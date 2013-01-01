My 18 yr old was on Castle street yesterday. She said is was really well organised albeit you need to be smart phone savy to download apps to make orders.

Taking your drinks off trays when delivered is a simple idea.

Hopefully outdoor spacing in the sun can help. We all know though, that if it gets hot, the streets will be chocka again, all over town.

So bars implementing good, reasonable and simple solutions are yet to be fully tested.



Went in maybe 4 of the not so many bars there tonight (went for a few last night too), none of them were doing smart phone ordering. All did table orders, well spaced tables both inside and out. One bar was a little rowdy (and literally by that I mean maybe 10 18-21yr olds around one table 2m from everyone else) but still they had plenty on the door making sure they sat you to a table.Genuinely impressed. There are busier areas in town but that wasnt bad at all.Ate at Sanskruti and it was a bit weird. Very very well spaced, but this was a restaurant which didnt even open for delivery during lockdown. All waiting staff wore plastic face guards at all times.