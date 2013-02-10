« previous next »
Author Topic: Praise on Social Media  (Read 449 times)

Praise on Social Media
Theres loads of social media messages in praise for Liverpool  winning the Premier League. I didnt realise we had such a huge following with a number of high profile individuals sending their praises. Thought it might be great, having a dedicated thread to follow their support.

I'm going to start off with a legend who won us our 5th

Rafa Benitez Web@rafabenitezweb
Congratulations to @LFC after 30 years, the dream comes true! Very happy for all the Reds! You'll never walk alone

https://mobile.twitter.com/rafabenitezweb/status/1276274465811431424?s=09
Re: Praise on Social Media
John W. Henry
@John_W_Henry
This was a season for the ages and for the faithful of Liverpool Football Club.  It has been an incredible year of magnificent achievement culminating tonight in capturing the Premier League title.

https://mobile.twitter.com/John_W_Henry/status/1276263501011484672
Re: Praise on Social Media
Suarez, congratulating Liverpool FC on being Champions

https://mobile.twitter.com/TkMino18/status/1276265156130078721?s=09
Re: Praise on Social Media
Dunno if it counts as praise (and I'm sure it's been posted) but:

https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1276263423563698176
Re: Praise on Social Media
Jordan Henderson
@JHenderson
And now youre gonna believe us......

https://mobile.twitter.com/JHenderson/status/1276290291792859136?s=09
Re: Praise on Social Media
Andy Robertson
@andrewrobertso5
Wonder what he wants 😏 Looks like Ill need to update my background!! CHAMPIONS!!!!🏆

https://mobile.twitter.com/andrewrobertso5/status/1276268950834331648?s=21
Re: Praise on Social Media
Re: Praise on Social Media
Javier Mascherano

Javier Mascherano@Mascherano
Congratulations @LFC!!!!Well deserved

https://mobile.twitter.com/Mascherano/status/1276286554961580037?s=09
Re: Praise on Social Media
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:12:46 AM
Sadio Manes Instagram post

https://www.instagram.com/p/CB33POCKSFG/?igshid=14oa0qhq37lai

Wont play for me, but over 2 million views in 2 hours!
Re: Praise on Social Media
Re: Praise on Social Media
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:10:10 AM
Dunno if it counts as praise (and I'm sure it's been posted) but:

https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1276263423563698176
That's hilarious
😂😂
Re: Praise on Social Media
Re: Praise on Social Media
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:11:56 AM
Andy Robertson
@andrewrobertso5
Wonder what he wants 😏 Looks like Ill need to update my background!! CHAMPIONS!!!!🏆

https://mobile.twitter.com/andrewrobertso5/status/1276268950834331648?s=21

A bit different to 8 years ago.

https://twitter.com/andrewrobertso5/status/236918390793568256
Re: Praise on Social Media
@Djimi_Traore19
Congratulations to @LFC for winning premier league 2019-20. Well deserve trophy for klopp and his team.fantastic achievement for @LFC #YNWA
Re: Praise on Social Media
I am dis-social media.

They don't do pubs, they don't do away ends , they don't do the ordinary.


Fuck'em. We're our praise, where were these leaches 5 years ago? Fuck'em and vibe with our lads.
Re: Praise on Social Media
Steven Gerrard

Congratulations to all @liverpoolfc on winning the premier league . Incredible achievement from a fantastic squad of top players . Lead by a world class manager and coaching team also a special mention for the backing from FSG . And lastly and most importantly the fans who have waited 30 years . ❤️ let the party begin 🥳

https://www.instagram.com/p/CB33qKkp4D2/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C33AF680-84E0-4C3A-BD36-E35EA78B016B
Re: Praise on Social Media
Trying to avoid the bitterness wherever I can because this should be our night and ours alone, but I must confess, seeing some of the comments in these twitter videos have me in stitches.  ;D

It's like the Red Mancs have forgot they went 26 years without a league title, and that their European Cups are separated  by literal decades!

Re: Praise on Social Media
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:37:30 AM
Trying to avoid the bitterness wherever I can because this should be our night and ours alone, but I must confess, seeing some of the comments in these twitter videos have me in stitches.  ;D

It's like the Red Mancs have forgot they went 26 years without a league title, and that their European Cups are separated  by literal decades!
Yeah I sometimes fall in to a trap of trying to respond to the pricks but tonight if I see any bitterness I've just switched it off and carried on to the next video.
Re: Praise on Social Media
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:27:35 AM
Steven Gerrard

Congratulations to all @liverpoolfc on winning the premier league . Incredible achievement from a fantastic squad of top players . Lead by a world class manager and coaching team also a special mention for the backing from FSG . And lastly and most importantly the fans who have waited 30 years . ❤️ let the party begin 🥳

https://www.instagram.com/p/CB33qKkp4D2/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C33AF680-84E0-4C3A-BD36-E35EA78B016B

Must be such a strange experience for him.  He shared the team with the man who is going to lift our 19th title.
