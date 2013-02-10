« previous next »
Author Topic: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?  (Read 19352 times)

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #440 on: Today at 07:35:11 PM »
You've got to show me love
Words aren't so easy to say, oh I
You've got to show me love

 :hally :scarf ;D
Let's talk about six, baby

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #441 on: Today at 07:48:39 PM »
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 07:35:11 PM
You've got to show me love
Words aren't so easy to say, oh I
You've got to show me love

 :hally :scarf ;D

Forever stuck in my head, will now always associate this song with us winning #19  ;D
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #442 on: Today at 07:51:06 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:41:07 PM


As others have said this is a place for celebration not moaning anyway, my point is just that it is possible to attend these things, stay away from other people, have a good night and go home - from what I can see thats what Carra was doing.



Have you seen the pictures in the echo? Not a single red I know thinks last night was good. Streets a mess, we nearly set the liver buildings on fire, just think about that for a minute if it had gone up? .....and so what if carragher was there, he's just as big a bellend if not more than those there and has more to lose than most.

I'm not sure if any you follow us, but when you go away from home and even nationally beyond football, there is a stigma towards scousers and this kind of shite fuels that. The kicks off's in Brixton, police vans cars getting wrecked, chaos on Bournemouth, raves all over the country - and who do they start with on the news? Us.

Seriously, give your head a wobble if you think this is ok.


If you think thats moaning, then ok, I'm moaning, but those who are condoning it, they're bigger dickheads than the dickheads there last night.


Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #443 on: Today at 07:59:04 PM »
This is where it should have stayed.....

From the Park Pub roof
https://mobile.twitter.com/redian1973/status/1276510221423325185
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #444 on: Today at 08:00:05 PM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 07:51:06 PM
Have you seen the pictures in the echo? Not a single red I know thinks last night was good. Streets a mess, we nearly set the liver buildings on fire, just think about that for a minute if it had gone up? .....and so what if carragher was there, he's just as big a bellend if not more than those there and has more to lose than most.

I'm not sure if any you follow us, but when you go away from home and even nationally beyond football, there is a stigma towards scousers and this kind of shite fuels that. The kicks off's in Brixton, police vans cars getting wrecked, chaos on Bournemouth, raves all over the country - and who do they start with on the news? Us.

Seriously, give your head a wobble if you think this is ok.


If you think thats moaning, then ok, I'm moaning, but those who are condoning it, they're bigger dickheads than the dickheads there last night.

If you read what I said, my point is that it is possible to celebrate in a square, put your empties in a bin bag and not act like a degenerate c*nt - if I still lived in Liverpool Id have probably gone, and if I had gone Id have cleaned up after myself and not acted like a prick.

As Ive said in several posts I do follow us and Ive been in several square situations and its the same story - the vast majority behaving well and a few twats acting like twats, like the woman selling Chelsea gear in Cardiff who got set on before the 05 league cup final, the knobhead who scaled the city arms car park who then got pelted with ale by other knobheads or the numerous knobheads that behaved like knobheads in Athens.

I dont think youre moaning, youre entitled to your opinion and its perfectly valid - my own opinion through around 15 years of going to these square style gatherings is that a few people acting like bellends is an inevitability and that fact alone is perhaps good enough to want them fucked off. Im just making the absolutely reasonable point that it is possible to attend these events, even during a pendemic, and not breach any rules and not act like a dickhead.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #445 on: Today at 08:00:40 PM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 07:51:06 PM
Have you seen the pictures in the echo? Not a single red I know thinks last night was good. Streets a mess, we nearly set the liver buildings on fire, just think about that for a minute if it had gone up? .....and so what if carragher was there, he's just as big a bellend if not more than those there and has more to lose than most.

I'm not sure if any you follow us, but when you go away from home and even nationally beyond football, there is a stigma towards scousers and this kind of shite fuels that. The kicks off's in Brixton, police vans cars getting wrecked, chaos on Bournemouth, raves all over the country - and who do they start with on the news? Us.

Seriously, give your head a wobble if you think this is ok.


If you think thats moaning, then ok, I'm moaning, but those who are condoning it, they're bigger dickheads than the dickheads there last night.
Should pin this.  Im from Warrington, so one of the wools mentioned earlier, but live in Bristol now, my dad is still there. Weve celebrated non stop, just both watched Lethal Weapon, both half pissed, both wearing LFC shirts. There is no excuse for last night:
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #446 on: Today at 08:04:17 PM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:00:40 PM
Should pin this.  I’m from Warrington, so one of the wools mentioned earlier, but live in Bristol now, my dad is still there. We’ve celebrated non stop, just both watched Lethal Weapon, both half pissed, both wearing LFC shirts. There is no excuse for last night:

Mate, people are too precious with either being wools, being called it, or whatever. Some of the top reds I know, aren't from within 30 miles of Liverpool, so its a generalisation more than a dig. Could be worse though, you could be a bad ted from the south end. ;D
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #447 on: Today at 08:10:36 PM »
Been in lockdown for over three months if you expect people to still stay at home when we win the league your deluded. Some of youse need to sort your heads out carryin on asif the liver buildings were burnt to the ground. There was a few people acting like divys 99% of the people in anfiield and the pier head were just singing songs and enjoying winning the league.

If you choose to sit in after the rest of the country have blatantly ignored the lockdown for months thats up to you.

The pubs are opening next week people have been going the beach organising raves and protesting for months now. I stayed in me house never seen nobody for three months if you think im a bellend for going out and celebrating  something ive waited me whole life you can leg it.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #448 on: Today at 08:15:03 PM »
No one has got an issue with the Thursday night, last night, was wank. Simple as. You're a fool if you think it was anything else other than that.
« Reply #449 on: Today at 08:15:18 PM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 07:51:06 PM
Have you seen the pictures in the echo? Not a single red I know thinks last night was good. Streets a mess, we nearly set the liver buildings on fire, just think about that for a minute if it had gone up? .....and so what if carragher was there, he's just as big a bellend if not more than those there and has more to lose than most.

I'm not sure if any you follow us, but when you go away from home and even nationally beyond football, there is a stigma towards scousers and this kind of shite fuels that. The kicks off's in Brixton, police vans cars getting wrecked, chaos on Bournemouth, raves all over the country - and who do they start with on the news? Us.

Seriously, give your head a wobble if you think this is ok.


If you think thats moaning, then ok, I'm moaning, but those who are condoning it, they're bigger dickheads than the dickheads there last night.




Well said Chopper.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #450 on: Today at 08:17:09 PM »
Still hasn't sunk in properly. Need to see us player again I think.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #451 on: Today at 08:18:50 PM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 07:51:06 PM
Have you seen the pictures in the echo? Not a single red I know thinks last night was good. Streets a mess, we nearly set the liver buildings on fire, just think about that for a minute if it had gone up? .....and so what if carragher was there, he's just as big a bellend if not more than those there and has more to lose than most.

I'm not sure if any you follow us, but when you go away from home and even nationally beyond football, there is a stigma towards scousers and this kind of shite fuels that. The kicks off's in Brixton, police vans cars getting wrecked, chaos on Bournemouth, raves all over the country - and who do they start with on the news? Us.

Seriously, give your head a wobble if you think this is ok.


If you think thats moaning, then ok, I'm moaning, but those who are condoning it, they're bigger dickheads than the dickheads there last night.

These fuckers need hounding for what they've done (those causing trouble last night). Lifetime bans. No exceptions.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #452 on: Today at 08:20:13 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:18:50 PM
These fuckers need hounding for what they've done (those causing trouble last night). Lifetime bans. No exceptions.

What a fucking stupid shout.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #453 on: Today at 08:20:22 PM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 08:15:03 PM
No one has got an issue with the Thursday night, last night, was wank. Simple as. You're a fool if you think it was anything else other than that.

Its the exact same thing people gathering outside to celebrating us win the league. The one yesterday had a few rats turn up probably just an excuse to have a bevy. I seen evertonians i know turn up there for that exact reason. But i also seen familys with kids and loads of lad who go every match there all just having a good time.

It got moody towards the end abar elven oclock onwards but it was only a few divys who ruined it.

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #454 on: Today at 08:25:15 PM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 08:15:03 PM
No one has got an issue with the Thursday night, last night, was wank. Simple as. You're a fool if you think it was anything else other than that.

The fuckers knew what they were doing was wrong as well. All texts and word of mouth telling people to go to the pier head and not post it on social media so the police weren't prepared.

As you say nobody has an issue with Thursday beyond the bitters. Okay it shouldn't have happened but it was understandable. Last night was a disgrace. At least we'd have got away with the worst of it if not the utter fucking scum throwing fireworks at the liver buildings. That's the headline news.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #455 on: Today at 08:26:43 PM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 08:15:03 PM
No one has got an issue with the Thursday night, last night, was wank. Simple as. You're a fool if you think it was anything else other than that.

Very true.
« Reply #456 on: Today at 08:26:57 PM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 07:51:06 PM
Have you seen the pictures in the echo? Not a single red I know thinks last night was good. Streets a mess, we nearly set the liver buildings on fire, just think about that for a minute if it had gone up? .....and so what if carragher was there, he's just as big a bellend if not more than those there and has more to lose than most.

I'm not sure if any you follow us, but when you go away from home and even nationally beyond football, there is a stigma towards scousers and this kind of shite fuels that. The kicks off's in Brixton, police vans cars getting wrecked, chaos on Bournemouth, raves all over the country - and who do they start with on the news? Us.

Seriously, give your head a wobble if you think this is ok.


If you think thats moaning, then ok, I'm moaning, but those who are condoning it, they're bigger dickheads than the dickheads there last night.

Absolutely 100% spot on. Klopp has said not to go out the club has condemned it and we still have people thinking its all fine an pulling every excuse out the book. Just no telling them. Its not just the dickhead behaviour its the fact we all have stayed in to be responsible an have to watch as we get tarred in the media again.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #457 on: Today at 08:27:30 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:20:13 PM
What a fucking stupid shout.

They need to be made an example of. I'm sick of having our city, our fans, our club's name dragged into the gutter by these feral rats. They've got no place at Anfield or away ends (like the twat that lobbed a flare in someone's face at Southampton).

They should be in jail.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #458 on: Today at 08:31:51 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:25:15 PM
The fuckers knew what they were doing was wrong as well. All texts and word of mouth telling people to go to the pier head and not post it on social media so the police weren't prepared.

There were plenty of police about from around 3pm.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #459 on: Today at 08:32:04 PM »
Its your own fault if youse choose to stay in. The club get told to tell everyone to stay at home. Youse can say thursday night was different when it was still people celebrating in the streets gathering on mass. Maybe youse are all saying thursday was fine coz loads of people who post on here everyday went.

If youse expected people to stay at home after winning the league for the first time in 30 years your living on a different planet it was always going to happen and i dont blame anyone who went out and celebrated in the slightest.

 
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #460 on: Today at 08:32:24 PM »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 08:20:22 PM
Its the exact same thing people gathering outside to celebrating us win the league. The one yesterday had a few rats turn up probably just an excuse to have a bevy. I seen evertonians i know turn up there for that exact reason. But i also seen familys with kids and loads of lad who go every match there all just having a good time.

It got moody towards the end abar elven oclock onwards but it was only a few divys who ruined it.

Apart from the fact that the club, the council leader and the police were all going mad on social media telling people to go home hours even before 11 and even posting telling anyone who knows anyone there to message them to go home.


Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:31:51 PM
There were plenty of police about from around 3pm.

To be honest I don't know what the police were doing not shutting it down a lot earlier, at least stopping more people joining.

Even if they said at 6 or 7 it's a 10pm curfew. THey must have wanted the ovies.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #461 on: Today at 08:37:28 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:32:24 PM
Apart from the fact that the club, the council leader and the police were all going mad on social media telling people to go home hours even before 11 and even posting telling anyone who knows anyone there to go home.

I know they were saying that but im saying that the day was sound up until then. The people setting if fireworks how ma y of them were actually doing that i saw about ten people out if a crowd of thousands, im not responsible for what a few divys decide to do when their out on the ale.

Majority of people there were sound and just singing songs enjoying the momment and there gettin vilified asif they personally attempted to burn the liver buildings to the ground. 

People have been breaking the lockdown since the start so i am not surprised loads of people turned up to party.

I couldnt care less what other teams fans think of us because i know any other city in the country would have people congregating  if their team won the league.

The polcie that were there didnt even seem bothered about people gathering i even heard one say same again next year to someone when i was getting off.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #462 on: Today at 08:37:31 PM »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 08:32:04 PM
Its your own fault if youse choose to stay in. The club get told to tell everyone to stay at home. Youse can say thursday night was different when it was still people celebrating in the streets gathering on mass. Maybe youse are all saying thursday was fine coz loads of people who post on here everyday went.

If youse expected people to stay at home after winning the league for the first time in 30 years your living on a different planet it was always going to happen and i dont blame anyone who went out and celebrated in the slightest.

Thursday was only different in that you could understand the outpouring of emotion and people getting carried away in the moment. They shouldn't have been out and most of us did stay in. Yesterday was just an excuse for a piss up in the sun because the boozers were shut.

Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 08:37:28 PM
I know they were saying that but im saying that the day was sound up until then. The people setting if fireworks how ma y of them were actually doing that i saw about ten people out if a crowd of thousands, im not responsible for what a few divys decide to do when their out on the ale.

Majority of people there were sound and just singing songs enjoying the momment and there gettin vilified asif they personally attempted to burn the liver buildings to the ground. 

If people has pissed off out of it when they were told to then most of this would have been avoided. But no they had to stay there and cause trouble.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #463 on: Today at 08:39:25 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:32:24 PM
Apart from the fact that the club, the council leader and the police were all going mad on social media telling people to go home hours even before 11 and even posting telling anyone who knows anyone there to message them to go home.


To be honest I don't know what the police were doing not shutting it down a lot earlier, at least stopping more people joining.

Even if they said at 6 or 7 it's a 10pm curfew. THey must have wanted the ovies.

Anderson said at that time, the authorities had no power to stop people though they've been granted that now.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #464 on: Today at 08:40:55 PM »
Behind a paywall but we're close to overtaking the mancs in the Deloitte money league.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/liverpool-close-to-overtaking-manchester-united-in-the-money-league-wwrqzvn69
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #465 on: Today at 08:41:12 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:39:25 PM
Anderson said at that time, the authorities had no power to stop people though they've been granted that now.

He said the council didn't. Given that gatherings of more than 6 people are against the law and the police are literally stood there watching it while Anderson is going off his nut on Twitter. The police did have the authority but left the mob to it until they were too tanked up.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #466 on: Today at 08:42:24 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:37:31 PM
Thursday was only different in that you could understand the outpouring of emotion and people getting carried away in the moment. They shouldn't have been out and most of us did stay in. Yesterday was just an excuse for a piss up in the sun because the boozers were shut.

I know were your coming from but it was still people breaking the lockdown so you cant say one is fine and the other isnt. Maybe people couldnt make it to anfield so wanted to go out on friday. This has been blew out of proprotion because it is liverpool fans there has been loads of gatherings over the past few months and people didnt seem very outraged at them. The stabbings and the fireworks were bad but they were committed by a few divys out of a crowd of thousands.

There are stabbings nearly every day in liverpool and i doubt the one yesterday was anything to do with football and probably just two gangs of rats fighting each other which goes on every week in town
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #467 on: Today at 08:42:27 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:41:12 PM
He said the council didn't. Given that gatherings of more than 6 people are against the law and the police are literally stood there watching it while Anderson is going off his nut on Twitter. The police did have the authority but left the mob to it until they were too tanked up.


The police said, because there were children there, they didn't want to go in heavy handed.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #468 on: Today at 08:42:30 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:32:24 PM
To be honest I don't know what the police were doing not shutting it down a lot earlier, at least stopping more people joining.

Even if they said at 6 or 7 it's a 10pm curfew. THey must have wanted the ovies.

The council said they had no authority over the crowds, but then were rapidly able to procure a dispersal order after the fireworks. So clearly there were means to shut it down earlier
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #469 on: Today at 08:43:31 PM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 08:15:03 PM
No one has got an issue with the Thursday night, last night, was wank. Simple as. You're a fool if you think it was anything else other than that.

Part of your point was about people leaving loads of shit lying around on the floor for others to clean up, which also happened on Thursday night - theres a video doing the rounds of the state of Anfied yesterday morning.

The part of my post which was quoted was taken massively out of context as Ive repeatedly said that nobody should be launching fireworks at the Liverbuilding, in fact I dont think fireworks should be launched in a public place other than by someone paid to do so - its an accident waiting to happen and Im amazed nobody in our support has been seriously injured by one.

I just think its fairly simple. - if you want to go out and celebrate do so by staying out of close contact with others, clean up after yourself and dont act like a degenerate twat, thats the only point Ive been trying to make.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #470 on: Today at 08:44:29 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:32:24 PM
To be honest I don't know what the police were doing not shutting it down a lot earlier, at least stopping more people joining.

Even if they said at 6 or 7 it's a 10pm curfew. THey must have wanted the ovies.

They were there before it got remotely busy. I was sat down there around 3pm and a couple of yellow police vans turned up and they were walking up and down in pairs. When the first flare was lit about an hour later they didnt have a problem, same with the bangers being set off around the same time - thats when the big group of young lads (prob around 17-19yr olds) got more rowdy and it got progressively busier from then on and move to the grassed area around the statue.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #471 on: Today at 08:45:47 PM »
Quote from: In Fowler We Trust on Today at 08:42:27 PM
The police said, because there were children there, they didn't want to go in heavy handed.

It was full of families and children. In fact the vast majority were groups like that, all stood separate from others.

There was one big group on the grass either side of the statue which were the rowdy lot setting off the fireworks.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #472 on: Today at 08:46:51 PM »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 08:42:24 PM
I know were your coming from but it was still people breaking the lockdown so you cant say one is fine and the other isnt. Maybe people couldnt make it to anfield so wanted to go out on friday. This has been blew out of proprotion because it is liverpool fans there has been loads of gatherings over the past few months and people didnt seem very outraged at them. The stabbings and the fireworks were bad but they were committed by a few divys out of a crowd of thousands.

There are stabbings nearly every day in liverpool and i doubt the one yesterday was anything to do with football and probably just two gangs of rats fighting each other which goes on every week in town

I've said on here for months that anything Liverpool fans do to celebrate during a pandemic will be ripped apart, no matter what the rest of the country is doing. But even I didn't think fans would be stupid enough to throw fireworks at the Liver Buildings and kick off with police even if it was a minority. We deserve the bad press we'll get for this i'm afraid.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #473 on: Today at 08:51:03 PM »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 08:32:04 PM
Its your own fault if youse choose to stay in. The club get told to tell everyone to stay at home. Youse can say thursday night was different when it was still people celebrating in the streets gathering on mass. Maybe youse are all saying thursday was fine coz loads of people who post on here everyday went.

If youse expected people to stay at home after winning the league for the first time in 30 years your living on a different planet it was always going to happen and i dont blame anyone who went out and celebrated in the slightest.

No mate, it's called abiding by the law. You think Klopp says that he hoped people celebrated in their garden and not in the city because he's told by the club to say so? He's not a media lapdog. He said it because he truly believes that - you only have to listen to how he compares society in England in comparison to Germany to know that he doesn't agree with the dickheads who blatantly break the law because they are too selfish to consider anything but their own gain.

And that is what this is. Personal choice & complete selfishness. You believe it's ok to go and crowd around people because we haven't won the league in 30 years. But it's just an opinion and it's a selfish one. It's one fuelled by personal desire because you feel that that is more important than the safety of others.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #474 on: Today at 08:52:13 PM »
We certainly know how to destroy a celebration thread - thats one thing that is totally accurate.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #475 on: Today at 08:52:40 PM »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 08:51:03 PM
No mate, it's called abiding by the law.

to be honest mate a lot of people there, the vast majority Id say, were also abiding by the law.

Dont tar them all due to a small minority of idiots who were not.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #476 on: Today at 08:55:39 PM »
