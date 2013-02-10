Theres loads of social media messages in praise for Liverpool winning the Premier League. I didnt realise we had such a huge following with a number of high profile individuals sending their praises. Thought it might be great, having a dedicated thread to follow their support.I'm going to start off with a legend who won us our 5thRafa Benitez Web@rafabenitezwebCongratulations to @LFC after 30 years, the dream comes true! Very happy for all the Reds! You'll never walk alone