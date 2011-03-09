There is a film on at the moment on Netflix called 'Unacknowledged' - there seemed to be a fair few US High-ups throughout, including the ones at the start.



Give it watch and see what you think.



I'm not convinced myself, but I can't see why these people are doing what they are doing unless they are either a) Convinced of it or b) Making a shit load of money off it.





I suspect b) might very well be the reason.



The US is very different than the UK though, I'd imagine that any politician in the UK that talked about UFOs would be laughed out of office and ridiculed (Like Icke - I've read his books out of curisosity and they are pretty 'out there' and not in a good way) - but the US seems to be different. Wacky ideas over there seem almost accepted.





Give it a watch anyway if you're bored. I found it quite interesting, but didn't see any direct proof throughout. It's all personal experience, hearsay, rumour and speculation which are hard to prove at the best of times. Though there is quite a lot of documentation. But again you have to question where that documentation came from, who created it and for what reason before you can accept it.



Someone's position and qualifications are irrelevant if they don't relate to the subject in question. Paul Hellyer is a well-respected politician at a high level who happens to believe in UFOs. He has no expertise that makes that belief any more credible.This is the website of Dr Steven Greer who hosted the Disclosure Project's Press Conference that opens the 'documentary'.Steven Greer is another classic example of a 'Doctor' who has qualification in medicine that is irrelevant to his no doubt lucrative career as a ufologist.This is his website:I've trawled through some of it and it's the usual guff. The first 'evidence' is the Atacam skeleton which is amazing but is unquestionably human.In the documents I think this one from a memo dated Sep 24 1952 and titled 'Flying Saucers'."The public concern with the phenomena, which is reflected both in the United States press and in the pressure of inquiry upon the Air Force,."So much of the 'evidence' for flying saucers still goes back to Roswell and cold-war hysteria. The Roswell witnesses he includes are talking 1950s nonsense about saucer shaped craft and little green bug-eyed men. It's from a time when we knew little about our neighbouring planets let alone the wider universe. There was still an assumption that Marsor Venus might be inhabitated by anthropomorphic intelligent life. If your witness is giving second hand testimony about absolute bollocks then it makes no odds what his job or his qualifications are.Just as a reminder - this is the Roswell memorandum dated July 8 1947, included among the 'best available evidence'."...the disc is hexagonal in shape and was suspended from a balloon by a cable , which balloon was approximately twenty feet in diameter... ...the object found resembles a high altitude weather balloon with a radar reflector..."This is from the 1994 investigation of Roswell:"Research revealed that the "Roswell Incident" was not even considered a UFO event until the 1978-1980 time frame. Prior to that, the incident was dismissed because the AAF originally identified the debris recovered as being that of a weather balloon.These claims continue to evolve today and the Air Force is now routinely accused of engaging in a "cover-up" of this supposed event."It's a tale that grew in the telling and one that grew in response to the money to be made selling books and videos to the credulous."Hey, we discovered a non-standard weather balloon..." = $0.00"Hey, we discovered a UFO and a bunch of little green men and the story we told about the weather balloon was a government cover-up..." ker-ching, ker-ching, ker-ching...It continues:"THE "ROSWELL INCIDENT"--WHAT WAS ORIGINALLY REPORTED IN 1947 The modern preoccupation with what ultimately came to be called Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) actually_began in June, 1947. 