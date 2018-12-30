Hans-Joachim Watzke (CEO Borussia Dortmund):

"To be champions in a league as strong as the Premier League with so many top teams and to do it so many match days left is just outstanding. Jürgen has also further developed the pressing system he created. With this latest success, he is one of the greatest coaches in the world. The BVB family congratulates him wholeheartedly.



Michael Zorc (Sports Director Borussia Dortmund):

"Congratulations, Jürgen! You are the greatest. Its not for nothing that I have called you the Muhammad Ali of football for years ..."



Joachim Löw (national team coach):

"What he has achieved there deserves the greatest recognition. Jürgen lives from his passion, his enthusiasm, his irrepressible will to win. The fans love him, and rightly so. He has ingrained in the team his kind of football and the players follow him. Together they showed an impressive consistency and were absolutely deserved champions. You can see from his emotional reaction how much that means to him. I take my hat off to Jürgen. 



Oliver Bierhoff - National Team Director:

"I am very pleased for him that he has now brought the long-awaited title to Liverpool. Jürgen represents German football abroad like no other and is highly respected and we are grateful to him for that. "



Erik Meijer:

"The stocks of alcohol in the supermarkets in Liverpool should now be gone. Everyone that is Red is celebrating. Jürgen Klopp has brought something great to Liverpool, first he wins the Champions League, then the championship. Wow. "



Karl-Heinz Riedle:

"It's something unique that Liverpool has achieved. Jürgen Klopp has made a team that was good into a world-class team. This title means everything for Liverpool. It is the greatest of feelings. You have to put up a monument to Jürgen Klopp. The team is probably one of the best Liverpool ever had. I see a parallel to what he achieved in Dortmund.

