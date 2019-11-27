We can't even argue that the season shouldn't have been stopped now because of these selfish fucking bastards.



Bans and arrests should follow.



Sorry but I just dont follow this at all.If the season had been curtailed (which was the only other option on the table) wed have won the league, and had we done that, people would have still celebrated it.Its not great, I dont have an issue with people standing in a square drinking and singing to be honest as, so long as they keep a 1 metre distance theyre not actually breaking any rules. Of course the other behaviour is stupid but its a minority which will hopefully be dealt with.The return of the season has been an overwhelming success, theres been no fans showing up outside grounds in any kind of noticeable numbers, theres been little to no COVID-19 transmission from playing staff.What youre referring to is a societal problem which has been prevalent up and down the country and is indicative of a nation who has been locked down by a government that through their own negligence and stupidity has struggled to really enforce in any kind of meaningful way.As Ive said before, a few of our fans getting pissed and acting like knobs isnt anything new and it shouldnt be treated as anything new. It certainly shouldnt be used to justify the ridiculous shouts to void the season as the two things are not linked in any way.