I'd like to see EA lose the licence or someone pump some heavy funding into a genuine Fifa/PES competitor. I don't trust Konami to be able to deliver the complete package and absolutely don't trust EA Sports to deliver the game they talk up every season.
Personally I'd like to see a realistic sim, with heavy weighting and a real difference between individual players - no ridiculous arcade moves and finishes, actual defending that reflects reality etc and an in-depth, immersive career mode.
PES is great on the pitch but there is zero immersion because the overall package is rather shoddily assembled. Fifa has the slick look and some decent elements to the gameplay, but bows to the market pressure to deliver a ridiculous arcade game for all the 10 year olds playing Ultimate Team. I wouldn't be averse to what some racing games used to do - have an arcade mode or sim, for whatever the user wants. On arcade, it speeds up, more outlandish skill moves, passes and goals become possible, with most scorelines heavy and games resembling basketball in their end-to-end nature.
Sim would be slower, weightier, heavier, more realistic. More tactical and score lines reflecting closer to reality. I hate playing career mode and feeling like binning it off because after 10 games I've scored 55 goals but also conceded 30.