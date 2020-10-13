Can't find a thread for it so.. hows everyone finding Ultimate team?



I didnt buy FIFA 20 but personally i think this 21 edition is one of the best in a few years. Im particularly fond of the finishing



From my experience, there's just a couple of things preventing this from being a good game:1. It's so hard to manually press somebody good. Second man press does practically nothing, so cannot be utilised at all. Instead, you need to select ''team press'' from the defensive tactic menu (every single time you lose the ball if you're behind) so the AI does the job for you. If your opponent is better than your AI and can beat the press, it's an easy through ball and goal. If you don't team press, your opponent can build up as slowly as he likes and your defence will eventually retreat to inside your own box, regardless of your depth and defensive settings. You need to spam offside traps to maintain anything like a normal defensive line.2. Skill moves are far more prevalent than they ever have been. There's rarely a goal scored in Division 1 that doesn't involve La Croqueta or the Elastico. It might as well be Volta. It's so easy to defend pass and move that nobody even tries passing the ball. The best way to score is getting the ball into your striker and chaining skill moves until your 30th attempt bundles through.There's so much potential with this game (again), but the meta is so so so boring.