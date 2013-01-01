In their next press conference, every manager is going to be asked about the win. Carlo and Oles answers will be interesting.



Solskjaer's press conference was earlier today.Any team who wins the league deserves it. They deserve credit, its a hard league to win. So well done to Jurgen [Klopp] and his players. For me, every time you see someone lift the trophy it hurts. I reckon thats the feeling that everyone associated with Man United has - players, staff, supporters. Thats our challenge.I dont think now is the right time to say how far you are we behind. Of course, we are in this position now where we need to improve. We need to get into the Champions League, higher in the league and start challenging for trophies. The consistency and the efficiency theyve shown, thats the challenge for us. We know at our best we are very good and we need to do that every Saturday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday - whatever day it is. Thats the challenge for our players going forward.