How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
June 28, 2020, 11:50:21 AM
Quote from: redtel on June 28, 2020, 11:34:59 AM
Getting back to Bob times when we regularly won it with games to spare.

Not that anyone remembers but in 82-83 we coasted so much we drew 2 and lost 5 of the last 7 and still won the league by 11 points.  ;D
 
Happened a few times especially if we had a European Cup Final to be played.

This year we have that 100 point target to aim for unless Klopp wants to play some of the youngsters, although I think they may feature in late sub roles.

It's back now that feeling of complete confidence in the team. I think 12c said after watching us beat Palace it was like watching a Bob team pen them back into the last third of the pitch as they struggled to retain possession. We were all over them like a rash. Marvellous to see it again and I'm really looking forward to taking City on especially after that unfortunate defeat last season that had a huge bearing on our final position.


Watching all the montages and one of them had that off the line clearance at City last year. Its absolutely incredible that didnt rebound back against Mo and go in, went though his legs. I think Id blanked that out. Thats how close we came last year.

Id love to go to City and win, putting out a real statement. The real beauty is that even if we dont it doesnt hugely matter in the grand scheme of things. Pressure off, lets see what we can achieve in the next 7 games. 5 wins for 101 points (or 4 wins, three draws). That does still sound quite tough but who knows.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
June 28, 2020, 11:52:25 AM
Reporting in on my celebrations exiled in Berlin here, so can't comment much on fireworkgate except please get back to positive. 
I really enjoyed everything about our game Weds, and was tracking the city game Thursday when I somehow realised I had an important doctors appointment including blood test and injections on Friday.  So had an emotional Thursday night but champagne stayed on ice.
Couldn't sleep Thursday so just sat on the threads here watching videos and comments as they came out.  It was beautiful and emotional.
Then Friday - got the blood thing out of the way and then tried to figure out what would be a good time to start on the beer - Answer was "soon and early".  Had some great congrats throughout the day from Germans, a great red from South Africa, a Club Bruges fan and a good Italian mate who supports Inter.  I even got a nice message from a Chelsea fan and a Utd fan - both saying they hate to say it but we were by far the best team. 
More videos, memories of the 70s and 80s flooded back.  Got emotional several times (I blame the drink, The King, Hendo and Klopp).  Then eventually was time for bed Friday.  Again couldn't sleep so waited until Mrs VB was snoring and got back up, cracked another beer and sat by myself on our balcony enjoying everything that helped me escape the madness of the world currently.  Was a lovely moment.  But oops I nodded off - peaceful and a little bladdered. 
Went for a walk with a German mate yesterday morning - He was telling me that Germans are struggling with who will replace Merkel when she quits - Maybe Klopp? he suggested (Nah!!!!!! - but you never know there is some sense in it :D ).  Anyway second round of celebrations yesterday - please just let me know when to stop  - This is a taste that I want to savor for a long time. 
All is perfect in the red universe.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
June 28, 2020, 01:24:06 PM
I celebrated by crying with  cider on my girlfriend sofa and she don't get footie at all. 30 years of wanting the title so bad. I was missing my son cos his mum took him on hols. Messages to various family reds who I don't see that often.

Good to see Jamie Carragher was out partying with crowd tho some twat on twitter trying to get him sacked for it
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
June 28, 2020, 03:19:10 PM
I fucking well do, I was at the last 2 hone games that season :butt
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
June 28, 2020, 04:41:26 PM
Quote from: rob1966 on June 28, 2020, 03:19:10 PM
I fucking well do, I was at the last 2 hone games that season :butt
Didn't Bob get his knuckles rapped for that.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
June 29, 2020, 11:55:30 AM
i had a good feeling about thursday

few beers and with the red card and penalty i counted down the minutes, heart was racing

bottle of champagne uncorked and most of sprayed over the back garden but had a good slug of it

followed by beer, wine and prosecco

if i hadnt fallen asleep id have drank myself into oblivion

rang a couple of mates and brother

enjoyed the bt and sky coverage, all the messages and just had a happy celebration to myself

paid for it friday but so what

it finally came home
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
June 29, 2020, 12:20:55 PM


 :)
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
June 29, 2020, 12:22:32 PM
Re: How do you plan to celebrate when...
June 29, 2020, 11:50:49 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on June 26, 2020, 08:08:38 PM
Melt.

That didn't age well did it.    :wanker
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 12:34:52 AM »
These Officials celebrations  are going to drag on  for a while, which is sure to cause some fume at certain quarters  :D


Lifting the Title
The parade
The first home game, in front of the fans


Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 11:07:29 AM »
Quote from: Tuco Ramírez on Yesterday at 12:34:52 AM
These Officials celebrations  are going to drag on  for a while, which is sure to cause some fume at certain quarters  :D


Lifting the Title
The parade
The first home game, in front of the fans

Yeah it's just barely got started. So much more to look forward to and celebrate. I think when we lift the trophy it's going to be more visual and real, as daft as that might sound. Can't wait for it. Next step is getting the guard of honour and hopefully stepping towards 100 points.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 11:37:48 AM »
Ive just been drinking a bit more, and watching it listening to as many Liverpool-related podcasts as I can find. Its my way of basking. Being league champions is a glorious feeling. I was five last time we won it so dont really remember it, and had almost resigned myself to never seeing us win it after so many near misses. Over the moon.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #532 on: Today at 08:10:05 AM »
Mostly been smiling and when I take breaks from work designing my own Champions t shirt
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #533 on: Today at 08:46:48 AM »
Have taken a break from celebrating. Going to build up my fitness again for another go in July for the presentation.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #534 on: Today at 09:04:31 AM »
Woke up bladdered again. Not bad this being champions lark is it?.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #535 on: Today at 09:06:35 AM »
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #536 on: Today at 09:11:30 AM »
Quote from: zamagiure on Today at 08:46:48 AM
Have taken a break from celebrating. Going to build up my fitness again for another go in July for the presentation.

It's July today so that gives you the excuse to restart the celebrations whenever you want. ;D

I'm celebrating by scouring the channels watching programmes about the title win. A few alcohol free days needed.
