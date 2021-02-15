On the UT Coins chat - one year I was set up for the entire duration of the game before it was even out. They released the app on the PC before the game was actually out, and players could be bought for very low prices as there was obviously no way of making coins with no actual game to play, beyond the trading itself.



I stocked up on PL players via some bits of trading, then when the game was released, sold them all on at massive profits. I seem to remember I had over 1 million coins day one and funded a Bundesliga and Serie A team and never really worried for coins again. This must have been maybe 13/14 perhaps?



Fond memories of manipulating the market like a little shit, buying up all the Daniel Sturridges (still at Chelsea as a winger at this stage) then selling at massive profit.



I had lots of spare time then as a young student.