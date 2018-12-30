« previous next »
Author Topic: Praise on Social Media  (Read 9018 times)

Offline GazDean

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 02:58:35 PM »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 02:23:00 PM
In their next press conference, every manager is going to be asked about the win. Carlo and Oles answers will be interesting.

Solskjaer's press conference was earlier today.

First of all, Liverpool won the title last night - what are your thoughts looking at that?

Any team who wins the league deserves it. They deserve credit, its a hard league to win. So well done to Jurgen [Klopp] and his players. For me, every time you see someone lift the trophy it hurts. I reckon thats the feeling that everyone associated with Man United has - players, staff, supporters. Thats our challenge.

How far away do you think you are? Klopp has been there for four year and everyone sees the potential of your side. How far do you think you are away from where Liverpool are?

I dont think now is the right time to say how far you are we behind. Of course, we are in this position now where we need to improve. We need to get into the Champions League, higher in the league and start challenging for trophies. The consistency and the efficiency theyve shown, thats the challenge for us. We know at our best we are very good and we need to do that every Saturday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday - whatever day it is. Thats the challenge for our players going forward.

Offline wige

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 03:09:01 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:45:21 PM
Not social media, but this seems the best place for these quotes.

Nigel Pearson:

Its pretty incredible [What they've achieved]," said Pearson. "Liverpool have deserved to be crowned champions. It would have been a travesty if they hadnt won it [due to lockdown]. Its an amazing achievement and theyve done it in style.

Brendan Rodgers:

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, a former Liverpool manager too of course, says he is "delighted" for current boss Jurgen Klopp, who he sent a message to last night - as well as skipper Jordan Henderson.

"Having witnessed it first hand, its an incredible moment in their history. Having felt it while I was there, the desire for it. Im delighted for Jurgen, and in particular these last few years going so close," he said.

"Im delighted for Jordan Henderson, and for the supporters. Wherever you travel in the world as Liverpool manager, they are there in their thousands. When the time is right, the players will be able to celebrate with the supporters. Im pleased for the owners too. They came into it new, theyre fantastic owners.

"I text Jurgen last night, the owners and Jordan who I know very well."

Well in Brendan. Up until 17/18 he gave me the best season of my life.

Mental how it turns out I think Nigel Pearson is a top bloke. Didn't see that coming
Offline Samie

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 03:10:58 PM »
Are you an the Ostrich?
Online sinnermichael

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 03:15:03 PM »
Online Dim Glas

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 03:42:15 PM »
Daniel Farke:

"Congratulations to Liverpool. It's amazing what they achieved. To win the league with that points distance, that early in the season while under strange circumstances, is outstanding.

"I thought it could be tricky after winning the Champions League to be that greedy again, but what Jurgen has done with the atmosphere and hunger is outstanding. He's a world-class coach. Jurgen has proven once again he's one of the greatest football managers of all time, even after losing a few finals. It's not just about the success, but the atmosphere he created at the club.

"He worked for a smaller club at Mainz and created a legacy there, even though they weren't winning titles. They're still speaking about him because you can still see his handwriting."


Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 03:47:42 PM »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 01:15:59 AM
Wont play for me, but over 2 million views in 2 hours!


Thats fantastic.  :)
Offline mike777

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 04:02:07 PM »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 03:09:01 PM
Well in Brendan. Up until 17/18 he gave me the best season of my life.

Mental how it turns out I think Nigel Pearson is a top bloke. Didn't see that coming

Pearson's a proper genuine football man to his core.
Offline Wullie160975

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 04:03:49 PM »
Kyle Edmund obviously wanted to show what this meant to him

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1276520835944071168
Offline Qston

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 04:07:04 PM »
John Oliver surprisingly quiet. I suppose he is still leathered and trying to explain the fuss to his neighbours
Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 04:46:25 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1276261913991753729

This had me rofling. Although to be fair, I';ve been drinking again all afternoon
Offline Marty 85

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 05:03:36 PM »
Quote from: rakey_lfc on Yesterday at 10:06:54 AM
https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1276439097758941184?s=20

Cracking video from BT Sport

Brilliant. Must watch!!!

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 01:15:47 PM
Taken a look at a few PL club's twitter accounts...


Chelsea - Congratulations @LFC, worthy Premier League champions this season.

Spurs - Congratulations, @LFC. Well deserved (and retweeted our twitter post)

City - Congratulations to @LFC on winning the Premier League.

Sheffield United - Congratulations to Jurgen and @LFC from myself and everyone at Sheffield United. The consistency levels that theyve shown week in, week out have been incredible. - Chris Wilder

Burnley - Congratulations to @LFC on their title win, from all at Turf Moor. Worthy Champions!

Everton - nowt
Newcastle - no mention
Norwich - no mention
Arsenal - no mention
Villa - no mention
United - nowt
Leicester - no mention
Wolves - no mention
Palace - no mention
Southampton - no mention
Brighton - no mention
West Ham - no mention
Bournemouth - no mention


Nice post mate. Appreciate that!
Online Dim Glas

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 05:13:16 PM »
Gerard Houllier:

"I feel happy and proud. Happy because I think it's a very hard-won reward for the fans and for the players and I think I feel proud because I'm a Liverpudlian.

"It means firstly a relief and a feeling of very indescribable happiness. When you wait so long, when it comes you're even more happy.

"First of all we have to stress they've achieved a fantastic performance. Jurgen Klopp has won in style, he won with his philoosphy, they are very generous in their efforts and very good at not just outplaying the opponent but scoring in practically every game.

"This season they were simply phenomenal and it's a continuation of what went on last season."
Online AndyMuller

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 05:22:12 PM »
Offline na fir dearg

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 05:23:27 PM »
Quote from: GazDean on Yesterday at 02:58:35 PM
Solskjaer's press conference was earlier today.

First of all, Liverpool won the title last night - what are your thoughts looking at that?

Any team who wins the league deserves it. They deserve credit, its a hard league to win. So well done to Jurgen [Klopp] and his players. For me, every time you see someone lift the trophy it hurts. I reckon thats the feeling that everyone associated with Man United has - players, staff, supporters. Thats our challenge.

How far away do you think you are? Klopp has been there for four year and everyone sees the potential of your side. How far do you think you are away from where Liverpool are?

I dont think now is the right time to say how far you are we behind. Of course, we are in this position now where we need to improve. We need to get into the Champions League, higher in the league and start challenging for trophies. The consistency and the efficiency theyve shown, thats the challenge for us. We know at our best we are very good and we need to do that every Saturday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday - whatever day it is. Thats the challenge for our players going forward.

Thursday  :lmao
Online oojason

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 05:27:40 PM »

Apologies if posted before (if it has, then it is worth a re-post ;). From Rafa:-


'Congratulations to @LFC, after 30 years, the dream comes true! Very happy for all the Reds! You'll never walk alone #YNWA #Champions #Liverpool'...

https://twitter.com/rafabenitezweb/status/1276274465811431424
Online Hazell

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 05:31:14 PM »
Online Tobelius

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 05:58:02 PM »
Quote from: rakey_lfc on Yesterday at 10:06:54 AM
https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1276439097758941184?s=20

Cracking video from BT Sport

If you are a Liverpool fan and not be a little moved by that then you're made of stone,fantastic!
Offline Number 7

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 05:58:10 PM »
Quote from: RedSamba on Yesterday at 02:21:47 PM
Whats with the constant need for validation from other clubs/supporters? Who the fuck cares if the posted a tweet or not. We are the fuckin champions and the rest can fuck off as far as I'm concerned

Thats not the point though.
Its about respect and dignity. We always (from what I can remember) congratulate title winners.

Thats the difference between Everton/United and us. The c*nts running their social media accounts couldnt bring themselves to say a few words about us. Were not seeking validation from those wankstains.

Ancelloti is not like that though. Its the people in the club that are so bitter.
Online aw1991

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 06:06:45 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:13:16 PM
Gerard Houllier:

"I feel happy and proud. Happy because I think it's a very hard-won reward for the fans and for the players and I think I feel proud because I'm a Liverpudlian.

"It means firstly a relief and a feeling of very indescribable happiness. When you wait so long, when it comes you're even more happy.

"First of all we have to stress they've achieved a fantastic performance. Jurgen Klopp has won in style, he won with his philoosphy, they are very generous in their efforts and very good at not just outplaying the opponent but scoring in practically every game.

"This season they were simply phenomenal and it's a continuation of what went on last season."
Great words from Ged
Offline TALBERT

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 06:11:15 PM »
Former players have sooooo much love for this club


We've had so many special players
Online Dim Glas

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 06:19:23 PM »
Hans-Joachim Watzke (CEO Borussia Dortmund):
"To be champions in a league as strong as the Premier League with so many top teams and to do it so many match days left is just outstanding. Jürgen has also further developed the pressing system he created. With this latest success, he is one of the greatest coaches in the world. The BVB family congratulates him wholeheartedly.

Michael Zorc (Sports Director Borussia Dortmund):
"Congratulations, Jürgen! You are the greatest. Its not for nothing that I have called you the Muhammad Ali of football for years ..."

Joachim Löw (national team coach):
"What he has achieved there deserves the greatest recognition. Jürgen lives from his passion, his enthusiasm, his irrepressible will to win. The fans love him, and rightly so. He has ingrained in the team his kind of football and the players follow him. Together they showed an impressive consistency and were absolutely deserved champions. You can see from his emotional reaction how much that means to him. I take my hat off to Jürgen. 

Oliver Bierhoff - National Team Director:
"I am very pleased for him that he has now brought the long-awaited title to Liverpool. Jürgen represents German football abroad like no other and is highly respected and we are grateful to him for that. "

Erik Meijer:
"The stocks of alcohol in the supermarkets in Liverpool should now be gone. Everyone that is Red is celebrating. Jürgen Klopp has brought something great to Liverpool, first he wins the Champions League, then the championship. Wow. "

Karl-Heinz Riedle:
"It's something unique that Liverpool has achieved. Jürgen Klopp has made a team that was good into a world-class team. This title means everything for Liverpool. It is the greatest of feelings. You have to put up a monument to Jürgen Klopp. The team is probably one of the best Liverpool ever had. I see a parallel to what he achieved in Dortmund.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 06:20:07 PM »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 04:03:49 PM
Kyle Edmund obviously wanted to show what this meant to him

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1276520835944071168
had no idea he was a lfc fan, great to know
Offline Peabee

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 07:19:35 PM »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 05:58:10 PM
Thats not the point though.
Its about respect and dignity. We always (from what I can remember) congratulate title winners.

Thats the difference between Everton/United and us. The c*nts running their social media accounts couldnt bring themselves to say a few words about us. Were not seeking validation from those wankstains.

Ancelloti is not like that though. Its the people in the club that are so bitter.

I think its brilliant that neither Everton nor United havent congratulated the club. Makes them look smalltime and bitter.  City did the right thing in congratulating the club straight away. Its not for us, its for their credibility and to show theyre up for the challenge. If and when United or Everton win something, I hope the club congratulates them
Offline red mongoose

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 07:21:48 PM »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:19:35 PM
I think its brilliant that neither Everton nor United havent congratulated the club. Makes them look smalltime and bitter.  City did the right thing in congratulating the club straight away. Its not for us, its for their credibility and to show theyre up for the challenge. If and when United or Everton win something, I hope the club congratulates them

We may never know  :lmao
Online muszka

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 07:29:47 PM »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:19:35 PM
I think its brilliant that neither Everton nor United havent congratulated the club. Makes them look smalltime and bitter.  City did the right thing in congratulating the club straight away. Its not for us, its for their credibility and to show theyre up for the challenge. If and when United or Everton win something, I hope the club congratulates them

To be fair Ole congratulated us so it can kind of count as United doing it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_fRgL-Plpo&feature=youtu.be
Online Fordy

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 07:32:56 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 01:15:47 PM
Taken a look at a few PL club's twitter accounts...


Chelsea - Congratulations @LFC, worthy Premier League champions this season.

Spurs - Congratulations, @LFC. Well deserved (and retweeted our twitter post)

City - Congratulations to @LFC on winning the Premier League.

Sheffield United - Congratulations to Jurgen and @LFC from myself and everyone at Sheffield United. The consistency levels that theyve shown week in, week out have been incredible. - Chris Wilder

Burnley - Congratulations to @LFC on their title win, from all at Turf Moor. Worthy Champions!

Everton - nowt
Newcastle - no mention
Norwich - no mention
Arsenal - no mention
Villa - no mention
United - nowt
Leicester - no mention
Wolves - no mention
Palace - no mention
Southampton - no mention
Brighton - no mention
West Ham - no mention
Bournemouth - no mention


Well Rodgers has praised us and Klopp.

Think if the managers are in a conference then they will praise us.

Palace have praised his also with Roy.

Ole has said something also.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 08:19:34 PM »
From Joe Scarborough's twitter:

Quote
roger bennett
@rogbennett

I will be on @Morning_Joe
 tomorrow talking about Liverpools first title win in 30 years with huge Reds fan @JoeNBC
 who is guaranteed to be unbearable



Offline King.Keita

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 08:48:38 PM »
Online Red Bird

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 09:00:52 PM »
Outstanding that from Paddy Power.
Online newterp

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 09:13:30 PM »
where is John Oliver?
Offline deFacto

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 09:19:42 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:13:30 PM
where is John Oliver?

probably passed out drunk  ;D
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #151 on: Yesterday at 09:25:40 PM »
Quote from: King.Keita on Yesterday at 08:48:38 PM
Brilliant from Paddy Power  ;D

https://twitter.com/paddypower/status/1276564011165900802

Sticking the Brookside theme in there as well, laughed my arse off at that one.
Offline ConqueredAllOfEurope

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #152 on: Yesterday at 09:32:44 PM »
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #153 on: Yesterday at 09:37:38 PM »
Quote from: planet-terror on Yesterday at 02:51:45 PM
That's incredible. Brought tears


That's hairs-on-end stuff.

I'm soaking up every last tribute, congratulations, clip, memory. I want to savour this one.
Offline deFacto

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #154 on: Today at 02:46:56 PM »
Special mention to Ian Wright who has backed us for the last two years to win the league.
