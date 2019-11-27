We can't even argue that the season shouldn't have been stopped now because of these selfish fucking bastards.
Bans and arrests should follow.
Sorry but I just dont follow this at all.
If the season had been curtailed (which was the only other option on the table) wed have won the league, and had we done that, people would have still celebrated it.
Its not great, I dont have an issue with people standing in a square drinking and singing to be honest as, so long as they keep a 1 metre distance theyre not actually breaking any rules. Of course the other behaviour is stupid but its a minority which will hopefully be dealt with.
The return of the season has been an overwhelming success, theres been no fans showing up outside grounds in any kind of noticeable numbers, theres been little to no COVID-19 transmission from playing staff.
What youre referring to is a societal problem which has been prevalent up and down the country and is indicative of a nation who has been locked down by a government that through their own negligence and stupidity has struggled to really enforce in any kind of meaningful way.
As Ive said before, a few of our fans getting pissed and acting like knobs isnt anything new and it shouldnt be treated as anything new. It certainly shouldnt be used to justify the ridiculous shouts to void the season as the two things are not linked in any way.