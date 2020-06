It's such a weird experience. I had been planning to drive to a Liverpool bar for whatever the last game would be. Then all the bars shut. Then it comes down to a Chelsea game and I watch the last half an hour on my sofa in my home completely alone with no access to Liverpool friends.



You have us here bro. I was planning on flying in to Liverpool in May. Had been planning it since Christmas. Back then my biggest worry was taking time off work and making sure when the parade would be, like do we wait for FA Cup or what if we're in the CL finals again.Of course the pandemic ruined all that but being part of RAWK and other LFC communities online has made tonight the special night it is.