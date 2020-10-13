« previous next »
Fifa 21 - Next Gen

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
October 13, 2020, 06:07:36 PM
Nope, Im getting it too.

Not just UT, had it in Seasons and Co-Op.
Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
October 13, 2020, 06:41:28 PM
Frustrating isnt it...
Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
October 13, 2020, 11:16:08 PM
Went to get FIFA 20 as a warm up but the fuckers have taken it off EA Play, probably to stop people selling their FIFA 21s and flocking back. Fuckers.
Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
October 14, 2020, 02:38:20 AM
Quote from: chromed on October 13, 2020, 05:29:01 PM
Is anyone else constantly struggling to find a game online?

Takes me anywhere between 5-10 attempts on ultimate team to get a division rivals game. Always pops up saying the connection to your opponent has been lost.

Is this my end or the servers?
I thought it was just my connection. I'm relieved to see a few more having the issue, more chance of it being resolved I guess.

When I do actually get into a game, it's been generally a better connection than Fifa 20 at least.
Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
October 14, 2020, 08:22:02 AM
Quote from: chromed on October 13, 2020, 05:29:01 PM
Is anyone else constantly struggling to find a game online?

Takes me anywhere between 5-10 attempts on ultimate team to get a division rivals game. Always pops up saying the connection to your opponent has been lost.

Is this my end or the servers?
What platform?

Having no issues on PS4.
Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
October 14, 2020, 05:06:38 PM
Its on Xbox for me, just got into a game there, after seven attempts. Theres a 12ms, five bar ping and Im getting speed up lag near enough every thirty seconds in a game. Its an absolute shambles, near PES 2008 levels bad.
Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
October 14, 2020, 08:32:15 PM
Quote from: gerrardisgod on October 14, 2020, 05:06:38 PM
Its on Xbox for me, just got into a game there, after seven attempts. Theres a 12ms, five bar ping and Im getting speed up lag near enough every thirty seconds in a game. Its an absolute shambles, near PES 2008 levels bad.

I'm on Xbox as well and haven't had any issues. Don't think I've waited more than 20 sec for a game..
Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
October 14, 2020, 11:57:42 PM
So I caved and bought it.

Whats this new dribbling I hear so much about? 
Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
October 15, 2020, 10:55:16 AM
Quote from: Jake on October 14, 2020, 11:57:42 PM
So I caved and bought it.

Whats this new dribbling I hear so much about?
It's called 'agile dribbling.' It's meant to be a feature whereby you have closer control and are able to dribble more intricately.

However, if you play the AI on Legendary/Ultimate, regardless of the quality of the opposition, this gets spammed and you get players who move the ball way too quickly, dribble far too closely and can't be dispossessed in virtually any situation. Players rated in the 60s spam it and it's frustrating to try and defend against, even more so when they don't use it decisively and just twist and spin away from tackles near the corner flag without ever taking three or four excellent chances to cross it.

It needs patching, toning down massively and only being an option to those who are genuinely gifted dribblers in real life, Hazard, Messi etc. It should be that if a lumbering League Two midfielder tries that sort of thing, sometimes it will work but mostly they will miscontrol or take a heavier touch away from themselves given the defending team the chance to nick it. It should be risk reward but it's just reward as far as I can see.
Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
Today at 09:51:43 AM
Can't find a thread for it so.. hows everyone finding Ultimate team?

I didnt buy FIFA 20 but personally i think this 21 edition is one of the best in a few years. Im particularly fond of the finishing
Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
Today at 11:50:16 AM
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 09:51:43 AM
Can't find a thread for it so.. hows everyone finding Ultimate team?

I didnt buy FIFA 20 but personally i think this 21 edition is one of the best in a few years. Im particularly fond of the finishing
From my experience, there's just a couple of things preventing this from being a good game:

1. It's so hard to manually press somebody good. Second man press does practically nothing, so cannot be utilised at all. Instead, you need to select ''team press'' from the defensive tactic menu (every single time you lose the ball if you're behind) so the AI does the job for you. If your opponent is better than your AI and can beat the press, it's an easy through ball and goal. If you don't team press, your opponent can build up as slowly as he likes and your defence will eventually retreat to inside your own box, regardless of your depth and defensive settings. You need to spam offside traps to maintain anything like a normal defensive line.

2. Skill moves are far more prevalent than they ever have been. There's rarely a goal scored in Division 1 that doesn't involve La Croqueta or the Elastico. It might as well be Volta. It's so easy to defend pass and move that nobody even tries passing the ball. The best way to score is getting the ball into your striker and chaining skill moves until your 30th attempt bundles through.

There's so much potential with this game (again), but the meta is so so so boring.
