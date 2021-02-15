« previous next »
Fifa 21 - Next Gen

Jake

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
February 15, 2021, 10:30:18 am
seems like a strange way of getting to "the man" mate
Graeme

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
February 15, 2021, 10:37:02 am
I got promoted in Seasons on FIFA21 on my PS5, after the match Klopp ran onto the pitch, hugged a few players and then did his signature celebration in front of the Kop. I'm not aware that it ever did that on my PS4 but stand to be corrected if it did.
AndyMuller

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
February 19, 2021, 09:29:56 pm
This game is an embarrassment online. Just been winning 5-3 in the last 10 mins after dominating the match the other player scores 3 and ends up winning 6-5. Literally no skill involved whatsoever.
El Denzel Pepito

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 2, 2021, 02:27:38 pm
I feel like skill doesn't even play a part in it at times.

I only play seasons really and I either win 3-0 on what feels like amateur mode or I get smashed 6-1 with the opposition cutting through me with just a couple of passes and scoring from ridiculous angles or with overpowered shots. I got up to Div 4 and it's been a trainwreck ever since. Back down to div 6 or 7 now!
Jake

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 7, 2021, 11:22:14 am
I've just quit. Sold all my players. Now I'm sitting on 2.5m coins and I wonder if there's any way to sell them for a bit of beer money.

Anyone here want to buy them? Make me an offer!
JasonF

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 7, 2021, 11:45:58 am
Quote from: Jake on March  7, 2021, 11:22:14 am
I've just quit. Sold all my players. Now I'm sitting on 2.5m coins and I wonder if there's any way to sell them for a bit of beer money.

Anyone here want to buy them? Make me an offer!

I sold mine to these guys at the end of the game cycle last year: https://mobile.twitter.com/TheCrazyTrad3r

No idea what they're giving right now but I got £20 per million (sold about 14m total) but I'd expect it to be higher right now as I sold in July when there wasn't long left of Fifa 20.

It basically paid for my PS5 upgrade (including what I got selling my PS4) so worked out well. They took about a week which was annoying because I still wanted to play Fifa, I just had a great untradable team and wanted the money more than the coins, but pretty much every time they logged into my account and transferred a chunk of coins they did a bank transfer afterwards.


Jake

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 7, 2021, 03:50:56 pm
Cheers mate ill message them now.

I see its 2.75 per 100k at the moment. Expected more but it'll pay for the game I paid for.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 7, 2021, 09:55:47 pm
Ultimate Team coin selling still alive and well I see!

I basically used to do it as a job during Uni; the going rate then was about £30 per 100k - Im assuming the market norms have changed massively in that time. Im talking FIFA 12/13 or so Id say.

It paid for me to tour Europe for three months and buy a cheap run around, even if it was a bit scabby of me.

I used to do stuff like buy every single David Luiz over the space of a week and snap up any that came onto the market, even overpriced, to preserve my hold over the market - then price fix at massively above the original price. Bad behaviour indeed.
Jake

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 9, 2021, 07:27:00 pm
Noone messaged me back the bastards.

It'll only come to about 60 quid but its better than a kick in the bollocks.
theredguy03

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 9, 2021, 08:06:23 pm
25k Promo Pack and I get 90 rated Mo Salah, that will do  :hally
...

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 9, 2021, 08:57:49 pm
This is the worst FIFA ever. The defending is so, so broken it's tragic. I sold it days after buying it at launch (because it's shite) and have been playing on my housemate's ps4 recently. Absolutely infuriating.
I've been a good boy.

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 9, 2021, 10:00:01 pm
Gameplay was the same for me but career mode is so shit. Whoever came up with the training idea needs to get sacked, so time-consuming and unnecessary. Just let me make transfers and play ffs! Volta is crap too, first time I played it and thought it'd be like FIFA Street but it was a completely watered down version.
JasonF

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 10, 2021, 01:18:30 pm
Quote from: Jake on March  9, 2021, 07:27:00 pm
Noone messaged me back the bastards.

It'll only come to about 60 quid but its better than a kick in the bollocks.

Oh I had the same issue when I sold to them actually. I gave up on them but a guy on a trading Discord I'm on (quite a few people on there had sold to them which was reassuring) gave me a link to DM the guy on Discord.

If you have Discord, the guys username is: TheCrazyTrad3r#1862
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 18, 2021, 05:16:50 pm
I said I wasn't going to buy it this year. I only play career mode and the updates each year and some of the AI is dogshit.

However I've been keeping my eye on it as I have a Series X so hoped for a better game, but mainly because we won the league this year. Our players stats should be higher and commentary surrounding our win has me intrigued.

Its now £17.99 through the game store so I downloaded it.

The bastards.

I'm preparing to be disappointed, but hey...
Kuytinho

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 18, 2021, 08:52:48 pm
Now also available on Google Stadia. Could be the move for the huge chunk of FIFA players that don't consider themselves gamers, instead of splashing out on a next-gen console just for FIFA. Interested to see how it develops, but would be a no-brainer for me if they introduced cross-play for 22.
Jm55

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 19, 2021, 11:45:03 pm
Was always planning on getting this at some point, but now its basically halfway through its life I probably wont bother, especially as 60 quid.
Graeme

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 19, 2021, 11:46:28 pm
Pick a cheap 2nd copy of the PS4 version up, you can then download the PS5 version at no cost.
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 20, 2021, 12:27:04 am
Quote from: Jm55 on March 19, 2021, 11:45:03 pm
Was always planning on getting this at some point, but now its basically halfway through its life I probably wont bother, especially as 60 quid.
Its £17.99 on Xbox store. I purchased it last night.
gray19lfc

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 20, 2021, 11:07:03 am
Quote from: Graeme on March 19, 2021, 11:46:28 pm
Pick a cheap 2nd copy of the PS4 version up, you can then download the PS5 version at no cost.

How does this work? Do you need a code? If I buy it pre-owned will I be able to upgrade it to PS5 version still?
Graeme

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 20, 2021, 01:13:00 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on March 20, 2021, 11:07:03 am
How does this work? Do you need a code? If I buy it pre-owned will I be able to upgrade it to PS5 version still?

If you have the PS4 version installed, you goto PS store and the PS5 version will be available in the store for free
Jake

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 21, 2021, 06:30:21 pm
Got 70 odd quid for my 2.8m ultimate team coins.

Happy enough with that, don't miss it at all.
Crimson

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 21, 2021, 07:00:20 pm
Quote from: Jake on March 21, 2021, 06:30:21 pm
Got 70 odd quid for my 2.8m ultimate team coins.

Happy enough with that, don't miss it at all.

How the hell did you manage to amass such wealth?!
Jake

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 21, 2021, 07:15:14 pm
Quote from: Crimson on March 21, 2021, 07:00:20 pm
How the hell did you manage to amass such wealth?!

I played most weekends, and then sold all my players to make the coins to sell to a coin seller.
Commie Bobbie

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 21, 2021, 07:46:59 pm
Quote from: Jake on March 21, 2021, 06:30:21 pm
Got 70 odd quid for my 2.8m ultimate team coins.

Happy enough with that, don't miss it at all.

Damn it, I could get that just for Mid Eto'o and Firmino TOTW.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 22, 2021, 10:51:56 am
On the UT Coins chat - one year I was set up for the entire duration of the game before it was even out. They released the app on the PC before the game was actually out, and players could be bought for very low prices as there was obviously no way of making coins with no actual game to play, beyond the trading itself.

I stocked up on PL players via some bits of trading, then when the game was released, sold them all on at massive profits. I seem to remember I had over 1 million coins day one and funded a Bundesliga and Serie A team and never really worried for coins again. This must have been maybe 13/14 perhaps?

Fond memories of manipulating the market like a little shit, buying up all the Daniel Sturridges (still at Chelsea as a winger at this stage) then selling at massive profit.

I had lots of spare time then as a young student.
gray19lfc

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 28, 2021, 05:44:38 pm
Just got this for PS5. I already had PES21 with the latest option file. PES is definitely better gameplay, the players and the ball feel free-er in PES than they do on FIFA. But with the Champions League mode, Anfield and the atmosphere, Klopp etc. I think Ill end up playing FIFA more as those details make up for the difference in gameplay.

Ill probably go back to PES if they get the licence for Liverpool again in the future.
Crimson

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 28, 2021, 06:09:18 pm
Have they slowed down the gameplay? Haven't played for some weeks and it feels slower..
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 29, 2021, 10:19:44 am
I actually am quite enjoying it.

There could be a couple of factors though. I'm playing on next gen and it does look a bit prettier!

I also like the new default camera angle, much prefer it infact.

I only play career mode and I like the fact you can choose to start a career with a takeover. That's quite cool. I'm not very good to be honest so it's always nice to have a head start.

I started playing on Professional but it wa just far to easy so I've switched it up to World Class. I find it much, much better to play. It's pretty tough but I'm enjoying it and feel way more invested.

gray19lfc

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 29, 2021, 04:21:53 pm
After years away from FIFA, also happy to see they fixed it so we kick towards the Kop in the second half and they reduced the distance between the pitch and the stands at Anfield.
lionel_messias

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 31, 2021, 01:27:17 pm
The age old debate PART 745:

Just picked up PES 2021 to play on my PS5.

Played a game of Bayern (me) v Arsenal (cpu) on Top Player. I think it is still a better game than Fifa - when you have the licensed sides especially:

-The ball moves better, seems to have more inertia and to behave 'naturally'
-Defending is much better, the size and quality of your defender or midfielder to nick the ball is there (not really in Fifa)
-It is slower because the ball doesn't ping as if on rails
-Little things, like the ball landing off the shoulder of your defender behind him play a part, as in real footie
-The BURST of pace using R1 with a good player like Leroy Sané is awesome, R2 for a slow dribble

I think Konami's engine is better for animation and for an exciting, unpredictable game of footie, EA's has more slickness, and everything outside of the pitch looks better.

My bet will be that PES 2022 could be amazing, so long as kits are fully customisable.

I also play and enjoy Fifa 21 but now that I signed Haaland for Liverpool life has become too easy!

BER

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
April 7, 2021, 02:32:15 pm
Seems everyone plays with the same tactic looking to score the same goal. Don't think I've had an opponent cross the ball even once in over one hundred games. Even the games I do win there's very little satisfaction from them. Utter sweat fest of a game.

I'm so ready to return home to PES.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
April 7, 2021, 02:41:02 pm
I'd like to see EA lose the licence or someone pump some heavy funding into a genuine Fifa/PES competitor. I don't trust Konami to be able to deliver the complete package and absolutely don't trust EA Sports to deliver the game they talk up every season.

Personally I'd like to see a realistic sim, with heavy weighting and a real difference between individual players - no ridiculous arcade moves and finishes, actual defending that reflects reality etc and an in-depth, immersive career mode.

PES is great on the pitch but there is zero immersion because the overall package is rather shoddily assembled. Fifa has the slick look and some decent elements to the gameplay, but bows to the market pressure to deliver a ridiculous arcade game for all the 10 year olds playing Ultimate Team. I wouldn't be averse to what some racing games used to do - have an arcade mode or sim, for whatever the user wants. On arcade, it speeds up, more outlandish skill moves, passes and goals become possible, with most scorelines heavy and games resembling basketball in their end-to-end nature.

Sim would be slower, weightier, heavier, more realistic. More tactical and score lines reflecting closer to reality. I hate playing career mode and feeling like binning it off because after 10 games I've scored 55 goals but also conceded 30. 
gerrardisgod

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
April 7, 2021, 03:31:59 pm
Years back I said the same and was very much wanting 2K to have a pop at it as they were producing brilliant single player experiences in their NBA games, theyve seemingly gone off the rails too though.

Way back in the early 2000s you could barely go a week without a new football title released and a lot of them seemed to have a variety of licenses.
Jake

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
April 7, 2021, 09:29:31 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April  7, 2021, 02:41:02 pm
I hate playing career mode and feeling like binning it off because after 10 games I've scored 55 goals but also conceded 30.

You're not playing fifa you're playing Brendan Rodgers LMA Manager 2014 there.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
April 8, 2021, 10:19:56 am
Quote from: Jake on April  7, 2021, 09:29:31 pm
You're not playing fifa you're playing Brendan Rodgers LMA Manager 2014 there.
Maybe I am a goalscoring prodigy who simply cannot defend  ;D

No, a lot of criticism I've seen from people about career mode is all the 6 - 4s, 7 - 2s and 5 -3s etc, too many outlandish, rarely seen scorelines being the absolute norm.

Midfields are just absolutely bypassed in this game, they may as well not exist.
lionel_messias

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
April 8, 2021, 10:22:00 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April  8, 2021, 10:19:56 am
Maybe I am a goalscoring prodigy who simply cannot defend  ;D

No, a lot of criticism I've seen from people about career mode is all the 6 - 4s, 7 - 2s and 5 -3s etc, too many outlandish, rarely seen scorelines being the absolute norm.

Midfields are just absolutely bypassed in this game, they may as well not exist.

Use my midfielders to track back and nick the ball. But you're right, you can just get the ball forward quickly, there is no real scrap in midfield.

Houssem Aouar is a beast in this, you can play him at '10' or '9'. Jota is really good as well.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
April 8, 2021, 10:26:02 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on April  8, 2021, 10:22:00 am
Use my midfielders to track back and nick the ball. But you're right, you can just get the ball forward quickly, there is no real scrap in midfield.

Houssem Aouar is a beast in this, you can play him at '10' or '9'. Jota is really good as well.
It's not for lack of trying or experimenting - the 'instructions' you can put on players don't work, even playing a defensive 4-3-3 and telling both holding midfielders to stay back and shield the defence, never join in on attacks, they're always there on the edge of the opponents box when I move forward, then if there's a turnover, they're completely bypassed.

There's a lot about the game that's good, but so much that completely kills the immersion.
lionel_messias

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
April 8, 2021, 10:36:23 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April  8, 2021, 10:26:02 am
It's not for lack of trying or experimenting - the 'instructions' you can put on players don't work, even playing a defensive 4-3-3 and telling both holding midfielders to stay back and shield the defence, never join in on attacks, they're always there on the edge of the opponents box when I move forward, then if there's a turnover, they're completely bypassed.

There's a lot about the game that's good, but so much that completely kills the immersion.

In mind, I always felt like PES was a simulation of the game of football whereas Fifa was a video game. That's an exaggeration of course but on the best PES games, you would sign a player you liked in real life, or wanted Liverpool to sign, in the expectation they would play like their real counterparts.
aggerdid

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
Today at 02:37:33 am
Lot of psg fans and french people
Playing nowadays...
