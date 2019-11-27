People are saying its a pity we cant celebrate together but ive been celebrating all season. Ive been to every home game till the world flipped upside down and even been lucky enough to get to more aways than i ever have this season at the expense of the european aways basically just because i thought wed do it this year. The only time i can remember really doubting it was losing to villa late 2nd half after man city had comeback from a goal down. The celebrations coming out of villa park rivalled bayern last season. Every other time its seemed like wed do it. What a season and still 18% to go. Staying unbeaten at anfield is my main hope for the rest of the season. Then 100.5+ points