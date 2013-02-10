Sadio Manes Instagram posthttps://www.instagram.com/p/CB33POCKSFG/?igshid=14oa0qhq37lai
Dunno if it counts as praise (and I'm sure it's been posted) but:https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1276263423563698176
Wont play for me, but over 2 million views in 2 hours!
Andy Robertson@andrewrobertso5Wonder what he wants 😏 Looks like Ill need to update my background!! CHAMPIONS!!!!🏆https://mobile.twitter.com/andrewrobertso5/status/1276268950834331648?s=21
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Trying to avoid the bitterness wherever I can because this should be our night and ours alone, but I must confess, seeing some of the comments in these twitter videos have me in stitches. It's like the Red Mancs have forgot they went 26 years without a league title, and that their European Cups are separated by literal decades!
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.
Steven GerrardCongratulations to all @liverpoolfc on winning the premier league . Incredible achievement from a fantastic squad of top players . Lead by a world class manager and coaching team also a special mention for the backing from FSG . And lastly and most importantly the fans who have waited 30 years . ❤️ let the party begin 🥳https://www.instagram.com/p/CB33qKkp4D2/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C33AF680-84E0-4C3A-BD36-E35EA78B016B
