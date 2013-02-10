Have you seen the pictures in the echo? Not a single red I know thinks last night was good. Streets a mess, we nearly set the liver buildings on fire, just think about that for a minute if it had gone up? .....and so what if carragher was there, he's just as big a bellend if not more than those there and has more to lose than most.



I'm not sure if any you follow us, but when you go away from home and even nationally beyond football, there is a stigma towards scousers and this kind of shite fuels that. The kicks off's in Brixton, police vans cars getting wrecked, chaos on Bournemouth, raves all over the country - and who do they start with on the news? Us.



Seriously, give your head a wobble if you think this is ok.





If you think thats moaning, then ok, I'm moaning, but those who are condoning it, they're bigger dickheads than the dickheads there last night.



If you read what I said, my point is that it is possible to celebrate in a square, put your empties in a bin bag and not act like a degenerate c*nt - if I still lived in Liverpool Id have probably gone, and if I had gone Id have cleaned up after myself and not acted like a prick.As Ive said in several posts I do follow us and Ive been in several square situations and its the same story - the vast majority behaving well and a few twats acting like twats, like the woman selling Chelsea gear in Cardiff who got set on before the 05 league cup final, the knobhead who scaled the city arms car park who then got pelted with ale by other knobheads or the numerous knobheads that behaved like knobheads in Athens.I dont think youre moaning, youre entitled to your opinion and its perfectly valid - my own opinion through around 15 years of going to these square style gatherings is that a few people acting like bellends is an inevitability and that fact alone is perhaps good enough to want them fucked off. Im just making the absolutely reasonable point that it is possible to attend these events, even during a pendemic, and not breach any rules and not act like a dickhead.