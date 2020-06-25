How are people planning to celebrate tonight if we win it? Will people meet friends in parks after?
I am still debating whether or not to nip to the shop and buy a load of beer just in case like
Im going to hug my lad and then drink until midnight.
No.I don't have any friends.
I only intended on having a couple of beers last night and going to bed after our game. Ended up drinking until 6.30 watching stuff on YouTube Back at it now, and in the mood to celebrate 🍾
We are all friends here
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez
Anything I can get piss drunk on and not put on any weight?
Your son?Me too, except my lad is 29.
Stop boasting.
Except for Hazell, who has no friends.
Ready to celebrate
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.
We've got dreams and songs to sing.
Mindfulness. Just going to sit, smile take it all in and just be aware of my thoughts and feelings during this epic moment. Also got some Molly upstairs just in case.
Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again
Anyone worried that if we do win it tonight a meteor might hit earth?
I want LFC to be Champions when I go to bed tonight. I want this weekend to be about LFC being champions of England and my emotions can flood uncontrollably and inexorably over the next few days.I'm not interested in any nonsense and waiting a week and winning it while we play, we won it after Christmas 2019 but I wouldn't admit it.I'm not interested in any risk that we may get beat next week and we have to tolerate the usual glee and bollocks that we've faced for decades.The trophy is ours, so giz that fucking thing tonight and we'll all have a lovely week with a few sing-songs and bevies before we play City.We've got dreams and songs to sing.Now, please, not next week.
I'm not buying any alcohol for this or next week until after the game if we've won. Not jinxing it. Offy over the road.
Haha, I'm the same, still terrified to jinx it. Bought a flag the other day, they had loads with the c word on already. Can't do it.
Anyone worried that if we do win it tonight a meteor might hit earth?
You'll spend the night downing bottles of squash? Sounds good to me
