praise on Social Media
I remember reading about Liverpool of Uruguay a couple of years back. We should do a pres season friendly with those lads.  ;D
Re: Praise on Social Media
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:56:07 PM
I remember reading about Liverpool of Uruguay a couple of years back. We should do a pres season friendly with those lads.  ;D

Could even play for a prestigious trophy like Everton did with their namesakes.
