Andy theres a pretty believable and clear photo of a ufo doing the rounds today.
I wont post it, because Im not sure ladbible is an accepted source but...the truth is out there
Firstly; I have to point out again that I'm sceptical of UFOs - not because I don't believe that 'Life is Out There' - assuming that there is nothing magical or different about our planet on the spiral arm on a fairly medium-sized spiral arm galaxy among an almost unlimited number of Galaxies each containing billions or trillions or more stars - then Life will exist now, will have existed or will exist one day. The problem with believing that UFOs are visiting us boil down to the following;
1. Distance. Assuming another star system is visiting, the nearest is Proxima Centuri which is about 4 light years away. Assuming that a civillisation hasn't discovered 'Warp Drive' - then let's be charitable and say they've managed to create a device that can travel at high speed, we still have around 1,000 years for Nuclear and maybe 80,000 years for other forms of propulsion. You also have the problem of distance in regard to detecting their signals (See Time, below)
2. Lack of signals (See Time, below)
3. Lack of evidence (See Time, below)
4. Time. This is the biggest one for me. Life on this planet has evolved in lockstep with the Sun. The sun provides and has provided the energy for life to grow and flourish and this is a particular timing issue as you have several factors. The time for the material to arrive. The time for the accretion disk to form into bodies. The time for the flotsam to finish smashing everything up all the time. The time for the chemical soup to be formed. The time for the first form of life to emerge. The time for the life to evolved. The time for evolved life to gain scientific knowledge to the extent that it can work towards going to the stars. The time for that race not to fuck their planet up or blow themselves up. All these factor mean that there a very random chance of anyone meeting anyone (Assuming they'd want to spend thousands of years travelling). You'd assume that places closest to the big bang had the best chance of having a galaxy and then suns and then planets, so these civillisations (if any) could have been born and died millions of years ago. Similarly once you go past our position in space/time then those galaxies are less likely to be here now, but may be around in a million years or so - and again with the distance that any civillisation could be broadcasting, if they are only around for a few hundred years then we could easily miss the signals (That you have to be spawny to detect anyway) as the time difference along with the distance means that it's a real long-shot
So. Now that's out of the way, UFOs seem unlikely - but it's possible that Space/Time isn't what we think. It's possible that some theoretical physics is right about Branes/Alternate realities/Alternate dimensions and all the other stuff which may mitigate the chances.. But let's somehow assume that they are real and they are here.
This is the problem they have with photos and videos
I've seen some that are as blurry as fuck and could be anything - easily discounted - could be anything
And I've seen some that are very convincing - easily discounted - we've all seen decades of films that have starships that look absolutely real
Basically. Any photo/video evidence that you ever came up with in any circumstance - even if you filmed one perfectly landing outside your house, filmed the aliens, invited them to tea and took seflies - the it would be discounted because everyone would believe it was fake.
You'd need actual physical proof - something that couldn't exist on Earth.
I think that should they be real, then given the problems and timescale issues of travelling from any other star system (Along with the fact that we've seen nothing to suggest thousands of civillisations out there) - IF they existed then they would more likely to be from within the solar system somewhere. This again looks unlikely - for a variety of reasons - but not impossible.
Now. Some people reckon they have had artifacts and that 'Men in Black' or the 'Government' have stolen them. Again - you cannot prove hearsay or things people say.
So unless the UFO believers get something solid, testable and provable then it'll always be a wacko myth..