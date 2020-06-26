« previous next »
Author Topic: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?

Re: How do you plan to celebrate when...
Reply #200 on: Today at 08:14:13 PM
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:12:02 PM
Take it up with the Boss. It was his request.

If Klopp and the club have asked fans to celebrate at home and not gather in packs then people should listen. Frankly if Klopp told us all to go and swim in the Mersey to celebrate we should all go and do it. Last night fair enough with the release of the emotion after the final whistle.

Any spike in cases will be put us on now, locally at least. Another stick to beat us with.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #201 on: Today at 08:24:43 PM
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:55:35 PM
Lockdown is over anyway. Here in Ireland and also in the UK people are gathering whether it's on beaches at houses or in fields having raves. It was always going to happen.
Yep. Might as well have been official going off of that ballbag Johnson's and the Tories insistence on reducing social distancing to 1 meter. Like, absolutely fucking pointless, that. There was no way you're going to expect thousands upon thousands, millions, of Liverpool supporters to behave themselves after winning a title for the first time in 3 decades. Was never going to be realistic.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #202 on: Today at 08:28:45 PM


Some mad bastard scaled Slieve Donard and planked this on top of it. Can't get any more social distanced than that. Next stop - space.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #203 on: Today at 08:42:18 PM
Half a million people were on Bournemouth beach yesterday, yes 500,000 people went to a seaside town and crowded out the roads, car parks and beaches. What went on at Anfield last night is miniscule compared to that.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #204 on: Today at 08:45:46 PM
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:09:55 PM
Jurgen Klopp on fans celebrating outside Anfield:

I hope they did it in an appropriate way, but of course I understand.

Celebrations looked appropriate for a league title! :D
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #205 on: Today at 08:47:35 PM
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:42:18 PM
Half a million people were on Bournemouth beach yesterday, yes 500,000 people went to a seaside town and crowded out the roads, car parks and beaches. What went on at Anfield last night is miniscule compared to that.

The madness in Bournemouth yesterday probably took the heat off us (and also probably added to it with fans thinking why the fuck should we not celebrate if everyone else does what they want?). But we will get the blame for any local spike in cases and nationwide will be lumped in with the beach dwellers and the mass protests when cases inevitably rise as more things open up.

Last night is one thing but carrying it on tonight in town en masse is taking liberties and we will get shit for it.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #206 on: Today at 08:52:26 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:47:35 PM
The madness in Bournemouth yesterday probably took the heat off us (and also probably added it with fans thinking why the fuck should we not celebrate if everyone else does what they want?). But we will get the blame for any local spike in cases and nationwide will be lumped in with the beach dwellers and the mass protests.

Last night is one thing but carrying it on tonight in town en masse is taking liberties a bit.
Sure, if they want to go down that road, all fingers should point to Bojo and letting the tie with Atletico in the CL and Cheltenham go ahead. If anyone voted Tory, they can go fuck themselves with any finger pointing or blame.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #207 on: Today at 08:53:36 PM
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 08:52:26 PM
Sure, if they want to go down that road, all fingers should point to Bojo and letting the tie with Atletico in the CL and Cheltenham go ahead. If anyone voted Tory, they can go fuck themselves with any finger pointing or blame.

Which is fine but they'll just come back with "Never your fault" narrative and like I say this will now be an added stick to beat us with. The club and Klopp told people to stay home.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #208 on: Today at 08:54:22 PM
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 08:28:45 PM


Some mad bastard scaled Slieve Donard and planked this on top of it. Can't get any more social distanced than that. Next stop - space.

That is cool.  ;D
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #209 on: Today at 08:56:23 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:53:36 PM
Which is fine but they'll just come back with "Never your fault" narrative and like I say this will now be an added stick to beat us with. The club and Klopp told people to stay home.

Why do you care? I honestly couldn't give a shit if people want to blame Covid on us. The Government have been a total shambles in their messages. Any other fan base would have gathered. Imagine if Everton win even the carling cup- they'd have been out there in their droves.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #210 on: Today at 08:58:51 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:53:36 PM
Which is fine but they'll just come back with "Never your fault" narrative and like I say this will now be an added stick to beat us with. The club and Klopp told people to stay home.

This Govt want what happened yesterday to happen. They want us all back at work and back to normal asap so they can get on with Brexit. They now know the over 65s are were the risks are, they can deal with the rest of us gathering en masse and the virus passing through us.

Anyway, back on track. Just said to the missus, our youngest said last night "Dad, I'm only 9 and already seen us win the league and European Cup" the look I got was probably the same as I'd get if I asked if she minded if I shagged her sister ;D
Re: How do you plan to celebrate when...
Reply #211 on: Today at 09:02:09 PM
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:12:02 PM
Take it up with the Boss. It was his request.

He has to say that   ;D ;D
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #212 on: Today at 09:02:20 PM
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:58:51 PM
Anyway, back on track. Just said to the missus, our youngest said last night "Dad, I'm only 9 and already seen us win the league and European Cup" the look I got was probably the same as I'd get if I asked if she minded if I shagged her sister ;D

Nephew is 22 until last year he'd only seen us win the League Cup as couldn't remember anything before 2007. Now nearly seen us win everything.
Re: How do you plan to celebrate when...
Reply #213 on: Today at 09:06:54 PM
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:28:32 PM
Our wonderful manager makes a simple request of us all to not gather and break social distancing rules, then thousands through it back in his face.
He was asked about it today and dodged the question.

Boils my piss, especially when you consider the backlash to Mayor Chippy tits comments and then they prove him right.

And then chippy tits says it would have happened no matter which club won it, fans would have gone to their ground.  Kind of made his point meaningless.

It was wrong of people, but I'm not going to condemn human nature.  It's not like a gang of pr!cks taking over the park or a beach or the promenade.  It was a very human reaction, a piece of history - 30 years of frustration on top of lockdown.  Doesn't excuse it, but does explain it.

I've barely left the house these past three days.  Between hangovers and the heat I've not been arsed!  Might venture out tomorrow and see what's what though. ;)
Re: How do you plan to celebrate when...
Reply #214 on: Today at 09:07:35 PM
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:02:09 PM
He has to say that   ;D ;D
[/quote

Id argue "The celebrations were understandable"  is something he has to say.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #215 on: Today at 09:08:47 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:53:36 PM
Which is fine but they'll just come back with "Never your fault" narrative and like I say this will now be an added stick to beat us with. The club and Klopp told people to stay home.

They're not our parents or the Government. They had to say it, they couldn't say big piss up outside Anfield when we win it tell mate.
Re: How do you plan to celebrate when...
Reply #216 on: Today at 09:09:39 PM
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:07:35 PM


Id argue "The celebrations were understandable"  is something he has to say.

I think your argument would be wrong. You're reading his reaction much differently to everyone else.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #217 on: Today at 09:12:52 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:02:20 PM
Nephew is 22 until last year he'd only seen us win the League Cup as couldn't remember anything before 2007. Now nearly seen us win everything.

My brothers 4 kids range from Paisley who is 16 up to 29. I took the two middle lads, who are 22 and 24 to their first games in 2005 and 2006, so they were in the same boat. I'm made up today for all those who waited so long to see what I feared they never would.

My missus was almost 24 when she first saw them win the league, I had 11 titles and 4 European Cups by 23, she hates me and the kids today ;D
Re: How do you plan to celebrate when...
Reply #218 on: Today at 09:16:20 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:06:54 PM
And then chippy tits says it would have happened no matter which club won it, fans would have gone to their ground.  Kind of made his point meaningless.

It was wrong of people, but I'm not going to condemn human nature.  It's not like a gang of pr!cks taking over the park or a beach or the promenade.  It was a very human reaction, a piece of history - 30 years of frustration on top of lockdown.  Doesn't excuse it, but does explain it.

I've barely left the house these past three days.  Between hangovers and the heat I've not been arsed!  Might venture out tomorrow and see what's what though. ;)

Last night was a human reaction, a release etc.. No need to have thousands getting bladdered at the Pier Head tonight.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #219 on: Today at 09:17:14 PM
How about you go and say that to evrey fucker there and not bore the pants off everyone here?
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #220 on: Today at 09:22:28 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:53:36 PM
Which is fine but they'll just come back with "Never your fault" narrative and like I say this will now be an added stick to beat us with. The club and Klopp told people to stay home.

Meaningful lockdown got fucked off the minute big Dom Cummings decided to go to a castle to check his fucking eyesight and never got punished for it. Then you had the (important) BLM protests, the football lads nazi fest, the beaches packed, Sefton Park is always rammed with lads with their nips out on the ale. I live in town, I see the people down on the docks every day, hanging out with drinks in front of the Liver Building skateboarding, bike riding and sunbathing. I've seen the police for the last 2 weeks essentially fuck off the L1/L3 Alcohol Exclusion Zone and use minimal touch on people sitting on the street getting drunk on take away beer. I know of at least 1 gym/classes opening in secret and I suspect theres more given the amount of people I see with all their gym gear on/in a bag walking around town.

Pubs open next week, shops are open now and 2m has been fucked off. The club had to be seen to try to control the celebrations, we're wearing NHS patches for fucks sake. But I also know a few medical professionals who have been going on the piss, sitting in parks and beaches etc. You might think what's going on is reckless and you'd have a point. But I'd say a lot of people listened to the club and Klopp because the crowds last night in town where nothing compared to last June after Madrid. That was a restrained celebration.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #221 on: Today at 09:22:32 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:17:14 PM
How about you go and say that to evrey fucker there and not bore the pants off everyone here?


;D
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #222 on: Today at 09:25:37 PM
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 09:22:28 PM
Meaningful lockdown got fucked off the minute big Dom Cummings decided to go to a castle to check his fucking eyesight and never got punished for it. Then you had the (important) BLM protests, the football lads nazi fest, the beaches packed, Sefton Park is always rammed with lads with their nips out on the ale. I live in town, I see the people down on the docks every day, hanging out with drinks in front of the Liver Building skateboarding, bike riding and sunbathing. I've seen the police for the last 2 weeks essentially fuck off the L1/L3 Alcohol Exclusion Zone and use minimal touch on people sitting on the street getting drunk on take away beer. I know of at least 1 gym/classes opening in secret and I suspect theres more given the amount of people I see with all their gym gear on/in a bag walking around town.

Pubs open next week, shops are open now and 2m has been fucked off. The club had to be seen to try to control the celebrations, we're wearing NHS patches for fucks sake. But I also know a few medical professionals who have been going on the piss, sitting in parks and beaches etc. You might think what's going on is reckless and you'd have a point. But I'd say a lot of people listened to the club and Klopp because the crowds last night in town where nothing compared to last June after Madrid. That was a restrained celebration.

Was certainly the impression we got when we were at the bombed out last night. Atmosphere was class, plenty of fireworks and pyro, but there defo wasnt as many people as there was last June and it was easy enough to stay away from people. Dunno about the Pier Head like, was considering going down but thought it wasnt a good idea - dont judge people for going though really.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #223 on: Today at 09:26:07 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 06:32:56 PM
I've not been rubbing it in. In fact, I've not seen any Blues around today at all.

To be honest, I tend not do rub things in unless provoked. I'm more of a smug satisfaction type, basking in the glory of being a lifelong Liverpool fan. Today, I'm happy, content and relieved. Despite it being an horrendous year, I feel warm inside just now.

This is our time...  8)

*sips champers and lights cigar*



About the same for me really.  Happy and content. Basking in the glow.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #224 on: Today at 09:37:05 PM
I skyped/webex my colleagues who are Utd fans and asked them how's the weather. Or asking them about their dogs.  ;D
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #225 on: Today at 09:45:05 PM
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #226 on: Today at 09:46:46 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:17:14 PM
How about you go and say that to evrey fucker there and not bore the pants off everyone here?

Looking at your age you're probably safe, maybe a bit of a cold but if this spreads give a thought for those we waiting for cancer treatment or transplants.

Or is that dose of reality too boring for you?
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #227 on: Today at 10:09:34 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:02:20 PM
Nephew is 22 until last year he'd only seen us win the League Cup as couldn't remember anything before 2007. Now nearly seen us win everything.

Champions League ?
How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #228 on: Today at 10:15:48 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:46:46 PM
Looking at your age you're probably safe, maybe a bit of a cold but if this spreads give a thought for those we waiting for cancer treatment or transplants.

Or is that dose of reality too boring for you?
Agreed. Thats the hard truth here.

Last night was a cathartic release of sorts. I can understand it though I personally wouldnt go. Mass crowds shouldnt be out now like this though. End of story.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #229 on: Today at 10:28:51 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:46:46 PM
Looking at your age you're probably safe, maybe a bit of a cold but if this spreads give a thought for those we waiting for cancer treatment or transplants.

Or is that dose of reality too boring for you?

 ???

I really mean it, he'd be doing a good thing warning all those fuckers not to congregate.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #230 on: Today at 10:36:11 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:28:51 PM
???

I really mean it, he'd be doing a good thing warning all those fuckers not to congregate.

Yeah right.

Just out of interest are you at the Pier Head?

I can understand last night but this is getting to Cummings levels of lack of community awareness.

Very poor for a fanbase which prides itself on its socialist ethos.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #231 on: Today at 10:37:58 PM
Ah I see you're not familiar with who I was responding to.   :D
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #232 on: Today at 10:57:23 PM
To answer the OP's question:

Fuck me yes. And then some. There is no "or". Will continue for some time as well.

As narcissistic as it sounds, I feel I deserve it.  :lmao
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #233 on: Today at 10:59:41 PM
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #234 on: Today at 11:02:01 PM
Just seen this on Twitter, Carragher down at pier head earlier. As much as I want to go out and celebrate with everyone, i dont feel its right at this moment in time. Can understand last night with the emotion of it all. Just hope everyone keeps safe!

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #235 on: Today at 11:03:43 PM
Feel like Ive missed out today on the celebrations... anything planned for tomorrow??
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #236 on: Today at 11:16:15 PM
I think once pubs are open no one has a leg to stand on any more. You can't pretend a good hundred people getting pissed in a pub is that much different to a thousand outdoors?

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #237 on: Today at 11:17:36 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:17:14 PM
How about you go and say that to evrey fucker there and not bore the pants off everyone here?

Thats pretty rude Samie, and still far too polite for what it deserves ;D
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #238 on: Today at 11:20:56 PM
Apparently the Liver Building is on fire. I hope none of ours were involved.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
Reply #239 on: Today at 11:21:42 PM
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 11:20:56 PM
Apparently the Liver Building is on fire. I hope none of ours were involved.

Source?
