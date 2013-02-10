I wasnt sure about him for the first few seasons, but was won over in 2013-2014. Still annoys me, the red he got (not annoyed at Jordan), because I 100% believe we would have won the league that season if he wasnt banned for those three games. Its a strange one to think he was the heartbeat of the midfield then, with Gerrard still in the team.



However events in recent days have mellowed my thoughts on that red quite a bit.



How lucky are we, two totally different players, but two captain fantastics in a row.