« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea v Man City  (Read 5927 times)

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,008
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #160 on: Today at 06:07:00 PM »
Quote from: Fredde87 on Today at 05:55:05 PM
How are people planning to celebrate tonight if we win it? Will people meet friends in parks after?

No comment, officer.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #161 on: Today at 06:07:08 PM »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 05:57:23 PM
I am still debating whether or not to nip to the shop and buy a load of beer just in case like  :D

I'm not buying any alcohol for this or next week until after the game if we've won. Not jinxing it. Offy over the road.
Logged

Offline Fredde87

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
  • Sami
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #162 on: Today at 06:08:56 PM »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 05:57:23 PM
I am still debating whether or not to nip to the shop and buy a load of beer just in case like  :D

Im going to buy a bottle of champagne to spray
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,591
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #163 on: Today at 06:09:39 PM »
What exactly do you think you're jinxing?
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,328
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #164 on: Today at 06:09:58 PM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 05:55:44 PM
Im going to hug my lad and then drink until midnight.
Your son?

Me too, except my lad is 29.
Logged

Offline Fredde87

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
  • Sami
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #165 on: Today at 06:10:03 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:57:28 PM
No.

I don't have any friends.


We are all friends here
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,605
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #166 on: Today at 06:10:19 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:59:09 PM
I only intended on having a couple of beers last night and going to bed after our game. Ended up drinking until 6.30 watching stuff on YouTube  ;D

Back at it now, and in the mood to celebrate 🍾

You just described my Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.  I don't even want to look at alcohol today. ;D
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,591
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #167 on: Today at 06:10:47 PM »
Quote from: Fredde87 on Today at 06:10:03 PM
We are all friends here

Except for Hazell, who has no friends.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,857
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #168 on: Today at 06:11:17 PM »
Quote from: Fredde87 on Today at 05:55:05 PM
How are people planning to celebrate tonight if we win it? Will people meet friends in parks after?

Is that you Stan?
Logged

Online Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,252
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #169 on: Today at 06:12:54 PM »
Quote from: Fredde87 on Today at 05:55:05 PM
How are people planning to celebrate tonight if we win it? Will people meet friends in parks after?

A nice bottle of champagne and some Facetime calls.
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Online shravan.satya

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 868
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #170 on: Today at 06:16:47 PM »
Quote from: Fredde87 on Today at 05:55:05 PM
How are people planning to celebrate tonight if we win it? Will people meet friends in parks after?

Pornhub binge
Logged
YNWA

Offline 7777

  • RAWK Boxing Prediction League Champion 07
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,089
  • We see things they'll never see
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #171 on: Today at 06:17:52 PM »
Quote from: shravan.satya on Today at 06:04:56 PM
Anything I can get piss drunk on and not put on any weight?

We've not won the thing in 30 fucking years and that's what you're worried about?

Leg it mate and sort your priorities out FFS  ;D  ;D
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #172 on: Today at 06:18:33 PM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:09:58 PM
Your son?

Me too, except my lad is 29.
My boy is 21, hasnt ever experienced it before. He goes to more games than me now, Im more pleased for the younger generation than mine, although Im obviously still pretty chuffed like.
Logged

Online Gaz75

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #173 on: Today at 06:19:33 PM »
Quote from: Fredde87 on Today at 05:55:05 PM
How are people planning to celebrate tonight if we win it? Will people meet friends in parks after?
a few drinks and sending some long overdue but well deserved messages to some inbred mancs  :D
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,280
  • Kloppite
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #174 on: Today at 06:21:18 PM »
Logged

Online cashmere pringle

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,113
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #175 on: Today at 06:25:08 PM »
my eldest boy told me while we watched the Everton match that he will watch Liverpool play if he misses me when i die!
Not sure what thats got to do with this thread but at least he's going to have some memories of happy times .

(im not about to die or anything)
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,573
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #176 on: Today at 06:26:05 PM »
Quote from: Fredde87 on Today at 06:10:03 PM
We are all friends here

Awww, bless you.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:10:47 PM
Except for Hazell, who has no friends.

But not you.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Perham

  • Effes v2.0
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,455
  • All is well
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #177 on: Today at 06:27:31 PM »
Quote from: planet-terror on Today at 05:40:03 PM
Ready to celebrate
You'll spend the night downing bottles of squash? Sounds good to me
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Online cashmere pringle

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,113
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #178 on: Today at 06:29:11 PM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 05:30:45 PM

We've got dreams and songs to sing.

Logged

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,538
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #179 on: Today at 06:33:45 PM »
Quote from: Fredde87 on Today at 05:55:05 PM
How are people planning to celebrate tonight if we win it? Will people meet friends in parks after?

Mindfulness. Just going to sit, smile take it all in and just be aware of my thoughts and feelings during this epic moment. Also got some Molly upstairs just in case.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,489
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #180 on: Today at 06:34:08 PM »
Quote from: Fredde87 on Today at 05:55:05 PM
How are people planning to celebrate tonight if we win it? Will people meet friends in parks after?

I'll go and check my eyesight
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,008
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #181 on: Today at 06:35:11 PM »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 06:33:45 PM
Mindfulness. Just going to sit, smile take it all in and just be aware of my thoughts and feelings during this epic moment. Also got some Molly upstairs just in case.

:lmao
Logged

Online LOHAG

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 142
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #182 on: Today at 06:37:22 PM »
Ready. If not tonight, then soon
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,161
  • JFT96
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #183 on: Today at 06:45:48 PM »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 06:33:45 PM
Mindfulness. Just going to sit, smile take it all in and just be aware of my thoughts and feelings during this epic moment. Also got some Molly upstairs just in case.

Brilliant :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,981
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #184 on: Today at 06:47:16 PM »
Anyone worried that if we do win it tonight a meteor might hit earth?
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,861
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #185 on: Today at 06:48:13 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 06:47:16 PM
Anyone worried that if we do win it tonight a meteor might hit earth?

So what,  we would have won it!
Logged

Online Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #186 on: Today at 06:48:23 PM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 05:30:45 PM
I want LFC to be Champions when I go to bed tonight.
I want this weekend to be about LFC being champions of England and my emotions can flood uncontrollably and inexorably over the next few days.
I'm not interested in any nonsense and waiting a week and winning it while we play, we won it after Christmas 2019 but I wouldn't admit it.
I'm not interested in any risk that we may get beat next week and we have to tolerate the usual glee and bollocks that we've faced for decades.
The trophy is ours, so giz that fucking thing tonight and we'll all have a lovely week with a few sing-songs and bevies before we play City.
We've got dreams and songs to sing.
Now, please, not next week.

Amen
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,013
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #187 on: Today at 06:48:25 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 06:47:16 PM
Anyone worried that if we do win it tonight a meteor might hit earth?

As long as we win it first, that's the main thing.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,511
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #188 on: Today at 06:50:06 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:07:08 PM
I'm not buying any alcohol for this or next week until after the game if we've won. Not jinxing it. Offy over the road.

Haha, I'm the same, still terrified to jinx it. Bought a flag the other day, they had loads with the c word on already. Can't do it.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,161
  • JFT96
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #189 on: Today at 06:53:04 PM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:50:06 PM
Haha, I'm the same, still terrified to jinx it. Bought a flag the other day, they had loads with the c word on already. Can't do it.

Why would you buy a flag with c*nt on it?
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #190 on: Today at 07:01:47 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 06:47:16 PM
Anyone worried that if we do win it tonight a meteor might hit earth?
Well, I wasnt....
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,521
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #191 on: Today at 07:03:20 PM »
For the record, I fucking hate Chelsea, full of nasty pernicious racists....


And on that note, up the blues!

For one evening only
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline lfc_col

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,240
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #192 on: Today at 07:04:53 PM »
Quote from: Perham on Today at 06:27:31 PM
You'll spend the night downing bottles of squash? Sounds good to me

It's what James Milner what want you to do  :D
Logged
We Won It Six Times

Poetry in motion tra la la la la

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,008
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #193 on: Today at 07:05:18 PM »
Poetic justice if this lot hand us the league tonight.
Logged

Online LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,225
Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #194 on: Today at 07:05:42 PM »
Anyone else heard about this meteor? Bit worrying.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 