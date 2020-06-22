id love it if they're pedestrianised, it;lll give an even better feel to a great part of the city
There are 2 main concerns I have about Bold StreetDeliveries to businesses that rely on their front entrance.The migration of knobheads from concert square. It just kind of spreads out the space
There are loads of pedestrianised areas where deliveries are easily done (like Church St, etc), so that won't be an issue. Although Bold St is really narrow so can see why this would be a bit more difficult.As for them spreading out, hopefully they stick to the bars where the booze is cheaper and Bold St can keep things a bit classier. Castle St manages this despite Mathew St being right by it.
Castle Street prices keep the rift raft away.
people like big dick nick.
Can see it working much better on Castle St than Bold. Its just much wider, and quieter to traffic, than Bold so lends itself to having outdoor seating.
Agree about Castle Street but the Bold Street environment needs a bit if a boost and those ply wood contraptions certainly don't provide.In most major European Cities Castle Street would have been pedestrianised decades ago. I suppose with the bars and restaurants only opening in the last ten years now makes sense. The sooner the better.
Plants are getting placed on Bold Street right now.Is right.Fuck you Babylon.
The Hanging Gardens of?
