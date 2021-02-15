The age old debate PART 745:



Just picked up PES 2021 to play on my PS5.



Played a game of Bayern (me) v Arsenal (cpu) on Top Player. I think it is still a better game than Fifa - when you have the licensed sides especially:



-The ball moves better, seems to have more inertia and to behave 'naturally'

-Defending is much better, the size and quality of your defender or midfielder to nick the ball is there (not really in Fifa)

-It is slower because the ball doesn't ping as if on rails

-Little things, like the ball landing off the shoulder of your defender behind him play a part, as in real footie

-The BURST of pace using R1 with a good player like Leroy Sané is awesome, R2 for a slow dribble



I think Konami's engine is better for animation and for an exciting, unpredictable game of footie, EA's has more slickness, and everything outside of the pitch looks better.



My bet will be that PES 2022 could be amazing, so long as kits are fully customisable.



I also play and enjoy Fifa 21 but now that I signed Haaland for Liverpool life has become too easy!



