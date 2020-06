Twat the twats in the bastard. And all that Jazz.





And then Samie went to the telly.

And then Samie switched on the telly.

And then Samie had some mushed apple.

And then Samie did a plop in his pants.

And then Samie switched the match on.

And then Samie ate some of his plop.

And then the wefewee the man with the big whistle blew and he blew. Peeeeeeeeeeeeep went the wefewee.