Author Topic: Bold Street and Castle street to be pedestrianised (trial run)  (Read 467 times)

Offline gazzalfc

Bold Street and Castle street to be pedestrianised (trial run)
« on: June 22, 2020, 10:54:39 AM »
Very interesting development when lockdown restrictions are eased. Be good to see how it works in practice.

https://www.liverpoolbidcompany.com/liverpool-without-walls-pilot-scheme-to-help-restaurants-reimagine-outdoor-eating/

Bold Street will be closed to traffic across the summer and be the pilot for a new scheme of street furniture and parklets. Designed by internationally acclaimed urban architects Arup, these new seating and park areas will take over existing parking bays to transform the look of the street and, if successful, could be rolled out to other streets across the city.

Castle Street will also be closed to traffic to maximise the space available for restaurants to spill out onto the streets. Consultation is taking place with businesses and transport providers to work out the most appropriate timing for closures.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Bold Street and Castle street to be pedestrianised (trial run)
« Reply #1 on: June 22, 2020, 10:57:54 AM »
Think the plan was for Castle St to become pedestrianised for a while now. Heard about it from a bar I drink in down there before lockdown happened.

It's a good idea, the City needs a few areas like this. Only problem is it'll prob piss it down for the rest of summer now  ;D
Offline sharkeyb

Re: Bold Street and Castle street to be pedestrianised (trial run)
« Reply #2 on: June 22, 2020, 02:49:25 PM »
id love it if they're pedestrianised, it;lll give an even better feel to a great part of the city
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Bold Street and Castle street to be pedestrianised (trial run)
« Reply #3 on: June 22, 2020, 02:52:58 PM »
Quote from: sharkeyb on June 22, 2020, 02:49:25 PM
id love it if they're pedestrianised, it;lll give an even better feel to a great part of the city

It's easily done too as there isn't that much need for it given how many other roads connect James/Lord St and Water/Dale St.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Bold Street and Castle street to be pedestrianised (trial run)
« Reply #4 on: June 22, 2020, 03:18:15 PM »
There are 2 main concerns I have about Bold Street

Deliveries to businesses that rely on their front entrance.

The migration of knobheads from concert square. It just kind of spreads out the space

Online Craig 🤔

Re: Bold Street and Castle street to be pedestrianised (trial run)
« Reply #5 on: June 22, 2020, 03:55:02 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on June 22, 2020, 03:18:15 PM
There are 2 main concerns I have about Bold Street

Deliveries to businesses that rely on their front entrance.

The migration of knobheads from concert square. It just kind of spreads out the space

There are loads of pedestrianised areas where deliveries are easily done (like Church St, etc), so that won't be an issue. Although Bold St is really narrow so can see why this would be a bit more difficult.

As for them spreading out, hopefully they stick to the bars where the booze is cheaper and Bold St can keep things a bit classier. Castle St manages this despite Mathew St being right by it.
Offline OOS

Re: Bold Street and Castle street to be pedestrianised (trial run)
« Reply #6 on: June 22, 2020, 06:13:58 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on June 22, 2020, 03:55:02 PM
There are loads of pedestrianised areas where deliveries are easily done (like Church St, etc), so that won't be an issue. Although Bold St is really narrow so can see why this would be a bit more difficult.

As for them spreading out, hopefully they stick to the bars where the booze is cheaper and Bold St can keep things a bit classier. Castle St manages this despite Mathew St being right by it.

Castle Street prices keep the rift raft away.  ;D
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Bold Street and Castle street to be pedestrianised (trial run)
« Reply #7 on: June 22, 2020, 06:15:44 PM »
Quote from: OOS on June 22, 2020, 06:13:58 PM
Castle Street prices keep the rift raft away.  ;D

It's the way we like it  ;D
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Bold Street and Castle street to be pedestrianised (trial run)
« Reply #8 on: June 22, 2020, 06:40:09 PM »
Quote from: OOS on June 22, 2020, 06:13:58 PM
Castle Street prices keep the rift raft away.  ;D

I kon-tiki or leave it to be honest with you.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Bold Street and Castle street to be pedestrianised (trial run)
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:50:11 AM »
Still unsure about this





Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Bold Street and Castle street to be pedestrianised (trial run)
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:56:56 AM »
I live very close to Bold Street so it'll be interesting to see how this goes. Will be staying away myself though.
Online Red Berry

Re: Bold Street and Castle street to be pedestrianised (trial run)
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:59:43 AM »
Saw similar at the Albert Dock yesterday.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Bold Street and Castle street to be pedestrianised (trial run)
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:14:00 PM »
Can see it working much better on Castle St than Bold. Its just much wider, and quieter to traffic, than Bold so lends itself to having outdoor seating.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Bold Street and Castle street to be pedestrianised (trial run)
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:57:28 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:14:00 PM
Can see it working much better on Castle St than Bold. Its just much wider, and quieter to traffic, than Bold so lends itself to having outdoor seating.

Agree about Castle Street but the Bold Street environment needs a bit if a boost and those ply wood contraptions certainly don't provide.

In most major European Cities Castle Street would have been pedestrianised decades ago. I suppose with the bars and restaurants only opening in the last ten years now makes sense. The sooner the better. 
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Bold Street and Castle street to be pedestrianised (trial run)
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:05:38 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:57:28 PM
Agree about Castle Street but the Bold Street environment needs a bit if a boost and those ply wood contraptions certainly don't provide.

In most major European Cities Castle Street would have been pedestrianised decades ago. I suppose with the bars and restaurants only opening in the last ten years now makes sense. The sooner the better.

I imagine they'll be tarted up a bit before they are ready for use.

Totally agree about it needing to be pedestrianised. As you say, it could have done with it decades ago but now more and more bars/restaurants are down there it's needed more than ever.
Online kesey

Re: Bold Street and Castle street to be pedestrianised (trial run)
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:52:52 PM »
Plants are getting placed on Bold Street right now.

Is right.

Fuck you Babylon.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Bold Street and Castle street to be pedestrianised (trial run)
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:03:29 PM »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 05:52:52 PM
Plants are getting placed on Bold Street right now.

Is right.

Fuck you Babylon.

The Hanging Gardens of?
Online kesey

Re: Bold Street and Castle street to be pedestrianised (trial run)
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:25:08 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 06:03:29 PM
The Hanging Gardens of?

They wern't hanging though lad.

It's nice to see a little garden pop up on Bold Street were cars use to park .

