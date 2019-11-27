Liverpool FC has today announced a global partnership with Quorn as part of the clubs aim to foster greater food sustainability.The multi-year partnership will see Quorn become the clubs Official Sustainable Protein Partner, helping LFC to contribute to greater food sustainability as part of its 'Reds Go Green' initiative.Famous for working with Greggs on its sell-out vegan sausage roll and now KFCs vegan burger, Quorn will work in collaboration with the club to provide new opportunities for supporters to choose from vegetarian and vegan foods on matchdays, while also working with the clubs nutrition team to extend choice of healthy protein amongst its playing staff.Some 14.5 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions currently come from the livestock supply chain, however, for example, the environmental impact of the mycoprotein used in all Quorn products is 90 per cent lower than beef.During the last two seasons, the 'Reds Going Green' initiative has had a significant effect on improving the clubs environmental impact, with positive steps having been made to eliminate the use of single-use plastic and reduce the clubs carbon footprint through sustainable waste management. Billy Hogan, managing director and chief commercial officer at Liverpool FC, said: As a leading provider of sustainable meat-free products in the UK, Quorn will be a key partner in the clubs sustainability efforts. In this case, Quorn will help us provide our supporters with more sustainable food alternatives on matchdays. We look forward to providing a platform to help our fans, employees and playing staff make positive contributions to tackling climate change while at the same time considering their health and wellbeing.Gill Riley, marketing director at Quorn, said: Our partnership with Liverpool FC is very important to our Quorn vision, which is to provide food that is healthy for our families and the planet. We also want to understand the positive impact Quorns super-protein can have on elite sports performers, so working with LFC and its world-renowned nutritional experts will be fundamental in the next phase of our sports science research.
