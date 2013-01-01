« previous next »
Re: Bold Street and Castle street to be pedestrianised (trial run)
The Council and the Business Improvement District (BID) are funding and supplying a lot of quality outdoor equipment.
A few days of clear skies would be nice for everyone.

Think they can claim up to £4k, so not funding it all (then again you'd hope most could do it for under that).
Re: Bold Street and Castle street to be pedestrianised (trial run)
Was there before and had the pleasure of bumping into Sheila Coleman.

It's got a nice vibe to it but what I've learned is it's easier to manouvere between cars than people .... especially phone zombies.
Re: Bold Street and Castle street to be pedestrianised (trial run)
Or a horn on me bike that the big Yankee trucks have. That'll put the shits up them.

Smashed Iphones all over town ;D
Re: Bold Street and Castle street to be pedestrianised (trial run)
Smashed Iphones all over town ;D

Just imagine what a horn that sounded like a speeding train would do.

Re: Bold Street and Castle street to be pedestrianised (trial run)
Been out on Castle St since 3ish. Theyve got it down here, places properly distanced, asking for name and number on the way in that you put in a little book, table service.

Nice to be out in the normal world.

Attempting a restaurant (Sanskruti) at 9 so will see how that is.
Re: Bold Street and Castle street to be pedestrianised (trial run)
Been out on Castle St since 3ish. Theyve got it down here, places properly distanced, asking for name and number on the way in that you put in a little book, table service.

Nice to be out in the normal world.

Attempting a restaurant (Sanskruti) at 9 so will see how that is.
My 18 yr old was on Castle street yesterday. She said is was really well organised albeit you need to be smart phone savy to download apps to make orders.
Taking your drinks off trays when delivered is a simple idea.
Hopefully outdoor spacing in the sun can help. We all know though, that if it gets hot, the streets will be chocka again, all over town.
So bars implementing good, reasonable and simple solutions are yet to be fully tested.
Re: Bold Street and Castle street to be pedestrianised (trial run)
My 18 yr old was on Castle street yesterday. She said is was really well organised albeit you need to be smart phone savy to download apps to make orders.
Taking your drinks off trays when delivered is a simple idea.
Hopefully outdoor spacing in the sun can help. We all know though, that if it gets hot, the streets will be chocka again, all over town.
So bars implementing good, reasonable and simple solutions are yet to be fully tested.

Went in maybe 4 of the not so many bars there tonight (went for a few last night too), none of them were doing smart phone ordering. All did table orders, well spaced tables both inside and out. One bar was a little rowdy (and literally by that I mean maybe 10 18-21yr olds around one table 2m from everyone else) but still they had plenty on the door making sure they sat you to a table.

Genuinely impressed. There are busier areas in town but that wasnt bad at all.

Ate at Sanskruti and it was a bit weird. Very very well spaced, but this was a restaurant which didnt even open for delivery during lockdown. All waiting staff wore plastic face guards at all times.
