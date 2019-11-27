« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool's Global Partnership with Quorn Foods...Meat Eaters Angry Probably  (Read 312 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,518
Liverpool's Global Partnership with Quorn Foods...Meat Eaters Angry Probably
« on: Today at 12:58:03 PM »

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/399510-reds-team-up-with-quorn-to-lead-on-food-sustainability

Quote
Liverpool FC has today announced a global partnership with Quorn as part of the clubs aim to foster greater food sustainability.

The multi-year partnership will see Quorn become the clubs Official Sustainable Protein Partner, helping LFC to contribute to greater food sustainability as part of its 'Reds Go Green' initiative.

Famous for working with Greggs on its sell-out vegan sausage roll and now KFCs vegan burger, Quorn will work in collaboration with the club to provide new opportunities for supporters to choose from vegetarian and vegan foods on matchdays, while also working with the clubs nutrition team to extend choice of healthy protein amongst its playing staff.

Some 14.5 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions currently come from the livestock supply chain, however, for example, the environmental impact of the mycoprotein used in all Quorn products is 90 per cent lower than beef.

During the last two seasons, the 'Reds Going Green' initiative has had a significant effect on improving the clubs environmental impact, with positive steps having been made to eliminate the use of single-use plastic and reduce the clubs carbon footprint through sustainable waste management.

Billy Hogan, managing director and chief commercial officer at Liverpool FC, said: As a leading provider of sustainable meat-free products in the UK, Quorn will be a key partner in the clubs sustainability efforts. In this case, Quorn will help us provide our supporters with more sustainable food alternatives on matchdays.

We look forward to providing a platform to help our fans, employees and playing staff make positive contributions to tackling climate change while at the same time considering their health and wellbeing.

Gill Riley, marketing director at Quorn, said: Our partnership with Liverpool FC is very important to our Quorn vision, which is to provide food that is healthy for our families and the planet. We also want to understand the positive impact Quorns super-protein can have on elite sports performers, so working with LFC and its world-renowned nutritional experts will be fundamental in the next phase of our sports science research.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,518
Re: Liverpool's Global Partnership with Quorn Foods...Meat Eaters Angry Probably
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:03:18 PM »
Get in the lads!! Up the tofu munching, tree planting, planet saving Mighty Reds.  8)
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,148
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Liverpool's Global Partnership with Quorn Foods...Meat Eaters Angry Probably
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:05:30 PM »
Itd be good to get some clarity if theyre our meat substitute sponsor or something wider. Itd be a big missed opportunity if weve now alienated the likes of Bernard Matthews and Pukka, but sadly wouldnt surprise me under FSG.
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Global Partnership with Quorn Foods...Meat Eaters Angry Probably
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:22:47 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:05:30 PM
Itd be good to get some clarity if theyre our meat substitute sponsor or something wider. Itd be a big missed opportunity if weve now alienated the likes of Bernard Matthews and Pukka, but sadly wouldnt surprise me under FSG.

Good point. You'd be surprised how often you find a big hunk of pork in some of those vegetarian meals.


Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,222
  • Bam!
Re: Liverpool's Global Partnership with Quorn Foods...Meat Eaters Angry Probably
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:31:54 PM »
Messi is a vegetarian, surely we wouldn't do this if we didn't have a massive name coming in to advertise for them?

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,518
Re: Liverpool's Global Partnership with Quorn Foods...Meat Eaters Angry Probably
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:35:28 PM »
So is Chris Smalling.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Global Partnership with Quorn Foods...Meat Eaters Angry Probably
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:43:02 PM »
Both of those names aren't big enough. Should be looking at the likes of Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink if we have any ambition.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,622
Re: Liverpool's Global Partnership with Quorn Foods...Meat Eaters Angry Probably
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:43:13 PM »
Vegan Lives Matter.
Logged

Online CaseRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 306
Re: Liverpool's Global Partnership with Quorn Foods...Meat Eaters Angry Probably
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:49:07 PM »
Is Quorn Scouse still blind?
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,222
  • Bam!
Re: Liverpool's Global Partnership with Quorn Foods...Meat Eaters Angry Probably
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:50:55 PM »
I actually didn't know Quorn did Vegan product. Always thought it had egg in it.

Joe Allen to return?

Can we please hurry up and get a Toilet Roll sponsor now, as a lot of vegetarian food goes right through me.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,467
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Liverpool's Global Partnership with Quorn Foods...Meat Eaters Angry Probably
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:11:00 PM »
Introducing our global mycoprotein partner....!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 997
Re: Liverpool's Global Partnership with Quorn Foods...Meat Eaters Angry Probably
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:14:10 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:58:03 PM
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/399510-reds-team-up-with-quorn-to-lead-on-food-sustainability
As a veggie I can finally start supporting Liverpool again. Previously the only option was Forest Green so its nice to be back before we win the league.
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!"
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,398
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: Liverpool's Global Partnership with Quorn Foods...Meat Eaters Angry Probably
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:14:23 PM »
Quote from: CaseRed on Today at 01:49:07 PM
Is Quorn Scouse still blind?
Partially sighted.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,067
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Liverpool's Global Partnership with Quorn Foods...Meat Eaters Angry Probably
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:19:31 PM »
Where's the mycoprotein money John?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 