Author Topic: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?  (Read 13903 times)

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #320 on: Today at 09:03:14 AM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 08:54:40 AM
To be honest although I didnt like it I understood Thursday night around Anfield as a bit of an outpouring as I think did most. Can even understand some people wanting to stay distanced but be out in larger groups. Last night though is just fucking shameful. Cant believe we have some people trying to defend it. Most of us have took the advice of the club, Klopp and general common fucking sense at just celebrating within our bubbles and not risking passing on the virus to vulnerable people, let alone acting like complete knuckle draggers.

Who is trying to defend it?
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #321 on: Today at 09:09:40 AM »
Its worth pointing out that not everyone who attended last night was necessarily even doing anything wrong - to my knowledge there is no ban on hanging around outside celebrations something (save for alcohol by-laws which would applicable anyway.)

It is perfectly possible to go out and keep a 1 metre distance from people, had I had the opportunity, thats what Id have done.

Anyone launching explosives at a fucking building will hopefully be rightfully punished. As I said before, anyone who has been to a cup final or big euro away and stood in the square before hand will probably have seen the odd person acting the twat, unfortunately this time theyve acted the twats with fireworks rather than the relatively minor, but still disgusting action of pushing someone into a fountain.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #322 on: Today at 09:10:59 AM »
It only takes one dickhead to make us look bad. In terms of gatherings, I haven't seen anyone outside my household since march the 23rd so you wouldn't catch me down the pier head or a rammed beach. Though the government have basically given free reign for people to behave how they like in terms of social distancing with huge gatherings over BLM and down the beaches and there hasn't been much in the way of dispersing those things.

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #323 on: Today at 09:19:26 AM »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 09:10:59 AM
It only takes one dickhead to make us look bad. In terms of gatherings, I haven't seen anyone outside my household since march the 23rd so you wouldn't catch me down the pier head or a rammed beach. Though the government have basically given free reign for people to behave how they like in terms of social distancing with huge gatherings over BLM and down the beaches and there hasn't been much in the way of dispersing those things.

The difference with the beaches was there appeared to be little or no disorder.

What last night and the beaches share is irresponsibility as to the spread of the virus and a disregard for those who have to clear up their mess after them.

The firework incident is up there in terms of stupidity with that Newcastle gimp who punched the police horse.

Hopefully they all wore their face coverings on the way home last night or there'll be more bus drivers and train staff coming down with Covid.

Anyway, cue the calls for our remaining games to be played at neutral grounds at opposite ends of the country.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #324 on: Today at 09:20:14 AM »
Sorry, but if you went the city centre last night your a fucking moron, stop justifying it. end off... I celebrated still, but I can wait for the big party, Ive waited 30 years for us to win it and I can wait for that party. Dickheads, the txts Im getting now off mancs and blues, why should I be ashamed for your behaviour? But of course I am. No need.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #325 on: Today at 09:22:38 AM »
Can't believe anyone is defending last night

Usually starting off with "I'M NOT DEFENDING ANYTHING.. BUT..."



LFC and its fans will get dogs abuse for this. It'll be brought up again and again by the media and rival fans and Politicians.

Absolute fucking gobshites and firing rockets at the Liver Building. Just fuck off trying to defend that. Then you see all the shite they left behind as well.

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #326 on: Today at 09:25:50 AM »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 09:10:59 AM
It only takes one dickhead to make us look bad. In terms of gatherings, I haven't seen anyone outside my household since march the 23rd so you wouldn't catch me down the pier head or a rammed beach. Though the government have basically given free reign for people to behave how they like in terms of social distancing with huge gatherings over BLM and down the beaches and there hasn't been much in the way of dispersing those things.

People on beaches werent hugging each other and singing - this increases the chance of spread greatly. And dont bring BLM into it. Those were protests against systematic racism, not celebrating winning a football tournament. Also, BLM protestors werent hugging and generally appeared to wear masks and be distant. Listen to our manager, stay at home.

If even one life is ultimately lost because of these gatherings, everyone is to blame.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #327 on: Today at 09:27:02 AM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 09:22:38 AM
Can't believe anyone is defending last night

Usually starting off with "I'M NOT DEFENDING ANYTHING.. BUT..."



LFC and its fans will get dogs abuse for this. It'll be brought up again and again by the media and rival fans and Politicians.

Absolute fucking gobshites and firing rockets at the Liver Building. Just fuck off trying to defend that. Then you see all the shite they left behind as well.

This is exactly right.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #328 on: Today at 09:27:18 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:44:25 AM
I'm not sure why you seem to think I'm defending the idiots.

I just know a bit about psychology and can see things like this happening before they do.

Do you remember the video posted by gloating Bitters of a Liverpool fan driving down Goodison Road after an Everton match. He was in a red car and had a Liverpool top on. He was abused and had his car vandalised by hordes of them as they passed him. To them (not me) that was enough 'provocation' to justify being scumbags.

Facts are, many things in life are depressingly predictable if/when certain factors are brought together. I just pointed out that this came as no surprise to me at all.

All sensible people think that a Liverpool fan should be able to drive past Goodison in his LFC shirt just after their game. But people who understand how these things work in the real world realise he wasn't doing himself any favours. Same with lighting the Liver Building blue while you have thousands of Liverpool fans celebrating in front of it. You will always have idiots in a crowd. Add fireworks and drink, and bingo. idiots will then be idiots. You can bet 99% of the crowd there were brilliant, but all it takes are a few morons to spoil things.

I regularly and for decades have been dropping my missus off at Goodison. I regularly wear a Liverpool shirt when I'm doing it. I drive down and drop them right outside the ground. I pick her and her mates up later - 10 or 11 or later and have sat outside Goodison with a Liverpool shirt on and no one has every said or done anything to me.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #329 on: Today at 09:29:20 AM »
Some people need to take a long hard fucking look at themselves.

No one is saying don't fucking enjoy yourself, can guarantee if people showed up in your streets leaving that mess behind you'd be calling them all the names.

It's not hard to act like a human being and a grown up.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #330 on: Today at 09:37:22 AM »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:25:50 AM
People on beaches werent hugging each other and singing - this increases the chance of spread greatly. And dont bring BLM into it. Those were protests against systematic racism, not celebrating winning a football tournament. Also, BLM protestors werent hugging and generally appeared to wear masks and be distant. Listen to our manager, stay at home.

If even one life is ultimately lost because of these gatherings, everyone is to blame.

The majority of BLM protesters were at least attempting social distancing, whether or not it was successful we'll see. There was some disorder but that was a minority, probably the usual suspects. Defacing the statues was an own goal though.

Contrast them to the Aging Football Hooligans who came to protect the statues, got pissed, strutted around the police lines 'looking for a scrap', got a bit more pissed and showed their collective knowledge of what they were protecting by pissing right next to a monument to a copper who'd died trying to halt a terrorist attack.

First paragraph - A dignified and respectful protest, mainly.
Second paragraph - Misguided and alcohol fuelled event with a stand out piece of buffoonery .

unfortunately last nights effort was more like my second paragraph than the first.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #331 on: Today at 09:40:31 AM »
I had no personal problem with the celebrations around Anfield after we were confirmed as Champions. That was a spontaneous act of human nature.

But there's no excuse for the subsequent gatherings, which were far more premeditated acts by people probably looking for a piss up. I realise lockdown has been hard, and some can handle it better than others, but we've been promised a celebration in a month's time, and people should be able to rein it in.

That said, if people want to moan about this can we not make a separate discussion thread? I want to celebrate online with my RAWK buddies, and not have to be made to feel ashamed because of a load of selfish bellends. Coming in here to catch up has instead put me in a real downer :(
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #332 on: Today at 09:43:58 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:40:31 AM
I had no personal problem with the celebrations around Anfield after we were confirmed as Champions. That was a spontaneous act of human nature.

But there's no excuse for the subsequent gatherings, which were far more premeditated acts by people probably looking for a piss up. I realise lockdown has been hard, and some can handle it better than others, but we've been promised a celebration in a month's time, and people should be able to rein it in.

That said, if people want to moan about this can we not make a separate discussion thread? I want to celebrate online with my RAWK buddies, and not have to be made to feel ashamed because of a load of selfish beliefs. Coming in here to catch up has instead put me in a real downer :(

Yep agree with that mate.

These arseholes shouldn't be ruining for everyone else.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #333 on: Today at 09:45:23 AM »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:25:50 AM
People on beaches werent hugging each other and singing - this increases the chance of spread greatly. And dont bring BLM into it. Those were protests against systematic racism, not celebrating winning a football tournament. Also, BLM protestors werent hugging and generally appeared to wear masks and be distant. Listen to our manager, stay at home.

If even one life is ultimately lost because of these gatherings, everyone is to blame.

I don't care if people were trying to social distance at a beach or a protest, the fact is they were there, when mass gatherings were advised against and therefore people see that and go, oh well if half a million people can go to a beach (and thousands on top of that the last few weeks) and if people can protest when we were advised to keep two metres apart (not the one it is now and further easing of restrictions since then) then your going to have some people that almost see that as a green light to gather in numbers.

Like I said I wouldn't go out and haven't been out but that doesn't mean I can't at least understand why some people have. There's no defending the anti social nature of what happened.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #334 on: Today at 09:48:54 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 07:28:09 AM
I love how much this must be hurting ;D



Hurting? Weird you lad.

I'm fucking pissed off a small group of dickheads have dragged the clubs name through the mud AGAIN! And I'm pissed off the whole fan base will be tarred with the same brush because of this as well.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #335 on: Today at 09:53:04 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:40:31 AM
I had no personal problem with the celebrations around Anfield after we were confirmed as Champions. That was a spontaneous act of human nature.

But there's no excuse for the subsequent gatherings, which were far more premeditated acts by people probably looking for a piss up. I realise lockdown has been hard, and some can handle it better than others, but we've been promised a celebration in a month's time, and people should be able to rein it in.

That said, if people want to moan about this can we not make a separate discussion thread? I want to celebrate online with my RAWK buddies, and not have to be made to feel ashamed because of a load of selfish beliefs. Coming in here to catch up has instead put me in a real downer :(

Fair point. Its an initial reaction on my part. I'm sure my mood will lift later in the day.

Up the English, European and World Champions
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #336 on: Today at 09:54:21 AM »
Seems to me that some people in this thread are letting the anger over other people's behaviour outweigh the happiness that a league title should bring.

That's not right in this thread. As suggested elsewhere, create a another thread for the negative side. And put it in another container as it's not football that is the issue. It's not the first win in THIRTY years that's the issue. It's the psychology of crowds and coming out of a lockdown. It doesn't need to detract from our joy in the here and now. At least not for me.  So, yeah, open another thread and go and look for negativity elsewhere.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #337 on: Today at 09:59:22 AM »
The fan media crew need to take some responsibility for this too.  Happily endorsing and joining the mass celebrations in the quest for "content".

Pretty irresponsible.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #338 on: Today at 10:04:24 AM »
The problem for us Reds is we get treated differently to anyone else. Not condoning what that dickhead who fired that firework at the Liverbird has done, but if this had been another fan base, say one from London or the Midlands, there may have been a little outraged for a day or two and then it would be forgotten about. Not with us though, this will be brought up every single time a bitter little rat from a rival fan base wants to go on a rant about us. The whole fan base tarred with the same brush because of the actions of a few. And that pisses me off.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #339 on: Today at 10:05:59 AM »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 09:45:23 AM
I don't care if people were trying to social distance at a beach or a protest, the fact is they were there, when mass gatherings were advised against and therefore people see that and go, oh well if half a million people can go to a beach (and thousands on top of that the last few weeks) and if people can protest when we were advised to keep two metres apart (not the one it is now and further easing of restrictions since then) then your going to have some people that almost see that as a green light to gather in numbers.

Like I said I wouldn't go out and haven't been out but that doesn't mean I can't at least understand why some people have. There's no defending the anti social nature of what happened.

I agree with you on beaches. Theres no excuse for whats happening. But I can understand and sympathise with the necessary experience of holding BLM protests even though I didnt feel comfortable enough to attend myself.

At present, the media today will be discussing the events last night rather than the wonderful events from August til Wednesday. Not even Dominic Cummings could spin this for us.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #340 on: Today at 10:08:02 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:40:31 AM
I had no personal problem with the celebrations around Anfield after we were confirmed as Champions. That was a spontaneous act of human nature.

But there's no excuse for the subsequent gatherings, which were far more premeditated acts by people probably looking for a piss up. I realise lockdown has been hard, and some can handle it better than others, but we've been promised a celebration in a month's time, and people should be able to rein it in.

That said, if people want to moan about this can we not make a separate discussion thread? I want to celebrate online with my RAWK buddies, and not have to be made to feel ashamed because of a load of selfish bellends. Coming in here to catch up has instead put me in a real downer :(

I doubt we'll get anything now in terms of a celebration. They've spoilt it for everyone.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #341 on: Today at 10:08:17 AM »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:29:20 AM
Some people need to take a long hard fucking look at themselves.

No one is saying don't fucking enjoy yourself, can guarantee if people showed up in your streets leaving that mess behind you'd be calling them all the names.

It's not hard to act like a human being and a grown up.

Exactly.  Some people on here yesterday were planning on going out and joining up with everyone.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #342 on: Today at 10:13:06 AM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:05:24 AM
We can't even argue that the season shouldn't have been stopped now because of these selfish fucking bastards.

Bans and arrests should follow.

Sorry but I just dont follow this at all.

If the season had been curtailed (which was the only other option on the table) wed have won the league, and had we done that, people would have still celebrated it.

Its not great, I dont have an issue with people standing in a square drinking and singing to be honest as, so long as they keep a 1 metre distance theyre not actually breaking any rules. Of course the other behaviour is stupid but its a minority which will hopefully be dealt with.

The return of the season has been an overwhelming success, theres been no fans showing up outside grounds in any kind of noticeable numbers, theres been little to no COVID-19 transmission from playing staff.

What youre referring to is a societal problem which has been prevalent up and down the country and is indicative of a nation who has been locked down by a government that through their own negligence and stupidity has struggled to really enforce in any kind of meaningful way.

As Ive said before, a few of our fans getting pissed and acting like knobs isnt anything new and it shouldnt be treated as anything new. It certainly shouldnt be used to justify the ridiculous shouts to void the season as the two things are not linked in any way.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #343 on: Today at 10:13:15 AM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:08:02 AM
I doubt we'll get anything now in terms of a celebration. They've spoilt it for everyone.

I hope that's not the case. This is a storm in a teacup that has detracted a little from what we've just achieved but as a fan you live in a bubble and especially with social media everything seems ten times worse than what it is.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #344 on: Today at 10:14:48 AM »
Can you move the negativity into a different thread please, this is a celebration thread, there are covid threads in the news thread for that
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #345 on: Today at 10:14:50 AM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:13:06 AM
Sorry but I just dont follow this at all.

If the season had been curtailed (which was the only other option on the table) wed have won the league, and had we done that, people would have still celebrated it.

Its not great, I dont have an issue with people standing in a square drinking and singing to be honest as, so long as they keep a 1 metre distance theyre not actually breaking any rules. Of course the other behaviour is stupid but its a minority which will hopefully be dealt with.

The return of the season has been an overwhelming success, theres been no fans showing up outside grounds in any kind of noticeable numbers, theres been little to no COVID-19 transmission from playing staff.

What youre referring to is a societal problem which has been prevalent up and down the country and is indicative of a nation who has been locked down by a government that through their own negligence and stupidity has struggled to really enforce in any kind of meaningful way.

As Ive said before, a few of our fans getting pissed and acting like knobs isnt anything new and it shouldnt be treated as anything new. It certainly shouldnt be used to justify the ridiculous shouts to void the season as the two things are not linked in any way.

You are right but this will be used as a stick to beat us with again and again and is very damaging. Not to mention when the inevitable upsurge in cases happens with more things opening up.
