Been out on Castle St since 3ish. Theyve got it down here, places properly distanced, asking for name and number on the way in that you put in a little book, table service.
Nice to be out in the normal world.
Attempting a restaurant (Sanskruti) at 9 so will see how that is.
My 18 yr old was on Castle street yesterday. She said is was really well organised albeit you need to be smart phone savy to download apps to make orders.
Taking your drinks off trays when delivered is a simple idea.
Hopefully outdoor spacing in the sun can help. We all know though, that if it gets hot, the streets will be chocka again, all over town.
So bars implementing good, reasonable and simple solutions are yet to be fully tested.