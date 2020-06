People are saying its a pity we canít celebrate together but iíve been celebrating all season. Iíve been to every home game till the world flipped upside down and even been lucky enough to get to more aways than i ever have this season at the expense of the european aways basically just because i thought weíd do it this year. The only time i can remember really doubting it was losing to villa late 2nd half after man city had comeback from a goal down. The celebrations coming out of villa park rivalled bayern last season. Every other time its seemed like weíd do it. What a season and still 18% to go. Staying unbeaten at anfield is my main hope for the rest of the season. Then 100.5+ points