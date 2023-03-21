« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.  (Read 215701 times)

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,598
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3960 on: March 21, 2023, 10:11:29 pm »
I also think the reason taxes are a ball ache in America is the faff that goes with it all. The IRS already know what you earn or have earnt (generally speaking), but lobby groups have made it difficult and without these so called specialists, it can be difficult
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,222
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3961 on: March 21, 2023, 10:24:03 pm »
Quote from: Machae on March 21, 2023, 10:11:29 pm
I also think the reason taxes are a ball ache in America is the faff that goes with it all. The IRS already know what you earn or have earnt (generally speaking), but lobby groups have made it difficult and without these so called specialists, it can be difficult

Doesn't help that every state has different laws either. Anyway now we're going way off this topic.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,471
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3962 on: March 26, 2023, 09:41:17 pm »
Sorry to keep it off topic, but do all tax payers in the US file a return? Unlike in the UK where I assume most people pay their taxes via paye and don't need to file.  One of the side effects of the means testing of child benefit is the need for far more people to file a return.
Not related to the topic, or really the off topic discussion, just curious. From telly it feels like most Americans have an axxoubtent a lawyer.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3963 on: May 31, 2023, 08:49:33 am »
You couldn't make this shit up as it's just so normal to them they don't even realise they do it.

Millions again wasted on an "action group' to tackle racism that doesn't think they need input from ethnic minorities 🤷

BBC News - Police initiative to tackle racism accused of being racist

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-65708552
Logged

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,839
  • Never Forget
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3964 on: Today at 03:26:54 am »
Quote from: PaulF on March 26, 2023, 09:41:17 pm
Sorry to keep it off topic, but do all tax payers in the US file a return? Unlike in the UK where I assume most people pay their taxes via paye and don't need to file.  One of the side effects of the means testing of child benefit is the need for far more people to file a return.
Not related to the topic, or really the off topic discussion, just curious. From telly it feels like most Americans have an axxoubtent a lawyer.

Good question. Short answer is that everyone has to file a return.
A decent sized portion of the population have one job and the employer sends in their taxes every pay period. At the end of the year, every employer sends a statement to the employee and the IRS saying how much that person made from the employer. If you have one employer then it is reasonably easy, but not that easy, to do it yourself. If it is a simple tax return then you can pay $50 or so to get someone to do it. Some charities also do it for free for poorer people who find it hard to navigate the return.
If you have a side gig, or a small company then you really need a cheaper accountant. Larger companies need expensive accountants.
But yes, everyone has to file a return but not everyone uses an accountant.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Up
« previous next »
 