Very interesting development when lockdown restrictions are eased. Be good to see how it works in practice.Bold Street will be closed to traffic across the summer and be the pilot for a new scheme of street furniture and parklets. Designed by internationally acclaimed urban architects Arup, these new seating and park areas will take over existing parking bays to transform the look of the street and, if successful, could be rolled out to other streets across the city.Castle Street will also be closed to traffic to maximise the space available for restaurants to spill out onto the streets. Consultation is taking place with businesses and transport providers to work out the most appropriate timing for closures.