« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Praise on Social Media  (Read 6123 times)

Offline planet-terror

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,978
Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #120 on: Today at 02:51:45 PM »
Logged
bollocks

Offline GazDean

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #121 on: Today at 02:58:35 PM »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 02:23:00 PM
In their next press conference, every manager is going to be asked about the win. Carlo and Oles answers will be interesting.

Solskjaer's press conference was earlier today.

First of all, Liverpool won the title last night - what are your thoughts looking at that?

Any team who wins the league deserves it. They deserve credit, its a hard league to win. So well done to Jurgen [Klopp] and his players. For me, every time you see someone lift the trophy it hurts. I reckon thats the feeling that everyone associated with Man United has - players, staff, supporters. Thats our challenge.

How far away do you think you are? Klopp has been there for four year and everyone sees the potential of your side. How far do you think you are away from where Liverpool are?

I dont think now is the right time to say how far you are we behind. Of course, we are in this position now where we need to improve. We need to get into the Champions League, higher in the league and start challenging for trophies. The consistency and the efficiency theyve shown, thats the challenge for us. We know at our best we are very good and we need to do that every Saturday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday - whatever day it is. Thats the challenge for our players going forward.

Logged

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,409
Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #122 on: Today at 03:09:01 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:45:21 PM
Not social media, but this seems the best place for these quotes.

Nigel Pearson:

Its pretty incredible [What they've achieved]," said Pearson. "Liverpool have deserved to be crowned champions. It would have been a travesty if they hadnt won it [due to lockdown]. Its an amazing achievement and theyve done it in style.

Brendan Rodgers:

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, a former Liverpool manager too of course, says he is "delighted" for current boss Jurgen Klopp, who he sent a message to last night - as well as skipper Jordan Henderson.

"Having witnessed it first hand, its an incredible moment in their history. Having felt it while I was there, the desire for it. Im delighted for Jurgen, and in particular these last few years going so close," he said.

"Im delighted for Jordan Henderson, and for the supporters. Wherever you travel in the world as Liverpool manager, they are there in their thousands. When the time is right, the players will be able to celebrate with the supporters. Im pleased for the owners too. They came into it new, theyre fantastic owners.

"I text Jurgen last night, the owners and Jordan who I know very well."

Well in Brendan. Up until 17/18 he gave me the best season of my life.

Mental how it turns out I think Nigel Pearson is a top bloke. Didn't see that coming
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,641
Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #123 on: Today at 03:10:58 PM »
Are you an the Ostrich?
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #124 on: Today at 03:15:03 PM »
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,523
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #125 on: Today at 03:42:15 PM »
Daniel Farke:

"Congratulations to Liverpool. It's amazing what they achieved. To win the league with that points distance, that early in the season while under strange circumstances, is outstanding.

"I thought it could be tricky after winning the Champions League to be that greedy again, but what Jurgen has done with the atmosphere and hunger is outstanding. He's a world-class coach. Jurgen has proven once again he's one of the greatest football managers of all time, even after losing a few finals. It's not just about the success, but the atmosphere he created at the club.

"He worked for a smaller club at Mainz and created a legacy there, even though they weren't winning titles. They're still speaking about him because you can still see his handwriting."


Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #126 on: Today at 03:47:42 PM »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 01:15:59 AM
Wont play for me, but over 2 million views in 2 hours!


Thats fantastic.  :)
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 