Very minor thing and don't know if it's possible but would be handy if after you've read a thread you had the option of the "unread posts" button without having to click back to the main forum page for it.
What button is this and where it is on the thread layout?
The mobile and desktop are the same thing, the only thing changing is css. If it appears on a thread view then I don't see why it wouldn't be there in both views but I don't see such a thing on mine, but I do have a variety of extra stuff cos I have admin permissions so I might just be being blind.