Author Topic: Tapatalk  (Read 5918 times)

Re: Tapatalk
« Reply #120 on: May 2, 2021, 12:37:32 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May  1, 2021, 08:36:54 pm
Very minor thing and don't know if it's possible but would be handy if after you've read a thread you had the option of the "unread posts" button without having to click back to the main forum page for it.

What button is this and where it is on the thread layout?

The mobile and desktop are the same thing, the only thing changing is css. If it appears on a thread view then I don't see why it wouldn't be there in both views but I don't see such a thing on mine, but I do have a variety of extra stuff cos I have admin permissions so I might just be being blind.
Re: Tapatalk
« Reply #121 on: May 2, 2021, 01:05:30 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on May  2, 2021, 12:37:32 pm
What button is this and where it is on the thread layout?

The mobile and desktop are the same thing, the only thing changing is css. If it appears on a thread view then I don't see why it wouldn't be there in both views but I don't see such a thing on mine, but I do have a variety of extra stuff cos I have admin permissions so I might just be being blind.

I think what she means is the "unread posts" link at the top of the page. It's there on desktop and it's there when viewing horizontally on mobile but not vertically.

Horizontal:


Vertical:


I assume it's being hidden by the responsive design.
Re: Tapatalk
« Reply #122 on: May 2, 2021, 01:27:02 pm »
How do I get the black background please?
Re: Tapatalk
« Reply #123 on: May 2, 2021, 01:57:51 pm »
@Claire, what a star!

Happy to test if you still need testers.

iPhone / iPad with Safari or Chrome.
Re: Tapatalk
« Reply #124 on: May 2, 2021, 02:13:33 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on May  2, 2021, 01:27:02 pm
How do I get the black background please?

If you go to your Profile and then Modify Profile > Look and Layout you can change it there - though think you have to have been added as a test user.
Re: Tapatalk
« Reply #125 on: May 2, 2021, 02:16:53 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on May  2, 2021, 01:05:30 pm
I think what she means is the "unread posts" link at the top of the page. It's there on desktop and it's there when viewing horizontally on mobile but not vertically.

Horizontal:


Vertical:


I assume it's being hidden by the responsive design.

Thanks Jason, that's what I meant although I didn't realise it was there on horizontal view as I never use that! I had meant that it's there on every page of the original desktop version, not this test version.
Re: Tapatalk
« Reply #126 on: May 2, 2021, 03:11:11 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on May  2, 2021, 02:13:33 pm
If you go to your Profile and then Modify Profile > Look and Layout you can change it there - though think you have to have been added as a test user.

Thanks mate 👍
Re: Tapatalk
« Reply #127 on: May 2, 2021, 11:03:04 pm »
Just a minor thing but text within Spoiler tags is still appearing in non-dark mode so you get white boxes in the middle of a black screen when you open them.
Re: Tapatalk
« Reply #128 on: May 3, 2021, 09:06:34 am »
Quote from: JasonF on May  2, 2021, 01:05:30 pm
I think what she means is the "unread posts" link at the top of the page. It's there on desktop and it's there when viewing horizontally on mobile but not vertically.

I assume it's being hidden by the responsive design.

Ah okay so its just the generic link, yeah, its being hidden because of space concerns, can maybe stack that though.
Re: Tapatalk
« Reply #129 on: May 3, 2021, 04:43:55 pm »
I love the mobile version. The only thing I find hard is distinguishing between stickied and non-stickied threads - there's not quite enough difference there for me. Not sure if stickies can have a slightly different shade of red or not? Probably not. That and image distortion/stretching are the only little issues with the mobile version. Otherwise  :thumbup
Re: Tapatalk
« Reply #130 on: May 6, 2021, 09:34:52 pm »
Tapatalk user here, how I go about getting. A link to the mobile version being discussed? !
Re: Tapatalk
« Reply #131 on: Today at 09:06:58 am »
Can somebody tell me the url to use for the mobile version of the forum. My browser it seems only loads the desktop version.
Re: Tapatalk
« Reply #132 on: Today at 09:12:25 am »
Quote from: dakid on Today at 09:06:58 am
Can somebody tell me the url to use for the mobile version of the forum. My browser it seems only loads the desktop version.

I think Claire needs to add it to your profile mate rather than you do it.
