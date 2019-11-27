Lads honestly if youre that interested in talking about it, start another thread about it. Maybe in the politics board?
This one is How are YOU celebrating?
I cant speak for Fromola, Lycan, Andy_Allerton etc but Im a lot more interested in how people on here have celebrated and the lovely stories of people celebrating with their kids and their family, than piles of criticism of a few idiots (mainly from Everton twitter accounts) and how the whole thing has been ruined. The clubs put out a statement, move it on. Im sure theres plenty of posters who want to carry on putting a downer on things, but start a new thread for it eh? Then we dont have to wade through it.